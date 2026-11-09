Perched on the central cliffs of Santa Cruz, this 1930s fisherman’s cottage looks straight out over the ocean. Its architecture is humble, which is much of its charm, but its position is exceptional. The brief for San Francisco studios Chroma and McGriff Architects was to resolve what they call “light tension”: keeping that intimate, nostalgic charm intact while doing justice to such a prime location. Today, it serves as a lively weekend and holiday house for a couple with four young boys.

What makes the modern home all the more special is its storied past, reflected in its aesthetic and overall feel. It has served as a Dirty Harry film set, appeared in a murder mystery novel, and hosted generations of visiting artists in the Casita. “Neighborhood homes, especially storied ones, can feel like public property,” says Lean Conquer of Chroma.

On the morning after the sale, a passer-by congratulated the new owner: the purchase had made the front page of the Sentinel. Neighbors have since knocked on the door with old postcards. A novelist who set part of her book in the guest cottage returned four years later to hand over the published copy, inscribed.

A sunset-inspired mural, designed by Chroma and painted by Rafael Arana, lends a warm glow to the living room, while the sculptural rattan pendant by Haddii adds texture overhead. (Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson. Design: Benjamin McGriff and Chroma. Styling: Michael Reynolds)

For Benjamin McGriff, founder of McGriff Architects, this coastline holds a place in his heart. “My wife is from Santa Cruz, and I’ve spent many Thanksgiving afternoons walking off the meal along it, making room for pie with the extended family,” he says, smiling: “I’ve always seen this house as an icon, the lone coastside residence on the city’s most picturesque promenade. It’s a place that inspires wonder.”

After a few conversations, the brief was clear: the house should feel classic but never stuffy, light, open, and airy. It called for a cottage of intimate rooms that could still absorb four boys and a full house of friends, so built-ins do the work: banquettes, bunks, window seats. Conquer: “Every inch had to earn its place.” The color conversation changed the team’s thinking. The family’s primary home is entirely neutral.

In the dining room, warm timber paneling provides a backdrop for a sculptural table designed by Chroma, paired with vintage rosewood chairs by Niels Møller; overhead, a flowing linen pendant by Whitedirt Studio evokes the movement of ocean waves. Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson. Design: Benjamin McGriff and Chroma. Styling: Michael Reynolds Roman shades by The Shade Store, made from Larsen’s Sea Glass fabric, soften the windows around the curved banquette for cozy conversation. Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson. Design: Benjamin McGriff and Chroma. Styling: Michael Reynolds

First off, the ambition was to create a greater sense of space without adding square meters. The cottage would in essence stay as it was, but the layout needed rethinking. “Rooms didn’t engage with the views, circulation lacked access to daylight, and there wasn’t much of a cohesive narrative, because the house had been haphazardly modified over the previous century, diluting its historic poetry,” explains McGriff.

That poetry has roots in Bay Area modernism. The coastal massing nods to William Wurster, the Californian architect who defined the Second Bay Tradition, and to his Clark Beach House in particular. The cropped eaves and shed roofs come from the Third Bay Tradition, as seen at Sea Ranch, the 1960s coastal community in Sonoma County shaped by architects Charles Moore and Joseph Esherick.

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Pale blue cabinetry, painted with Light Blue by Farrow & Ball, contrasts with the warmth of the wooden kitchen island, complete with bespoke millwork designed by McGriff Architects and Chroma and crafted by Melim Woodwork. (Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson. Design: Benjamin McGriff and Chroma. Styling: Michael Reynolds)

"The house sits between two worlds, and it now mimics just that,” explains Conquer. “On one side is open ocean, on the other one of Santa Cruz’s most loved promenades. Inside, it's so well insulated that the street disappears and it feels like being aboard a ship." Throughout the long renovation, the owner kept stitching nautical needlepoints. One of them, an abstract view of Chris’s Cove seen from a gull’s perspective, now hangs in the kitchen. Before the couple had even decided to look for a waterfront home, she was stitching a crab shack on the water. “She says she manifested the house,” says Conquer, “and we believe her.”

