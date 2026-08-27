Curated Finds for Kiki — Reading Chair & Storage Bed
Colour, Comfort & Curves: Playful Pieces for Every Room
Dear Kiki,
Inspired by your brief, I have curated your personalised edit with a selection of fun, colourful and comfortable armchairs for creating the perfect reading corner, alongside statement storage beds with playful shapes and characterful headboards. I've explored a mix of mid-century modern, contemporary and eclectic styles, bringing together different colours, textures, patterns and silhouettes to give your spaces plenty of personality.
If you'd like a little more support pulling everything together, take a look at Style, our room design service at Design Lab By Livingetc. We'd have a 45-minute one-to-one call to discuss your space, and afterwards I'd put together a full moodboard for your space, along with tailored product recommendations and a clear design direction.
I hope you enjoy exploring your curated edit, and I'd love to hear which pieces you feel most drawn to.
Best wishes,
Iokasti
Reading Chair
I love the playful character of this chair and how it instantly brings a sense of fun into a room. Its bold design makes it feel like more than just somewhere to sit, it becomes a real feature in the space. I think this would be perfect for creating a reading corner that feels colourful, inviting and full of personality.
I was immediately drawn to this chair for its wonderfully soft, squishy shape and gorgeous Jam Sandwich Pink chenille upholstery. It feels fun and slightly unexpected, while still looking incredibly comfortable to curl up in with a good book. The rounded silhouette gives it a relaxed, contemporary feel that I think would work beautifully with your eclectic style.
I love the sculptural shape of this armchair. It has such a distinctive silhouette that gives it a contemporary edge, while the generous proportions make it feel like a chair you'll genuinely want to spend time in. I can really imagine this becoming a cosy little retreat in your living room.
This is one of the more glamorous pieces in the edit, and I included it because I love how its beautiful colour and tailored shape bring a sophisticated twist to your playful brief. It has a strong mid-century influence but still feels fresh and contemporary — perfect if you want your reading chair to feel like a real statement piece.
I couldn't resist including this one because the colour is so joyful. The rich orange immediately brings warmth and energy into a space, while the soft, cloud-like form keeps the look relaxed and inviting. I think this would be a brilliant choice for adding a bold pop of colour to your living room without taking things too seriously.
I love this option for its balance of comfort and personality. It has a stylish silhouette that nods to mid-century design, but still feels contemporary enough to work with a more eclectic scheme. This is the kind of chair I can imagine pairing with a colourful cushion to make it feel completely your own.
Storage Bed
I absolutely love the playful wavy headboard on this bed, it gives such a practical piece of furniture a really fun, design-led feel. The chocolate striped finish brings warmth and depth to the bedroom, making it a particularly lovely option if you want to introduce richer brown tones without the room feeling too traditional.
I included this because it offers a softer, more understated take on your brief. The beautifully textured oatmeal upholstery feels warm and inviting, while the shape still gives the bed plenty of presence. I think this would create a calm foundation for the bedroom, leaving you free to introduce more eclectic colours and accessories around it.
This was an obvious choice for me because the wavy headboard ticks exactly the fun, unusual shape you were looking for. I particularly love it in the oatmeal chenille, which makes the playful silhouette feel soft and sophisticated rather than overly bold. It's a lovely mix of contemporary design, comfort and practicality.
I love how characterful this bed feels. The curved headboard gives it a distinctive, almost sculptural quality, while the warmer neutral tone keeps it versatile enough to work with lots of different colours. It feels like a great choice if you want the bed to be the main design moment in the room.
I chose this one because I love the warmth of the sand velvet. It has a lovely richness that sits somewhere between cream and brown, giving you a neutral that still feels full of character. The upholstered finish also makes the bed feel especially cosy, while the ottoman storage is ideal for keeping the bedroom feeling calm and uncluttered.
I was drawn to this bed for its elegant curves and beautiful, contemporary shape. It feels a little more refined than some of the other options, but still has enough personality to make an impact. I think it's a lovely choice if you want something playful and interesting that will also feel timeless in your bedroom.
With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.