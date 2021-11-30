Smart home and tech deals for Cyber Week: up to 58% off smart speakers, TVs and home security

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Week is here and there are still a huge amount of savings on everything from appliances to TVs and beyond. As home technology can easily become one of the more expensive parts of kitting out your home, we understand that smart home and tech deals are especially welcome.

Whether you're looking for a powerful surround sound system, a new video doorbell, or the best smart speaker, retailers are prone to slashing prices for big-ticket items and smaller devices alike.

Of course, there are still plenty of savings to be had between now and when sales start to die down, and we have assembled some of the best deals from around the web below. So check back regularly to avoid missing out! And for more, take a look at our guide to the best Black Friday home deals.

Smart home and tech deals for Cyber Week

Smart speaker deals

If you want to build the smart home of your dreams, you won't get very far without first investing in a smart speaker with Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple's Siri. These speakers have been on sale across Black Friday, and we'll be keeping an eye out for the very best offers.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) twin pack | was $80, now $40 (save $40) Ideal for placing in different rooms of your home and extending the reach of your smart home assistant, you can get two third-generation Amazon Echo Dots for half price. Though the model is slightly older and features the original Echo design, the fact that it's still so popular explains why it hasn't been discontinued.

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) | was $85, now $45 (save 47%) Amazon is selling the 2nd Gen Echo Show 5 for a massive 47% off for Cyber Monday, which you can grab the 2021 smart display for almost half price! The smart speaker makes it super-easy to do everything from video chatting to following recipes, and you get everything else Alexa has to offer, too.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential | was $49, now $30 (save 38%) A smart assistant and traditional alarm clock in one, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is a great Google speaker with a dimmable night-light and Bluetooth for the ultimate bedside companion. The speaker is currently 38% cheaper at Walmart, so you can get it for less than $30.

Sony SRS-RA3000 360 Reality Audio Speaker | was $300, now $178 (save $122) You can save a massive 41% on the Sony SRS-RA3000 wireless speaker at Amazon right now, shaving $122 off the price. The speaker works with both Alexa and Google Assistant (though these are not built-in), but where it really shines is in the gorgeous design and immersive audio. We don't know how long this offer with last, so act quickly to save.

Home theater deals

Below are the best home theater deals online right now, from soundbars to surround sound systems, and from TVs to projectors. To see more like this, take a look at our guide to the best soundbar deals.

Fire TV Stick 4K | was $50, now $25 (save 50%) Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for half price, dropping the price from $50 to just $25 for a limited time. The streaming stick makes pretty much any TV smart, and it even includes Alexa voice control via the remote. You'll also enjoy Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for premium visuals and sound.

Sony 77" A80J Smart 4K OLED TV | was $3,500, now $2,998 (save $502) If you are looking for a 75-inch+ TV to upgrade your living room, you can purchase the Sony 77-inch A80J Smart 4K OLED TV for a massive $502 off at Amazon right now. While it's still an investment, it's a good saving for a 2021 model with Dolby Vision, Alexa compatibility, and more.

Samsung HW-Q900A Soundbar | was $1,300, now $1,200 (save $100) You can pick up the Samsung HQ-Q900A Dolby Atmos soundbar for just $900 right now, as Best Buy has shaved $100 off the price. The 7.1.2 channel surround soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer and has Alexa smarts built-in for voice control and smart home integration.

Samsung 65" Q70A Smart 4K QLED TV | was $1,400, now $1,300 (save $100) A fantastic mid-size 4K TV, the Samsung 65-inch Q70A QLED TV from Samsung is currently $100 cheaper at Best Buy. The TV is a good choice for gamers, with multiple aspect ratio support and a 120Hz refresh rate, and you also get the Alexa smart assistant built-in. Get it now to save.

Home security deals

More and more of us have been investing in home security and automation, but doing so can get very expensive, very quickly. That's why we've searched for some of the best deals on security cameras, alarm systems, video doorbells, and more, assembling them here. And you can read our ranking of the best home security systems in our guide.

Blink Outdoor 2 Cam Kit + Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) | was $265, now $110 (save 58%) You can find the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) on sale by itself (see above), but if your focus is more on home security then this bundle deal from Amazon is perfect. The deal includes two Blink Outdoor Cams and an Echo Show 5 smart display, meaning you can monitor what's going on outside.

Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) + Ring Indoor Cam + Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) | was $385, now $300 (save $85) An absolute steal for those who want to kick off their smart home security set-up, this bundle deal from Amazon includes the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit, Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5 for just $300. That translates into a 22% saving, or $85.

Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera + 3 x Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Cameras + Arlo Essential Video Doorbell | was $1050, now $730 (save $320) It'll be difficult to find a better opportunity to kick off your home security efforts, with Best Buy offering this astounding bundle that includes the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, three Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Cameras, and the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell - all for less than $750!