The living room is deliberately quiet in color, so your eye travels straight out to sea. A curved navy sectional repeats the curve of the bay. Below, on the cliff, people practise tai chi or send giant bubbles drifting over the waves. (Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson. Design: Benjamin McGriff and Chroma. Styling: Michael Reynolds)

“Somewhere in the middle, we discovered that a house of many blues can be as expressive as a house of every color, as long as each blue comes from something real,” says Conquer: the cove at noon, the bay at dusk, the deep water beyond the kelp. The main house became a study in blue, while the Casita kept the full sunset palette. Conquer: "What still makes us laugh to this day is that the owner now calls us MonoChroma. We're keeping it!"

The sunset-inspired mural, painted by Rafael Arana, "washes the games room in soft pink and peach tones," the designers explain. (Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson. Design: Benjamin McGriff and Chroma. Styling: Michael Reynolds)

As you move through the house, it continues to surprise you. The reconfiguration pulls visitors through it with focal points and framed views; the rooms alternate between compression and release.

Naturally, the design also needed to suit the owners’ lifestyle. “Life here is set by the sun,” muses Conquer, who designed custom pieces that echo fashion detailing (Jil Sander is a favorite of the owners) as well as the family’s own playful quiddities, such as a breakfast table shaped like a surfboard.

The bed was designed bespoke with a geometric wood headboard and leather-wrapped frame, and the terrace offers a place to relax and enjoy the ocean views. (Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson. Design: Benjamin McGriff and Chroma. Styling: Michael Reynolds)

The daily rhythm that shaped it all: mornings are coffee in bed, watching the sunrise from the primary bedroom and terrace; evenings are s’mores by the fire. In between, everyone watches the water for whales, dolphins, sea lions, and surfers; the family record is fifty in front of the house at once.

They swim in the cove in wetsuits, walk West Cliff Drive to the lighthouse for fish tacos and Turkish coffee, and on most Saturday nights finish with fried chicken and pizza from up the street, then stargaze from the hot tub. With four boys, life is hectic, and this place is supposed to be a real respite.

A hand-carved teak vanity brings warmth to the powder room while the artwork echoes the sunset palette of the Casita. (Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson. Design: Benjamin McGriff and Chroma. Styling: Michael Reynolds)

Upstairs, the blues deepen, from the primary bedroom to the mosaic shower lit by clerestory windows. Each boy’s room has a nook he curled into immediately. The windows act as theatrical lenses on the changing coast. McGriff: “The landscape, its colours and its textures are the home’s primary art.”

The cushions in fabrics by Holland & Sherry and Pierre Frey add layers of pattern and texture to the bespoke daybed, while rich blue curtains in Look of Love fabric by JAB, made by Magnolia Lane, frame the view. (Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson. Design: Benjamin McGriff and Chroma. Styling: Michael Reynolds)

Natural wood brings warmth to the children's bedroom, where a bespoke bunk bed by Chroma is dressed in a striped quilt by Daylesford and cushions in fabrics by Natasha Baradaran and Holland & Sherry. Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson. Design: Benjamin McGriff and Chroma. Styling: Michael Reynolds Shades of blue offer a sense of calm to this cozy retreat, where a built-in daybed is framed by curtains from Magnolia Lane in Look of Love fabric by JAB. Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson. Design: Benjamin McGriff and Chroma. Styling: Michael Reynolds

Outside, the Casita flanks the courtyard and shelters the dining space from the breeze. It turns warm and golden in the late light, and from one spot, between shots at the pool table, you can see north to Natural Bridges and south past Lighthouse Point to Pleasure Point, a view usually only possible from a boat. The rugged outdoors also played an important role in both stylistic and practical decisions. Every material was chosen to age well in salt air: oak, walnut, rattan, ceramic, copper.

Perched above the Pacific Ocean, a custom cypress bench by Max Spooner offers a place to watch the surfers below. Crafted from a Monterey cypress tree that had to be removed due to disease, the bench gives the salvaged wood a second life within the coastal landscape. (Image credit: Stephen Kent Johnson. Design: Benjamin McGriff and Chroma. Styling: Michael Reynolds)

Restoring it was quite the decision. “When a new homeowner takes over a near 100-year-old home that has never been properly refurbished, they either live with a lifetime of continuous repairs or refurbish at large and extend its life another 100 years,” concludes McGriff. “Our clients chose the latter.” That doesn't mean it was an easy feat to take on, also for the designers. He laughs: “People have switched careers over much less. They are architectural angels for having the vision and stamina to see it through.”

Just last weekend, the client spotted a painter out front and asked what drew him to the cottage. “Just look at it,” he said to her. “It’s beautiful.”

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