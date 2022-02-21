The best Presidents' Day sales: all of the discounts from luxury retailers now live

Presidents' Day sales are now here in full force, with wonderful deals to take advantage of to commemorate the holiday. Whatever you've been searching for, from mattresses to cleaning products, these discounts allow you to get a better price than you usually would, which is always a reason to celebrate. We've found the most worthwhile sale prices and gathered them for you here, so all you need to do is select the ones that appeal to you most.

There are discounted prices on a range of different high-quality products, including one best soundbars which is currently on sale. If you've transitioned to working from home, then there are also picks of home gym equipment to motivate you to ramp your workouts in your own space. Take advantage of these Presidents' Day sales while you can, with this being the prime opportunity to score a discount.

The best President's Day sales happening right now

AllModern: Get 20% off items in the sale with the code GET20

Celebrate Presidents' Day with discounts across the gorgeous offerings from AllModern.

Anthropologie: up to 30% off

Pick up that mirror or side table you've been eyeing up with up to 30% off your Anthropologie favourites.

Ashley Homestores: up to 40% off

Check out the discounts available on mattresses, kitchen appliances and more at Ashley Homestore.



Ballard Designs: up to 20% off

From now until the end of President's Day, you can shop up to 20% off certain collections.

Bed, Bath and Beyond: up to 50% off

Pick up home essentials with a generous discount of up to 50% off at Bed, Bath and Beyond today, ending at midnight.

BestBuy: Save across large appliances

If you need a new washer or kitchen appliance, BestBuy is the place to browse.

Birch Lane: Get 20% off with the code SAVE20

Enjoy a discount on accent furniture, pillows, rugs, stools and more.

Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off

Use the code PRESDAY25 for an excellent 25% sitewide discount on all mattresses and accessories the way up to the end of the day.

Burrow: 10% off and more with the code PREZ22

Save 10% on purchases up to $1,499 and then $200 off $1,500 and much more at Burrow.

Casper: Save up to $595

Treat yourself to a new mattress this Presidents' Day at Casper.

Castelry: $100 off every $1000

Spruce up your home with this $100 discount on a range of sofas, tables, cabinets and plenty more.



Cruchfield: incredible deals on tech from TVs to speakers

We've spotted plenty of incredible deals at Cruchfield this Presidents' Day. Think $100 off speakers, up to $500 off soundbars and even TV deals from Samsung, Sony and more. Specifically, our best compact soundbar, the LG QP5 Éclair has $200 off.

CleanCult: 30% off

You can benefit from 30% off site-wide on this cleaning brand with code SAVE30.

Interior Define: 15% off everything

Take 15% off the whole site, and secure the piece of furniture you've been looking for.

Sharp Home Appliances: multiple savings across site

Save across the website, with discounts on multiple refrigerators, cookers, microwaves and more.

The White Company: 15% off $100 and 20% off $200 with the code PRESDAY22

Peruse the bedroom and home sale at The White Company today.



Overstock: up to 70% off and free shipping

Shop a selection of home essentials at Overstock whilst their excellent sale is running.

Macy's l Savings across the website

Treat yourself this Presidents' Day at Macy's, with discounts across dozens of home goods.

Urban Outfitters: Savings with the home decor sale

Take a look at the discounts across UO's home section today.



Pillow Cube: up to 50% off

This Presidents' Day, Pillow Cube is offering 25% off the Side Sleeper Pro and Ice Cube Cooling Pillow as well as 50% OFF White Perfect Fit Pillowcase.

When is Presidents' Day 2022?

President's Day is celebrated every third Monday of February, meaning that it falls on February 21 this year. Retailers usually offer discounts a few days before running up to the day itself, so that you can celebrate the holiday in style.

What is the meaning of Presidents' Day?

Presidents' Day is a holiday that celebrates all persons that have served in the office of the President, though there is a focus on George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, who were both born in February. It's a state holiday in most states.

Where to shop this Presidents' Day?

There are so many great retailers to secure a discount at this Presidents' Day, on everything from appliances to furniture. These are the standout retailers known for their Presidents' Day offerings:

Our tips for shopping the Presidents' Day sale

As we've shown here, one of the best ways to shop on Presidents' Day is to strike early, and capitalize on early discounts before they sell out.

Another way to shop smart is to know what you want before you enter into the mayhem, and know what you're likely to get the best price on. Usually, Presidents' Day can be a good time to secure a mattress, electronic devices, or furniture from certain retailers too. As when shopping any sale, it's well worth checking the price of something before if you've got your eye on it, to make sure you're not being duped by inflated pricing on the day.