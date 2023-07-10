'I've seen similar for 3 times the price!' My living room needs a summer refresh – so here are 12 super-affordable updates
You don’t have to spend a fortune to make your home look expensive – our shopping editor has selected the best affordable-yet-luxe-looking accents for your living room
We all want our homes to look more luxurious, and as summer’s now in full swing I find myself wanting to freshen up my living room with some luxe accents. But that doesn’t mean I have to spend my life’s savings on fancy living room decor! There are loads of affordable, high-quality, and luxe-looking options out there, and IMO one of the best places to find said decor pieces is Amazon.
There’s a reason the iconic marketplace is everyone’s go-to for shopping homeware online – it contains a plethora of options for every style of decor you could think of! It’s why I’d consider Amazon to be one of the best home decor stores out there. So I’ve scoured through the site to find the very best living room decor options – you’re welcome.
Shop Amazon's home section here
OUR TOP 12 LUXE LIVING ROOM PICKS FROM AMAZON
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Green home accessories is the color of the moment, so swap your current pillow covers for these olive velvet ones to make your sofa feel more summery in the most elegant way possible.
Mushroom lamps are trending hard right now, so this one will make a stylish addition to your side table. The desert swirl design makes it feel even more elevated.
I adore the complementary neutral shades and modern curved silhouettes of these stoneware vases. They'd suit basically any style of decor!
This type of ornate baroque-style mirror would usually set you back at least $500, so to find one for under 100 makes it a complete steal!
And if you love an arched mirror but prefer a minimalist style , this full-length option is also under $100! The thin gold rim makes it look effortlessly luxe.
Add an elegant-yet-laid-back touch to your room with this surprisingly affordable jute rug. Jute, you see, goes with literally everything, and magically brings a space together. Trust me.
These tapered candles come in four lush green shades, making them perfect for summer. They'd look beautiful in minimalist and ornate candle holders alike.
Speaking of candle holders, these honey-tinted glass ones will hold both tapered candles and tealights, adding dimension and a soft glow to your living room space.
An amber and sandalwood scented candle for under $10? Yes please. This neutral-toned Yankee Candle looks quite stylish and you can re-use the jar once it's empty.
This stunning coffee table bowl is hand crafted from a single piece of Paulownia wood. It looks far more expensive than its under-$20 price tag!
Add some summery coastal decor to your space with this nautical wooden chain link. I've seen similar styles for three times the price.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
-
-
3 ways to be more mindful about what you buy for your home in 2023
How to create a better relationship with the decor you buy, and avoid contributing to throwaway culture
By Hugh Metcalf • Published
-
Small space clutter sorted - I've found 12 stylish storage solutions that look like decor, making your home feel better
Smaller spaces can be tricky to style, so I’ve selected the best tabletop accessories that will create more space rather than taking it up
By Valeza Bakolli • Published
-
HomePod mini vs Sonos One: two high-end smart home hubs, but which is the better speaker?
We take a look at the HomePod mini and Sonos One, both of which sit at the higher end of the smart speaker market.
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Sony WF-C500 vs Airpods: are the budget earbuds a worthy competitor to Apple?
Sony's affordable earbuds get the thumbs up from us, but how do their compare with Apple's AirPods?
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Marshall Minor III vs Airpods: can the rock music masters beat out Apple?
We compare the Marshall Minor III earbuds with the AirPods 3 to see whether the classic rock rep of the former means it can take the tech giants on.
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Beats Studio Buds vs AirPods 3: battle of the Apple-backed earbuds
We compare true wireless earbuds from Apple and Beats, looking at design, comfort, audio, pricing, and more.
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Weber vs Char-Broil - can the budget brand beat out the fan favorites?
We compare two of the biggest grill brands to see how they measure up across performance, design, variety and more
By Caroline Preece • Last updated
-
Weber vs Napoleon - pitting the grill titans against each other
Want to know which brand you can trust with your hot dogs and kebabs this summer? We compare Weber and Napoleon to see which comes out on top
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Apple TV vs Chromecast - which comes out on top in the age of streaming?
What is the difference between Apple TV and Chromecast? Here are some factors you need to consider before picking one.
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Roku vs Apple TV - the two streaming devices go head to head
Comparing the two streaming devices, Roku and Apple TV both offer great features - but which one is ultimately the best choice for you?
By Caroline Preece • Published