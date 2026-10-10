The Kitchen Color Is Shocking, but in the Best Way — How the Owners of This 1912 Victorian House Proved Their Fearlessness

Perched up high in stunning San Francisco with sweeping views across the Bay, this 1912 Victorian home has been brought back to life with a modern personality while consciously holding onto its original charm.

Once upon a time, it was stripped of much of its original character, but now this three-storey, 2600-square-foot modern home has been thoughtfully reworked by architect Jack Backus and designer Clara Jung, principal designer at Banner Day Interiors. She says, “The goal was never a restoration, but to lean into what original details remained while also injecting the various spaces with color and playfulness.” The aim was to create a home that felt layered, fun, and personal to the couple who reside here.

The homeowners who met and married later in life felt sure they wanted their home to be a true reflection of them together — a love for art, an appetite for regularly entertaining, plus their true affinity for color and lack of fear in going bold with it.

This transformation was not only about the look and feel of the home, but also about rejigging the spaces to create the best flow for their lifestyle. As avid entertainers hosting dinner parties every couple of weeks, it was best for the main floor to offer an easy flow for guests while making the most of the amazing views their city had to offer.

From the bold kitchen cabinetry to the ambient sitting room and energetic bathrooms, color and personality weave throughout this home, exuding joy and individuality in every single corner.

A cheeky modern twist on the traditional monochrome chequered entrance tiles feels rather inviting. Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Clara Jung. Styling: Kay Jaramillo. Architect: Jack Backus. Builder/Contractor: North Bay Construction The stripes set the rhythm of the home as soon as you step through that front door while contrasting against a clean but artful wall. Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Clara Jung. Styling: Kay Jaramillo. Architect: Jack Backus. Builder/Contractor: North Bay Construction

Upon entering the home, into what was originally the home's front porch, which was enclosed at some point along the way, the couple wanted to turn it into an artful foyer that functions with ease for everyday comings and goings as well as for entertaining. The graphic marble floor subtly hints at what's to come in the rest of the home, and the floating bench is sculptural yet works hard, underlining the homeowners' treasured artwork above and framed by the wall lights on either side.

The perfect spot to gather after food for a little comfort and conversation. (Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Clara Jung. Styling: Kay Jaramillo. Architect: Jack Backus. Builder/Contractor: North Bay Construction)

The hallway leads nicely into the navy-drenched living room, a cocooning space that accentuates the lighter features like the artwork and ceiling light, allowing them to flourish effortlessly. "We embraced the lower light rather than fighting it and created a room that feels layered and soft," explains Clara Jung of the room's lighting. It also lends itself to those after-dinner cocktails and lounging in the lower-lit room just across from the dining table.

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"The clients wanted to lean into a classic den atmosphere, so we chose a deep, dark blue to envelop the space." Even the wall mirror has a story: "It sits where a third window was closed off when the front porch was absorbed into the house, so it stands in for that lost window." At a glance, you may not even notice.

Layers of materials and textures fill the space with tactility, leaving our sense of touch truly satisfied. Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Clara Jung. Styling: Kay Jaramillo. Architect: Jack Backus. Builder/Contractor: North Bay Construction This floral painting is the true focal point in this space, surrounded by neutral colors and materials. Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Clara Jung. Styling: Kay Jaramillo. Architect: Jack Backus. Builder/Contractor: North Bay Construction

An open but broken plan between the living and dining room allows for that much-desired flow between the spaces for guests to enjoy. The materials chosen naturally communicate between the two rooms, and this creates a solid sense of connection and consistency.

There's nothing like a run of floor-to-ceiling periwinkle cabinetry to liven a kitchen up. (Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Clara Jung. Styling: Kay Jaramillo. Architect: Jack Backus. Builder/Contractor: North Bay Construction)

Moving upstairs to the star of the show, there really isn't anything like a pop of periwinkle to zhuzh up an otherwise light and neutral space — the energy is bold and intentional, and now it's there; we can't imagine it without that strong accent. But what's the story behind it? "This was truly the client's vision," says Clara. "She had her heart set on a periwinkle kitchen, and we were happy to help bring it to life. Our contributions were the unique cabinetry details and the curved island. Those millwork details complement the unusual color and make it read as a cohesive, complete design decision."

We took the liberty of asking Clara how to introduce a bold color like this into a home in general; she explained, "Make sure the context supports it. A bold color needs a reason to be there. I think this color would feel far less intentional on ordinary cabinet profiles, for example. The custom details are what make it feel considered."

