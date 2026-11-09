This 1930s Fisherman's Cottage in Santa Cruz Once Served as a 'Dirty Harry' Film Set — Now, It's Been Reimagined for Contemporary Coastal Living
Chroma design studio and McGriff Architects layered this iconic weekend retreat with fine craftsmanship, plenty of local lore and painterly shades of blue
Perched on the central cliffs of Santa Cruz, this 1930s fisherman’s cottage looks straight out over the ocean. Its architecture is humble, which is much of its charm, but its position is exceptional. The brief for San Francisco studios Chroma and McGriff Architects was to resolve what they call “light tension”: keeping that intimate, nostalgic charm intact while doing justice to such a prime location. Today, it serves as a lively weekend and holiday house for a couple with four young boys.
What makes the modern home all the more special is its storied past, reflected in its aesthetic and overall feel. It has served as a Dirty Harry film set, appeared in a murder mystery novel, and hosted generations of visiting artists in the Casita. “Neighborhood homes, especially storied ones, can feel like public property,” says Lean Conquer of Chroma.
On the morning after the sale, a passer-by congratulated the new owner: the purchase had made the front page of the Sentinel. Neighbors have since knocked on the door with old postcards. A novelist who set part of her book in the guest cottage returned four years later to hand over the published copy, inscribed.
For Benjamin McGriff, founder of McGriff Architects, this coastline holds a place in his heart. “My wife is from Santa Cruz, and I’ve spent many Thanksgiving afternoons walking off the meal along it, making room for pie with the extended family,” he says, smiling: “I’ve always seen this house as an icon, the lone coastside residence on the city’s most picturesque promenade. It’s a place that inspires wonder.”
After a few conversations, the brief was clear: the house should feel classic but never stuffy, light, open, and airy. It called for a cottage of intimate rooms that could still absorb four boys and a full house of friends, so built-ins do the work: banquettes, bunks, window seats. Conquer: “Every inch had to earn its place.” The color conversation changed the team’s thinking. The family’s primary home is entirely neutral.
First off, the ambition was to create a greater sense of space without adding square meters. The cottage would in essence stay as it was, but the layout needed rethinking. “Rooms didn’t engage with the views, circulation lacked access to daylight, and there wasn’t much of a cohesive narrative, because the house had been haphazardly modified over the previous century, diluting its historic poetry,” explains McGriff.
That poetry has roots in Bay Area modernism. The coastal massing nods to William Wurster, the Californian architect who defined the Second Bay Tradition, and to his Clark Beach House in particular. The cropped eaves and shed roofs come from the Third Bay Tradition, as seen at Sea Ranch, the 1960s coastal community in Sonoma County shaped by architects Charles Moore and Joseph Esherick.
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"The house sits between two worlds, and it now mimics just that,” explains Conquer. “On one side is open ocean, on the other one of Santa Cruz’s most loved promenades. Inside, it's so well insulated that the street disappears and it feels like being aboard a ship." Throughout the long renovation, the owner kept stitching nautical needlepoints. One of them, an abstract view of Chris’s Cove seen from a gull’s perspective, now hangs in the kitchen. Before the couple had even decided to look for a waterfront home, she was stitching a crab shack on the water. “She says she manifested the house,” says Conquer, “and we believe her.”
“Somewhere in the middle, we discovered that a house of many blues can be as expressive as a house of every color, as long as each blue comes from something real,” says Conquer: the cove at noon, the bay at dusk, the deep water beyond the kelp. The main house became a study in blue, while the Casita kept the full sunset palette. Conquer: "What still makes us laugh to this day is that the owner now calls us MonoChroma. We're keeping it!"
As you move through the house, it continues to surprise you. The reconfiguration pulls visitors through it with focal points and framed views; the rooms alternate between compression and release.
Naturally, the design also needed to suit the owners’ lifestyle. “Life here is set by the sun,” muses Conquer, who designed custom pieces that echo fashion detailing (Jil Sander is a favorite of the owners) as well as the family’s own playful quiddities, such as a breakfast table shaped like a surfboard.
The daily rhythm that shaped it all: mornings are coffee in bed, watching the sunrise from the primary bedroom and terrace; evenings are s’mores by the fire. In between, everyone watches the water for whales, dolphins, sea lions, and surfers; the family record is fifty in front of the house at once.
They swim in the cove in wetsuits, walk West Cliff Drive to the lighthouse for fish tacos and Turkish coffee, and on most Saturday nights finish with fried chicken and pizza from up the street, then stargaze from the hot tub. With four boys, life is hectic, and this place is supposed to be a real respite.
Upstairs, the blues deepen, from the primary bedroom to the mosaic shower lit by clerestory windows. Each boy’s room has a nook he curled into immediately. The windows act as theatrical lenses on the changing coast. McGriff: “The landscape, its colours and its textures are the home’s primary art.”
Outside, the Casita flanks the courtyard and shelters the dining space from the breeze. It turns warm and golden in the late light, and from one spot, between shots at the pool table, you can see north to Natural Bridges and south past Lighthouse Point to Pleasure Point, a view usually only possible from a boat. The rugged outdoors also played an important role in both stylistic and practical decisions. Every material was chosen to age well in salt air: oak, walnut, rattan, ceramic, copper.
Restoring it was quite the decision. “When a new homeowner takes over a near 100-year-old home that has never been properly refurbished, they either live with a lifetime of continuous repairs or refurbish at large and extend its life another 100 years,” concludes McGriff. “Our clients chose the latter.” That doesn't mean it was an easy feat to take on, also for the designers. He laughs: “People have switched careers over much less. They are architectural angels for having the vision and stamina to see it through.”
Just last weekend, the client spotted a painter out front and asked what drew him to the cottage. “Just look at it,” he said to her. “It’s beautiful.”
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Design journalist, editor, and creative strategist Kaira van Wijk writes about design, art, architecture, wellness, and contemporary culture. She is a regular contributor to titles including Harper's Bazaar, Konfekt, Monocle, MilK Decoration, and Vogue Living. Born in Sweden and raised in Amsterdam, she now lives between Zurich and Paris. Two almost polar opposites that she loves for their contradictions; from nature escapes and a slower pace to the culinary and art scenes she likes to seek out in both cities.