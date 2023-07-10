'I've seen similar for 3 times the price!' My living room needs a summer refresh – so here are 12 super-affordable updates

You don’t have to spend a fortune to make your home look expensive – our shopping editor has selected the best affordable-yet-luxe-looking accents for your living room

wooden knot, mushroom lamp and 3 vases on a colorful background
(Image credit: Amazon)
published

We all want our homes to look more luxurious, and as summer’s now in full swing I find myself wanting to freshen up my living room with some luxe accents. But that doesn’t mean I have to spend my life’s savings on fancy living room decor! There are loads of affordable, high-quality, and luxe-looking options out there, and IMO one of the best places to find said decor pieces is Amazon. 

There’s a reason the iconic marketplace is everyone’s go-to for shopping homeware online – it contains a plethora of options for every style of decor you could think of! It’s why I’d consider Amazon to be one of the best home decor stores out there. So I’ve scoured through the site to find the very best living room decor options – you’re welcome.

OUR TOP 12 LUXE LIVING ROOM PICKS FROM AMAZON

two green velvet pillows on a cream sofa with neutral decor
Green velvet throw pillow covers

Green home accessories is the color of the moment, so swap your current pillow covers for these olive velvet ones to make your sofa feel more summery in the most elegant way possible. 

mushroom glass lamp on a desk with a swirling colorful design
Mushroom side table lamp

Mushroom lamps are trending hard right now, so this one will make a stylish addition to your side table. The desert swirl design makes it feel even more elevated.

three neutral toned vases of different heights with a curved shape
Small ceramic vases

I adore the complementary neutral shades and modern curved silhouettes of these stoneware vases. They'd suit basically any style of decor!

arched ornate brass mirror standing on a shelf with books and other decor
Kate and Laurel traditional arch mirror

This type of ornate baroque-style mirror would usually set you back at least $500, so to find one for under 100 makes it a complete steal! 

gold-rimmed floor length mirror leaning on a stand with minimalistic decor
Arched full-length mirror

And if you love an arched mirror but prefer a minimalist style , this full-length option is also under $100! The thin gold rim makes it look effortlessly luxe.

natural jute rug in a rectangle shape on a wooden floor
Natural jute rug

Add an elegant-yet-laid-back touch to your room with this surprisingly affordable jute rug. Jute, you see, goes with literally everything, and magically brings a space together. Trust me.

four green candles in gold candlesticks on a tabletop
Green tapered candles

These tapered candles come in four lush green shades, making them perfect for summer. They'd look beautiful in minimalist and ornate candle holders alike.

three ribbed glass candle holders on a table
Gold glass candle holders

Speaking of candle holders, these honey-tinted glass ones will hold both tapered candles and tealights, adding dimension and a soft glow to your living room space.

beige candle in a glass container on a shelf with a plant behind
Amber and sandalwood medium Yankee candle

An amber and sandalwood scented candle for under $10? Yes please. This neutral-toned Yankee Candle looks quite stylish and you can re-use the jar once it's empty.

two wooden serving bowls standing upright on a wooden surface
Hand carved wood serving bowl

This stunning coffee table bowl is hand crafted from a single piece of  Paulownia wood. It looks far more expensive than its under-$20 price tag!

wooden knot decor piece on a shelf with other miscellaneous items
Wooden decor chain link

Add some summery coastal decor to your space with this nautical wooden chain link. I've seen similar styles for three times the price.

white coral reef decor piece sitting on a coffee table book with a vase of flowers nearby
Faux white coral reef decor

Continuing with the coastal decor theme, this white faux coral reef is the perfect decor piece for the season. It doesn't hurt that it's only $24.99 either.

Contributing Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.

