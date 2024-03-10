The Best Mid-Century Modern Coffee Tables are Timelessly Stylish — Our Edit of the 12 We Love Most
Only the best mid-century modern coffee tables give your home a retro and nostalgic edge. Lean into the enduring design movement with one of our selections.
A mid-century coffee table is so recognizable and classic, you might have identified its standout, retro look as one of your preferred styles before even knowing the words to describe it. MCM is all about natural materials and simplified silhouettes built with the common man in mind.
So considering it's one of the best coffee tables to invest in, it brings me great joy to present today the definitive edit of MCM coffee tables, selectively handpicked from some of the best home retailers on the web. I love seeing these enduring tables in spaces big and small, and love seeing how everyone makes them their own.
'To me, the appeal of a mid-century modern coffee table lies in its ability to blend seamlessly with various interior design styles while offering a timeless look,' says Richard Louise of furniture studio Dovetails and Stitches. 'These tables often feature a straightforward, uncluttered design with sleek, clean lines. The emphasis is on practicality and the natural beauty of the materials. I am also a fan of the bevel edges on many MCM pieces, this simple touch makes a piece seem thinner, and more elegant (but not formal).'
So without further delay, let's get into this edit — 1950s, here we come!
12 of the best mid-century modern coffee tables
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Price: $56.99
Easy, simple, well-reviewed. There's really nothing to worry about with this $57 Elam piece from Target, an excellent buy if you're looking to furnish quickly and affordably.
Price: $182.99
Was: $202.84
For $182, you could be the proud owner of this light-wood piece with lovely splayed legs and two built-in cubbies for added storage.
Price: $217.99
Was: $314.99
The three-legged structure of this glass-top coffee table is really what sets it apart; that perfect MCM touch. Given its size, I also think I would make a great coffee table for a small living room.
Price: $189
Was: $279
The short, tapered legs and slat-covered side panel are so mid-century modern that this piece caught my eye right away. And if the positive reviews are any indication, the same happened with plenty of other buyers, as well.
Price: $699
A stunning walnut veneer/finish envelops this considered rectangular piece with tapered legs, struts, and added storage. A 10/10, for sure.
Price: $235.99
Was: $299
Aside from price, the benefit of buying from Amazon is the convenience. For example, I could buy this fabulous lift-top coffee table for less than $250 and it would still be delivered in about a week.
Price: $305.99
Was: $439
This stunning mid-centiry wood coffee table takes cues from Scandinavian design as well, in that it's inspired by clean lines and simplicity. Would make a great starter piece if you can't stomach a larger investment.
Price: $479
An asymmetrical piece of glass sits atop striking wooden legs (the cross section of which functions as added book storage) in this excellent West Elm option.
Price: $179.99
The cane paneling and slanted magazine rack are, taken together, MCM at it's finest. I'd bet money you'd be the only one of your friends with this piece.
Price: $349
Article is one of my favorite retailers for well-made furniture and decor at a fair price — this luxurious oval table included.
Price: $204.92
Walmart really knows what it's doing these days — I'm tempted to buy this MCM-inspired but contemporary coffee table piece for my home ... and I'd barely spend more than $200!
For more coffee table shopping, be sure to check out our edits of the best round coffee tables, best stone top coffee tables, and best marble coffee tables next.
What are the key design hallmarks of a mid-century modern coffee table?
Richard says mid-century modern coffee tables are designed in accordance with five key tenets:
Versatility: Mid-century modern designs are 'versatile enough to fit into contemporary, traditional, and eclectic spaces.'
Timeless Elegance: MCM furniture emphasizes clean lines and understated elegance, meaning it will never go out of style.
Functionality: 'These tables are designed with the user's needs in mind, offering functionality without sacrificing form.'
Focus on Materials: MCM coffee tables often use 'natural and high-quality materials,' ensuring durability and longevity.
Artistic Statement: 'A mid-century modern coffee table can serve as a statement piece, drawing the eye and adding a touch of sophistication to a room.'
