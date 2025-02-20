This Bodrum Hotel's Spectacular 'Ritual Temple' Has Just Earned a Spot on Our Wellness Retreat Bucket List
At hospitality group Scorpios' latest opening, "time slows, the senses heighten, and the boundaries between self, nature, and community dissolve"
At a time when digital communication and ever-hectic routines are making it increasingly hard for people to disconnect from their screens, launching a holiday retreat rooted in the pursuit of community, meditation, and life's simple pleasures feels as countercultural as refreshing.
To many, this would seem like a gamble, but for nightlife entrepreneurs Mario Hertel and Thomas Heyne, the founders of Mykonos hospitality group Scorpios, investing in travelers' growing desire for arts, gastronomy, wellness, and entertainment experiences was the way to bring the ecstatic, unifying essence of clubbing into daytime — hangovers excluded. Opened last June, Scorpios Bodrum, the first property from the firm's portfolio to land outside of Greece as part of its global expansion, proves their leap of faith was well worth the challenge.
Just like the original Scorpios location, which was inaugurated on the southern shores of Mykonos in 2015 complete with a cutting-edge art program and independent music label, this recently unveiled new Bodrum hotel is many things at once. Tucked away on a tranquil peninsula in the northeastern portion of the tourist-popular Turkish destination, it isn't just home to one of the best spas in the world for design-minded globetrotters, but rather embodies "a state of being — where time slows, the senses heighten, and the boundaries between self, nature, and community dissolve," Berlin-based Lambs and Lions, the lead design studio and interiors curator behind both hotels, tell me. "More than a place, it is a rhythm, a philosophy, an evolving ritual that invites both introspection and shared experience."
This idea of journey within the journey is what, together with the stay's immersion in Agean nature, molded Scorpios Bodrum into shape, as demonstrated by its 'Ritual Space' and annexed central pavilion, known as the 'Temple'. Yes, you've read it right, temple, and the choice of words isn't accidental. While conceiving of the hospitality group, Mario and Thomas were inspired by the concept of the agora, ancient Greece's marketplace, as a hub where people from different walks of life would gather to pursue most daily activities, from grocery shopping and participating in political, intellectual, and artistic debates to engaging in religious practices at the temple. Some 344 kilometers from Athens, Scorpios Bodrum — and any of the hospitality firm's properties for that matter — reinvents the ultimate Greek rendezvous for the contemporary traveler, putting physical and mental well-being at the heart of a multisensory experience.
Within this context, its design isn't just a backdrop, but the element that makes this revamp possible. "A dialogue between Oriental influences, Brutalism, and Wabi-Sabi principles", the stay "preserves the tactile essence of Scorpios Mykonos' original design identity, characterized by a nuanced palette of muted, warm, and earthy tones, while honing in on refinement and articulation," Lambs and Lions, who completed the project in collaboration with architectural and interiors suppliers GEOMIM and Studio Mac Bride, respectively, say. Whether stepping into any of Scorpios Bodrum's 12 responsibly-developed, low-rise bungalows, its bathed-in-sunshine restaurant, terrace, and beach house, or its Asian-inspired bazaar, visitors' minds are simultaneously soothed and captivated by the powerful manifestation of artisanry — think elegant wood-drenched volumes delineated by textural surfaces, handcrafted statement pieces, flowing linen, and trailing vegetation — that brings these modern rustic décor spaces to life.
An ode to the raw beauty of Bodrum's maquis landscape, topography, and rocky grounds, as well as to its turquoise blue waters, the latest Scorpios offering seeks a "balance between uninhibited self-expression and the pursuit of introspection"; a contrast that, GEOMIM explain, reflects "our community's intrinsic duality." That's why the hotel's Ritual Space, which includes a sound healing room, watsu, and plunge pools, and a porthole windows-lit sauna alongside other soul-invigorating treatment rooms, is "where art, performance, music, and holistic rituals converge in a meaningful dialogue of presence" — to disrupt the univocal understanding of wellness, and show how it can be done better together.
