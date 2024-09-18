Inside London Design Festival — 7 Activations Bringing New Color and Inspiration to Town

As London Design Festival kicks into its most exciting and final stage this week, Livingetc's contributor Roddy Clarke has compiled an expansive guide to ensure none of its standout design launches, talks, and activations will pass you by.

Dive deep into his full edit of picks in our October Trends Issue, and take this color and inspiration-packed selection of happenings along with you as a guide. This condensed version puts you straight into the creative epicenter of this year's LDF — whether you are planning to make your way down to its buzzing hotspots in the coming days or experiencing the event vicariously through our curated roundup.

1. A Landscape of Anagram

(Image credit: Vitra)

Following its preview at 3daysofdesign, Vitra’s new Anagram sofa system by Panter&Tourron will be on display at the company’s showroom, Tramshed, in an installation titled A Landscape of Anagram. While offering visitors a moment of respite, the presentation will allow guests to get to know Anagram — a sofa that can be reconfigured time and again, adapting with the user’s needs. Grounded on circular principles, it pays homage to the future-focused vision of the Swiss design duo and Vitra’s timeless creativity.

Through September 21. Tramshed, 32 Rivington St, EC2A; vitra.com

2. Kagoshima: Stories in Craft from South Japan

(Image credit: wagumi)

Located in the Oxo Tower on the banks of the Thames, Japanese craft and design store wagumi will be presenting a second edition of Kagoshima: Stories in Craft from South Japan. Displaying unique items from Kagoshima in Japan, such as ceramics, glass and textiles, viewers will be able to learn about the provenance of each piece as they make a rare appearance in Europe. Artwork by Motohiro Waki will also be on display, while the exhibition will discuss the creativity and artisanal heritage of the region and its cultural evolution from the old Satsuma domain.

Through September 22. wagumi, Unit 1.09 Oxo Tower Wharf, Bargehouse St, SE1; wagumi-j.com

3. Tom Dixon's new modular sofas

(Image credit: Tom Dixon)

News of Tom Dixon’s first modular sofa systems has been met with a lot of enthusiasm among the Livingetc team — and the two new designs, Plump (pictured) and Fat, are satisfyingly curved and chunky. Customisable in a range of fabrics and textures, they can be arranged and configured to your heart’s content. Check them out, along with new chairs and ottomans, at the King’s Cross showroom during LDF.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Through September 22. 4-10 Bagley Walk, N1C; tomdixon.net

4. Landmark Project

(Image credit: Ahecx diez)

Addressing the topic of rising temperatures and diminishing biodiversity in cities across the world, this year’s Landmark Project sees Diez Office, the American Hardwood Export Council and urban greening specialists OMC°C present Vert, an experimental modular structure that contributes to cooling the city while allowing for increased biodiversity. The timber structure will feature textile net sails covered in 20 plant species.

Through September 22. Chelsea College of Art, 16 John Islip St, SW1P; americanhardwood.org

5. Material Matters

(Image credit: Normann Copenhagen)

Returning for its third edition, Material Matters will showcase new materials and technology. From Locally Grown, an installation looking at human hair as a new material, to Normann Copenhagen’s Bit Collection (pictured), made from 95% low-density polyethylene industrial waste, the design fair continues to provide a space for future-focused concepts.

Through September 21. Bargehouse, Oxo Tower Wharf SE1; materialmatters.design

6. Fritz Hansen's A/W Collection

(Image credit: Fritz Hansen)

On display for the first time in the UK, the new A/W Collection from Danish design house Fritz Hansen includes pieces from renowned designers Cecilie Manz and Jaime Hayon. Monolit by Cecilie Manz is a curved tub chair, while Hayon’s Fri sofa (above) is a compact design and accompanies the lounge chair he previously created for the brand.

Through September 22. 78 Cowcross St, EC1M; fritzhansen.com

7. Light in Motion

(Image credit: Studio Marie Vera)

The east London event space, The Art House by Acrylicize, is making its inaugural debut as part of Shoreditch Design Triangle with a collective exhibition titled Light in Motion. The thought-provoking exhibition challenges concepts of light, space, and time. Featured designers include Kai Lab, Maria Vera, and Will Laslett.

September 22. Acrylicize at The Art House, 30-36 Pritchard’s Rd, E2; lightinmotion.show