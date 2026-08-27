Curated Finds for Kiki — Reading Chair & Storage Bed

Colour, Comfort & Curves: Playful Pieces for Every Room

Iokasti Sotirakopoulou&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
Design Lab by Livingetc
(Image credit: Future)
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Dear Kiki,

Inspired by your brief, I have curated your personalised edit with a selection of fun, colourful and comfortable armchairs for creating the perfect reading corner, alongside statement storage beds with playful shapes and characterful headboards. I've explored a mix of mid-century modern, contemporary and eclectic styles, bringing together different colours, textures, patterns and silhouettes to give your spaces plenty of personality.

If you'd like a little more support pulling everything together, take a look at Style, our room design service at Design Lab By Livingetc. We'd have a 45-minute one-to-one call to discuss your space, and afterwards I'd put together a full moodboard for your space, along with tailored product recommendations and a clear design direction.

I hope you enjoy exploring your curated edit, and I'd love to hear which pieces you feel most drawn to.

Best wishes,

Iokasti

Reading Chair

Storage Bed

Iokasti Sotirakopoulou
Iokasti Sotirakopoulou
Stylist

With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.