Thanks to its strategic positioning on the eastern edge of the peninsula, the Ritual Space, faces the sunrise and extends downward, becoming one with the landscape. This means that, as Lambs and Lions point out, its premises are ever-evolving. Sculpted by dramatic beams of light that filter through its cassette ceiling, its Temple is, like the rest of this wellness area, defined by sunshine or its absence. "An immersive environment where Brutalist architecture, nature, and atmosphere merge seamlessly, the Ritual Space seeks to evoke a sense of grounding and transcendence," say the lead design studio. This clash of worldly and spiritual, sacred and profane, is also exemplified by the multifunctionality of the Temple itself, whose Inner Gardens programming lists anything from shamanic meditation classes to live concerts and artistic residencies.
More awaits the guests outside, where, interspersed with the dense, sprawling chaparral of the region, the hotel's pool, tea bar, and event decks "symbolize a return from the inner world to the outer," effectively marking the completion of "their journey of transformation," add GEOMIM. Still, at Scorpios Bodrum, the end of a vacation is not the end, but a new beginning.
"What lingers on is not just a memory, but a shift — a recalibration toward presence, connection, and essence," Lambs and Lions say. "In a world of excess, Scorpios offers something more elusive: the luxury of whole-being and meaning."
Gilda Bruno is Livingetc's Lifestyle Editor. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editorial Assistant on the print edition of AnOther Magazine and as a freelance Sub-Editor on the Life & Arts desk of the Financial Times. Between 2020 and today, Gilda's arts and culture writing has appeared in a number of books and publications including Apartamento’s Liguria: Recipes & Wanderings Along the Italian Riviera, Sam Wright’s debut monograph The City of the Sun, The British Journal of Photography, DAZED, Document Journal, Elephant, The Face, Family Style, Foam, Il Giornale dell’Arte, HUCK, Hunger, i-D, PAPER, Re-Edition, VICE, Vogue Italia, and WePresent.
-
-
Should You Have a Sink on a Kitchen Island? Designers Love (and Hate) This Layout, so Here's How to Decide
It's not unusual to see a sink on an island, but some designers have very strong opinions against this layout for a kitchen, too. But is it the right choice for you?
By Maya Glantz Published
-
10 Neutral Bathroom Ideas That Will Help You to Relax by Holding Back on Color — "It's Like Breathing Out"
For our bathrooms to feel like calming sanctuaries for some R&R, a neutral palette is key
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
Long Live Hotel Kitsch! Why America's Vintage Motels and "Fantasy Getaways" Are the Ultimate Stays for Hopeless Romantics
Whimsical, color-drenched destinations are experiencing a revival across the US, but their sudden comeback is driven by more than just nostalgia
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Never Mind the Super Bowl — The 30 Best Things to Do in New Orleans Right Now, as Recommended by Local Culture Insiders
Make your stay in the Big Easy count with our curated guide to its most spirited hotspots, from historic boutique hotels to charming eateries and bars
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
I Cover Art and Culture for a Living — These Are the 12 Most Inspiring Events to Tick Off Your Bucket List This Year
From the most anticipated biennials to leading art and photography festivals, get your finger on the creative pulse around the globe with our edit of unmissable happenings
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Vacationing With These 6 Airbnb Alternatives Is Like "Entering an Interiors Magazine" — We're in for the Trip
If your usual short-term rental platform isn't satisfying your design urges, these other options will have you immersed in awe-inspiring décor
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Are Hotels and Private Members' Clubs the New Museums? Meet the Curators Behind Hospitality's Art-Fueled Renaissance
Boutique hotels and members-only clubs are shaking up the arts infrastructure through gallery-worthy collections where culture, activism, and community thrive
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
"Calmcations" Are Trending, and These Spas Offer a Hypnotically Beautiful Antidote to Everyday Tension
Make the most of your time off with our interiors-led guide to the most beautiful luxury spas in the world
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
I'm an Art and Design-Obsessed Lifestyle Editor — These Are the 9 Best Independent Concept Stores in Rome That I Lost Myself in
A new wave of interdisciplinary retail spaces is transforming the Eternal City into an avant-garde destination for décor, fashion, and crafty collector finds, alongside its storied institutions
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
5 Orient Express-Inspired Luxury Train Journeys — Your One-Way Ticket to Design Escapism in 2025
Whether whizzing through the Andes on toward the former Inca Empire or unveiling the hidden gems of the Silk Road's trade routes, no second is wasted aboard these luxury train rides
By Gilda Bruno Published