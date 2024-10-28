Kitchen design is going 4D - the future is now and Sapienstone is leading the way with its sustainable innovation

Kitchen trends come and go, but its rare our editors are introduced to a whole new dimension. Until now, as luxe surfaces brand Sapienstone is bringing about a revolution, changing how we think about kitchen design.

Yes, this is 4D Ceramics, an opulent and beautiful range of large-scale slabs that strike the perfect balance between aesthetics, design, emotion, and technical performance.

This project was born out of a specific entrepreneurial vision, which has opened up a new dimension for matter: the fourth dimension (4D), where the three “spatial” dimensions are combined with sustainable technology, which creates a material designers can use without limits. It's large, it's lavish and it's exciting our team as they think of all the many ways it can be used to enhance home design.

(Image credit: Sapienstone)

Sapienstone is part of Iris Ceramica Group, a trip to whose showroom in Milan is always a highlight for our executive editor Pip Rich. 'The brand leads in ceramic innovations, with a dazzlingly impressive array of new textures, colours and styles,' he says. 'But most of all, everything it produces is always beautiful.'

For the new 4D Ceramics technology has been further developed, bringing life to an almost futuristically advanced surface that has sustainability at its core. As in nature, the 4D ceramic surface comes from stratification, and becomes like a fine marble or granite. Solid as a rock, composed of natural minerals, its 20mm thickness has both strength and soul, its combination of layers and solidity evoking the elements of nature.

(Image credit: Sapienstone)

It's an exciting time in kitchen countertops, and we know that designers are looking for new ways to create durable spaces with environmentally friendly materials. With the deep veining in and warm colours of the 4D Ceramics technology it's possible to create homes that are seamless and soothing, sophisticated and sustainable.

The palette ranges from creamy whites with hints of gold to moody blacks flecked with white, as rich and beguiling as any natural stone. But because they are man-made you can fashion them in any size you want, stretching them out across floors, walls and gleamingly vast counters.

There are no limits when it comes to the fourth dimension, and no limits when it comes to working with Sapienstone.

Find out more at Sapienstone/4D-Ceramics