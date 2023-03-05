These 12 game-changing plug-in sconces will give you a soothing glow without the hassle of installing

When your square footage is tight, and you haven't considered the intricate wiring at the planning stages, plug-in sconces and wall lights are a great option.

Providing a cocooning glow for nighttime reading, giving a cozy living room corner some extra glow with a statement light, or helping a renter put their stamp on a property where they can't drill into the walls, a well-placed sconce without any DIY work is a design trick worthy of recognition. I'm currently on the hunt for a pair of plug-in sconces to sit on either side of my bed, and these 12 are calling my name.

Covered plug-in sconces

A covered plug-in sconce is perfect for bedroom lighting. The shades or hoods mean there is no glare and stops any harsh light. Create a soothing, calming vibe with any of these cute additions.

$329 (opens in new tab) Allegheny plug-in sconce View at Schoolhouse (opens in new tab) This wall sconce comes with a plug that you can tuck neatly behind a bedside table, or desk, and stylishly illuminate any surface. The sconce has a 90-degree swivel and there are a range of colors to pick from. I like it in butterscotch, with a touch of mid-century charm. $168 (opens in new tab) Bungalow rattan sconce View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) This cute wall sconce from Anthropologie has a certain modern rustic charm, with jute carefully wrapped around an iron frame to bring a relaxed feel to your space. It is fitted with a transparent wall plug for the on-and-off switch and will work in many different rooms. $198 (opens in new tab) Arintzea plug-in wall light View at Gantri (opens in new tab) It's the playful shape and mushroom-style that draws me to this particular plug-in sconce. Simple shapes and a tactile look and feel marry with the calming color palette for a great piece of minimalist decor. The base is available in a range of colors too so it suits any style room.

Plug-in task sconce

Angle your lighting to help you work or read with these clever plug-in task sconces. The angular nature is part of the aesthetic, and these three in particular have caught my eye.

$500 (opens in new tab) Justin wall sconce View at 2modern (opens in new tab) A flexible, functional and stylish wall light with a telescoping arm that extends outwards. It's also got a handy adjustable shade so you can direct light to where it needs to shine. $588 (opens in new tab) Zig-zag task sconce View at Anthropologie (opens in new tab) With a zig-zag design, this adjustable wall light mounts easily onto a wall, with a covered bulb that shines light downwards. It's made of satin-polished brass which brings extra warmth. $89 (opens in new tab) Leap black sconce View at Article (opens in new tab) The Leap sconce swivels on a curved arm and has adjustable shade so you can direct it in any way or style you like. It combines matte black and a high shine copper-colored finish.

Globe plug-in wall lights

Globe plug-in lights are all the rage, seamlessly fixing onto any surface and delighting with their soft, diffused glow.

$119.99 (opens in new tab) Brass plug-in View at Amazon (opens in new tab) A globe glass shape supported by a delicate petal-like encasing made from antique brass. There is a full-range dimmer included, meaning you can adapt to any mood you like, and it sits perfectly on a wall by a little reading nook. $79 (opens in new tab) Globe wall sconce View at Homary (opens in new tab) Add modern charm to your space with this plug-in wall sconce with a glass globe shade. Perfect for cozy corners, it is easy to install up the wall and has a sculptural element to it while saving space. The stem is also available in black or white. $420 (opens in new tab) Artemide wall light View at Lumens (opens in new tab) This dangling globe light from Artemide gives the space a floating, ethereal look with a tasteful adjusting feature in brushed brass. The blown glass diffuser contains a warm LED light with a warm, sustained radiance.

Plug-in hanging wall light

If you want a bit more drama from your plug-in wall light, these three pendant-like options might work for your space.

$124.50 (opens in new tab) Artemide wall light View at Etsy (opens in new tab) I love the look of this wooden, Scandi-inspired hanging wall light, with a tasteful colored cable to hide the wiring and a cute pendant that slots perfectly into any small space or corner. $85.56 (opens in new tab) Nora pendant View at Lighting Reimagined (opens in new tab) I'm into pearlescent pink at the moment and this wall light certainly fits the bill. Its unique teardrop-shape adds interest to a blank wall, and its plug-in design allows for easy access. $149 (opens in new tab) Utility plug-in View at Schoolhouse (opens in new tab) By embracing the wiring with 20 feet of red and gold striped cord, topped with a tasteful bulb, this wall pendant has a certain industrial quality that I love. Just make sure to get a hazy glass bulb to diffuse the light.

Why are plug-in sconces trending?

A wall light or sconce can work as the perfect finishing touch in any room, elevating the space with one simple decorative and functional addition.

'Wall lights are great for providing illumination,' says Anna Popov (opens in new tab) of Interiors by Popov. 'Lighting lining the perimeter of a room helps illuminate the entire space properly. Decorative wall sconces can add a creative touch as well, while also providing quality light on either side of the mirror. In rooms like a water closet—a separate space for the toilet—it is nice to install a single wall sconce along with a small piece of art. The light is soft, calming, and creates a sense of warmth in the space.'

The problem with sconces is that they're so often fiddly to install, involving complicated wiring and precisely positioned electrical sockets that should have been considered at the planning stage.

Plug-in sconces and wall lights are certainly having their moment. More and more, lighting designers are turning to plug-in lights for sconces, and creating fixtures that are as beautiful as sconces without plug-in mechanics.

Instead of wiring, the plug-in option simply plugs into the wall, and more and more brands are unveiling beautiful designs that are easily mounted onto walls with no fuss, meaning you can have the sconce look for less.

Many include a disguised or transparent wire to avoid too much visual clutter, and other designs embrace the wiring, with fabric-wrapped cord to create an industrial look to your light fixture.