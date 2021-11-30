Smart home and tech deals for Cyber Week: up to 58% off smart speakers, TVs and home security
Build out your smart home for less with the best tech deals around this Cyber Week
Black Friday is over, but Cyber Week is here and there are still a huge amount of savings on everything from appliances to TVs and beyond. As home technology can easily become one of the more expensive parts of kitting out your home, we understand that smart home and tech deals are especially welcome.
Whether you're looking for a powerful surround sound system, a new video doorbell, or the best smart speaker, retailers are prone to slashing prices for big-ticket items and smaller devices alike.
Of course, there are still plenty of savings to be had between now and when sales start to die down, and we have assembled some of the best deals from around the web below. So check back regularly to avoid missing out! And for more, take a look at our guide to the best Black Friday home deals.
Smart home and tech deals for Cyber Week
Smart home and tech deals - quicklinks
- Blink Outdoor 2 Cam Kit + Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) | was $265, now $110 (save 58%)
- Sony 77" A80J Smart 4K OLED TV | was $3,500, now $2,998 (save $502)
- Samsung 65" Q70A Smart 4K QLED TV | was $1,400, now $1,300 (save $100)
- Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera + 3 x Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Cameras + Arlo Essential Video Doorbell | was $1050, now $730 (save $320)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) | was $85, now $45 (save 47%)
- Sony SRS-RA3000 360 Reality Audio Speaker | was $300, now $178 (save $122)
- Samsung HW-Q900A Soundbar | was $1,300, now $1,200 (save $100)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) twin pack | was $80, now $40 (save $40)
- Fire TV Stick 4K | was $50, now $25 (save 50%)
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential | was $49, now $30 (save 38%)
- Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera | was $130, now $100 (save 23%)
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) + Ring Indoor Cam + Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) | was $385, now $300 (save $85)
Smart speaker deals
If you want to build the smart home of your dreams, you won't get very far without first investing in a smart speaker with Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple's Siri. These speakers have been on sale across Black Friday, and we'll be keeping an eye out for the very best offers.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) twin pack | was $80, now $40 (save $40)
Ideal for placing in different rooms of your home and extending the reach of your smart home assistant, you can get two third-generation Amazon Echo Dots for half price. Though the model is slightly older and features the original Echo design, the fact that it's still so popular explains why it hasn't been discontinued.
Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) | was $85, now $45 (save 47%)
Amazon is selling the 2nd Gen Echo Show 5 for a massive 47% off for Cyber Monday, which you can grab the 2021 smart display for almost half price! The smart speaker makes it super-easy to do everything from video chatting to following recipes, and you get everything else Alexa has to offer, too.
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential | was $49, now $30 (save 38%)
A smart assistant and traditional alarm clock in one, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is a great Google speaker with a dimmable night-light and Bluetooth for the ultimate bedside companion. The speaker is currently 38% cheaper at Walmart, so you can get it for less than $30.
Sony SRS-RA3000 360 Reality Audio Speaker | was $300, now $178 (save $122)
You can save a massive 41% on the Sony SRS-RA3000 wireless speaker at Amazon right now, shaving $122 off the price. The speaker works with both Alexa and Google Assistant (though these are not built-in), but where it really shines is in the gorgeous design and immersive audio. We don't know how long this offer with last, so act quickly to save.
Home theater deals
Below are the best home theater deals online right now, from soundbars to surround sound systems, and from TVs to projectors. To see more like this, take a look at our guide to the best soundbar deals.
Fire TV Stick 4K | was $50, now $25 (save 50%)
Amazon has the 4K Fire TV Stick on sale for half price, dropping the price from $50 to just $25 for a limited time. The streaming stick makes pretty much any TV smart, and it even includes Alexa voice control via the remote. You'll also enjoy Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for premium visuals and sound.
Sony 77" A80J Smart 4K OLED TV | was $3,500, now $2,998 (save $502)
If you are looking for a 75-inch+ TV to upgrade your living room, you can purchase the Sony 77-inch A80J Smart 4K OLED TV for a massive $502 off at Amazon right now. While it's still an investment, it's a good saving for a 2021 model with Dolby Vision, Alexa compatibility, and more.