When it comes to the rest of the kitchen finishes and how the palette works cohesively, Clara elaborates, "The moments of white oak temper the boldness of the painted cabinetry. The stone is a bolder choice, and it's the ideal dance partner for the periwinkle, while its monochromatic veining keeps the overall look fresh."

This space needed to be strong; it leads us out to the view across the Bay, and this design definitely ensures the kitchen doesn't go unnoticed.

The pretty fresh flowers cut through the monochrome scheme, completely softening it. (Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Clara Jung. Styling: Kay Jaramillo. Architect: Jack Backus. Builder/Contractor: North Bay Construction)

The powder room — a small but powerful part of the home, housing a detailed monochrome palette featuring heavily in the wallpaper and artwork, but grounded by its dark wooden floor and brushed brass hardware.

Clara reveals why she opted for this decorative wall finish: "In most of our projects, we try to pay homage to the architectural roots of the home, but here many of the original details were gone. I loved this wallpaper because it's a traditional pastoral landscape reproduced with a contemporary twist. It captured the reinvention of this home perfectly."

A space effortlessly layered with color, pattern, and texture. Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Clara Jung. Styling: Kay Jaramillo. Architect: Jack Backus. Builder/Contractor: North Bay Construction The drawn-on-decor trend is in full swing in this playful bathroom. Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Clara Jung. Styling: Kay Jaramillo. Architect: Jack Backus. Builder/Contractor: North Bay Construction

The guest bedroom and bathroom were the perfect places to inject a real sense of play and reveal the couple's fearlessness towards bold color, as it's temporary for anyone who stays, and the homeowners can indulge in it whenever they like.

"This guest bathroom wallpaper the client had been eyeing up for a while, and we were happy to give it a home here. It's a celebration of women and cheerful femininity. There's a fine line between celebrating a paper like this and keeping the overall design elevated, so we grounded the space with more muted tile colors," says Clara.

This bedroom may have a slightly paired back palette in comparison to the rest of the house, but these tones are most certainly rich enough to create depth and style. (Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Clara Jung. Styling: Kay Jaramillo. Architect: Jack Backus. Builder/Contractor: North Bay Construction)

The main bedroom and bathroom are calm yet design-led spaces, still offering up ample personality, texture, and color. This primary bedroom was moved down into the basement, and Clara explains it's actually very well suited to a space like this since it's mostly used in the evening and early morning: "That cocooning quality becomes an asset."

"The primary bathroom takes its cues from the bedroom: classic details with a bit of boldness in the artwork and stone." The tonal wall tiles work a treat against the brass and the rest of the neutral bathroom. "This bathroom sits directly on the foundation slab, so there was no good way to slope the floor toward the drain for a curbless shower. The raised edge solves that practically by keeping water where it belongs. Rather than fight it, we treated the curb as a clean, tailored edge that frames the shower."

A clean-cut double vanity with elegant wall lights boasts symmetry and good design Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Clara Jung. Styling: Kay Jaramillo. Architect: Jack Backus. Builder/Contractor: North Bay Construction The bold array of green tiles makes a statement in the shower room and perfectly contrasts with the stone bench. Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Clara Jung. Styling: Kay Jaramillo. Architect: Jack Backus. Builder/Contractor: North Bay Construction

Who wouldn't want to chill out here with a drink? (Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Clara Jung. Styling: Kay Jaramillo. Architect: Jack Backus. Builder/Contractor: North Bay Construction)

Without a doubt, this home is rich in color and overall energy, but that view is rare and offers never-ending joy, so designing a home where this couple could sit and enjoy it was incredibly important. "On the day of the shoot, I arrived extra early to beat bridge traffic and watched the sunrise from the family room. It was one of the prettiest sunrises I've seen in San Francisco. I persuaded John, our photographer, to come back the next morning to try to capture it, and we got lucky."

"There were walls that used to block any clear views of the city, so as part of the project we enlarged the bifold doors, balcony, and adjacent windows as much as possible," says Clara. Now, this is what you'd call a picture window.

Shop the Look

Oka Prod Liena Throw - Mocha £195 at oka.com These tones are rich but so well-loved, they're basically a neutral. Ferm Living Check Wool Jute Rug - Coffee/natural £655 at ferm LIVING Another layer of comfort in the bedroom is always a good idea, and you can step out of bed onto this one. Maison Flâneur Woven Table | Red, Black & Cream £98 at maisonflaneur.com If your home is anything like this one, color on the outside represents the interior simultaneously and offers a positive burst of energy.

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