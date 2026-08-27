Curated Finds for Kiki — Reading Chair & Storage Bed

Dear Kiki,

Inspired by your brief, I have curated your personalised edit with a selection of fun, colourful and comfortable armchairs for creating the perfect reading corner, alongside statement storage beds with playful shapes and characterful headboards. I've explored a mix of mid-century modern, contemporary and eclectic styles, bringing together different colours, textures, patterns and silhouettes to give your spaces plenty of personality.

If you'd like a little more support pulling everything together, take a look at Style, our room design service at Design Lab By Livingetc. We'd have a 45-minute one-to-one call to discuss your space, and afterwards I'd put together a full moodboard for your space, along with tailored product recommendations and a clear design direction.

I hope you enjoy exploring your curated edit, and I'd love to hear which pieces you feel most drawn to.

Best wishes,

Iokasti

Reading Chair

Next Drifted Geo Multi Wilson Highback Armchair £399 at Next UK I love the playful character of this chair and how it instantly brings a sense of fun into a room. Its bold design makes it feel like more than just somewhere to sit, it becomes a real feature in the space. I think this would be perfect for creating a reading corner that feels colourful, inviting and full of personality. Loaf Dunkins Accent Chair - Accent - Chenille - Jam Sandwich - Pink £995 at loaf.com I was immediately drawn to this chair for its wonderfully soft, squishy shape and gorgeous Jam Sandwich Pink chenille upholstery. It feels fun and slightly unexpected, while still looking incredibly comfortable to curl up in with a good book. The rounded silhouette gives it a relaxed, contemporary feel that I think would work beautifully with your eclectic style. Westwing Armchair Bobi £719 at Westwing I love the sculptural shape of this armchair. It has such a distinctive silhouette that gives it a contemporary edge, while the generous proportions make it feel like a chair you'll genuinely want to spend time in. I can really imagine this becoming a cosy little retreat in your living room. Jonathan Adler UK St. Germain Club Chair in Tussah Sky £799.99 at Jonathan Adler US This is one of the more glamorous pieces in the edit, and I included it because I love how its beautiful colour and tailored shape bring a sophisticated twist to your playful brief. It has a strong mid-century influence but still feels fresh and contemporary — perfect if you want your reading chair to feel like a real statement piece. Westwing Collection Lounge Chair Wolke £1,099 at Westwing I couldn't resist including this one because the colour is so joyful. The rich orange immediately brings warmth and energy into a space, while the soft, cloud-like form keeps the look relaxed and inviting. I think this would be a brilliant choice for adding a bold pop of colour to your living room without taking things too seriously. Made Jude Accent Chair in Green Checked Velvet £599 at made.com I love this option for its balance of comfort and personality. It has a stylish silhouette that nods to mid-century design, but still feels contemporary enough to work with a more eclectic scheme. This is the kind of chair I can imagine pairing with a colourful cushion to make it feel completely your own.

Storage Bed

DUSK Wavy Ottoman Storage Bed - Chocolate Stripe £369 at Dusk.com I absolutely love the playful wavy headboard on this bed, it gives such a practical piece of furniture a really fun, design-led feel. The chocolate striped finish brings warmth and depth to the bedroom, making it a particularly lovely option if you want to introduce richer brown tones without the room feeling too traditional. DUSK Berkeley Ottoman Storage Bed - Textured Oatmeal £399 at Dusk.com I included this because it offers a softer, more understated take on your brief. The beautifully textured oatmeal upholstery feels warm and inviting, while the shape still gives the bed plenty of presence. I think this would create a calm foundation for the bedroom, leaving you free to introduce more eclectic colours and accessories around it. DUSK Wavy Ottoman Storage Bed - Chenille Oatmeal £369 at Dusk.com This was an obvious choice for me because the wavy headboard ticks exactly the fun, unusual shape you were looking for. I particularly love it in the oatmeal chenille, which makes the playful silhouette feel soft and sophisticated rather than overly bold. It's a lovely mix of contemporary design, comfort and practicality. Westwing Upholstered Teddy Bouclé Bed Alba With Storage – W 135 Cm X L 190 Cm (double) – Teddy Bouclé Beige £899 at Westwing I love how characterful this bed feels. The curved headboard gives it a distinctive, almost sculptural quality, while the warmer neutral tone keeps it versatile enough to work with lots of different colours. It feels like a great choice if you want the bed to be the main design moment in the room. Westwing Upholstered Bed Cloud With Storage £949 at Westwing The name says it all — I love the soft, cloud-like shape of this design. The rounded headboard brings such a playful, dreamy quality to the bedroom and feels perfectly suited to your contemporary and eclectic style. Bed Kingdom SOLACE+CO Atlas Ottoman Bed Sand Velvet £329.99 at Bed Kingdom UK I chose this one because I love the warmth of the sand velvet. It has a lovely richness that sits somewhere between cream and brown, giving you a neutral that still feels full of character. The upholstered finish also makes the bed feel especially cosy, while the ottoman storage is ideal for keeping the bedroom feeling calm and uncluttered.