Samsung HW-Q900A Soundbar | was $1,300, now $1,200 (save $100)
You can pick up the Samsung HQ-Q900A Dolby Atmos soundbar for just $900 right now, as Best Buy has shaved $100 off the price. The 7.1.2 channel surround soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer and has Alexa smarts built-in for voice control and smart home integration.
Samsung 65" Q70A Smart 4K QLED TV | was $1,400, now $1,300 (save $100)
A fantastic mid-size 4K TV, the Samsung 65-inch Q70A QLED TV from Samsung is currently $100 cheaper at Best Buy. The TV is a good choice for gamers, with multiple aspect ratio support and a 120Hz refresh rate, and you also get the Alexa smart assistant built-in. Get it now to save.
Home security deals
More and more of us have been investing in home security and automation, but doing so can get very expensive, very quickly. That's why we've searched for some of the best deals on security cameras, alarm systems, video doorbells, and more, assembling them here. And you can read our ranking of the best home security systems in our guide.
Blink Outdoor 2 Cam Kit + Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) | was $265, now $110 (save 58%)
You can find the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) on sale by itself (see above), but if your focus is more on home security then this bundle deal from Amazon is perfect. The deal includes two Blink Outdoor Cams and an Echo Show 5 smart display, meaning you can monitor what's going on outside.
Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) + Ring Indoor Cam + Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) | was $385, now $300 (save $85)
An absolute steal for those who want to kick off their smart home security set-up, this bundle deal from Amazon includes the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit, Ring Indoor Cam and Echo Show 5 for just $300. That translates into a 22% saving, or $85.
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera + 3 x Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Cameras + Arlo Essential Video Doorbell | was $1050, now $730 (save $320)
It'll be difficult to find a better opportunity to kick off your home security efforts, with Best Buy offering this astounding bundle that includes the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, three Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Cameras, and the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell - all for less than $750!
Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera | was $130, now $100 (save 23%)
Arlo's basic security camera is on sale at Best Buy, which means you can grab a 1080p camera that works both indoors and outdoors for just $103. That's a 21% saving! We love Arlo cameras, not least because they're so easy to build out into wider security systems over time.
Caroline has been a part of the Livingetc team since 2021, offering expert advice on the best smart tech for your home. Passionate about interiors and how technology can be integrated into daily living without sacrificing aesthetics, in her spare time she can be found shopping for the latest accent pieces for her own space.
-
-
How to care for azaleas – a guide to looking after these gorgeous shrubs
Find out how to care for azaleas and their brightly colored blooms will soon become the super stars of your Spring garden
By Sarah Wilson • Published
-
7 of the best bassinets to keep baby safe and comfortable
We've rounded up the best bassinets on the market to help the newborn stage run as smoothly as possible — helping your baby drift off that bit easier
By Katie Sims • Published
-
Best wifi dongles: the top wireless adapters to boost your internet connection
The 6 best wifi dongles, from slimline USB devices to wifi powerhouses, boost your connection with these wireless wonders
By Adam Shepherd • Published
-
Smart coffee machines: the Livingetc edit of the top 5 for a perfect start to your day
Pick up a smart coffee machine with our top 5 picks for Bluetooth or app-compatibility, as well as smart-speaker controls for hands-free brewing
By Millie Fender • Published
-
Best outdoor speaker: the best weatherproof speakers to take the party to the backyard
The best outdoor speakers for entertaining or relaxing in the backyard, from JBL, Marshall, Bose and more
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Best handheld vacuum 2022: 8 small vacuums for all level cleaning
Discover the latest and best handheld vacuum from top brands in our expert guide
By Jennifer Oksien • Published
-
Best smart thermostat: the best digital controls to keep your home at the perfect temperature
The best smart thermostats for year-round seamless control over your heating, cooling and more
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Fitbit vs Garmin – which fitness tracker brand is best for how you live?
Fitbit vs Garmin is a showdown of fitness tracker titans. The two of the biggest brands in the market, which one is best for you?
By Shannon L. Flynn • Published
-
Best Bluetooth speaker: the best wireless speakers for music, podcasts and more
The best Bluetooth speakers to enjoy high-quality audio at home, from Marshall, Audio Pro and more
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Best surround sound system: our pick of the best home theater systems, soundbars, and more
Get the best surround sound system set-up of your dreams with our pick of TV speakers and soundbars
By Caroline Preece • Published