The Best Mid-Century Modern Coffee Tables are Timelessly Stylish — Our Edit of the 12 We Love Most

Only the best mid-century modern coffee tables give your home a retro and nostalgic edge. Lean into the enduring design movement with one of our selections.

mid-century modern coffee tables on a colorful background
(Image credit: Wayfair, Amazon, Target, Crate and Barrel, West Elm)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

A mid-century coffee table is so recognizable and classic, you might have identified its standout, retro look as one of your preferred styles before even knowing the words to describe it. MCM is all about natural materials and simplified silhouettes built with the common man in mind.

So considering it's one of the best coffee tables to invest in, it brings me great joy to present today the definitive edit of MCM coffee tables, selectively handpicked from some of the best home retailers on the web. I love seeing these enduring tables in spaces big and small, and love seeing how everyone makes them their own.

'To me, the appeal of a mid-century modern coffee table lies in its ability to blend seamlessly with various interior design styles while offering a timeless look,' says Richard Louise of furniture studio Dovetails and Stitches. 'These tables often feature a straightforward, uncluttered design with sleek, clean lines. The emphasis is on practicality and the natural beauty of the materials. I am also a fan of the bevel edges on many MCM pieces, this simple touch makes a piece seem thinner, and more elegant (but not formal).'

So without further delay, let's get into this edit — 1950s, here we come!

12 of the best mid-century modern coffee tables

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

Elam Wood Coffee Table - Natural - Christopher Knight Home
Elam Wood Coffee Table - Natural - Christopher Knight Home

Price: $56.99

Easy, simple, well-reviewed. There's really nothing to worry about with this $57 Elam piece from Target, an excellent buy if you're looking to furnish quickly and affordably.

Mccurley Coffee Table
Mccurley Coffee Table

Price: $182.99
Was: $202.84

For $182, you could be the proud owner of this light-wood piece with lovely splayed legs and two built-in cubbies for added storage.

Menasha Triangular Glass Top Wood Frame Coffee Table
Menasha Triangular Glass Top Wood Frame Coffee Table

Price: $217.99
Was: $314.99

The three-legged structure of this glass-top coffee table is really what sets it apart; that perfect MCM touch. Given its size, I also think I would make a great coffee table for a small living room.

Mopio Ensley Coffee Table Mid-Century Modern Low Profile Dual Side With Sleek Rounded Finishing
Mopio Ensley Coffee Table

Price: $189
Was: $279

The short, tapered legs and slat-covered side panel are so mid-century modern that this piece caught my eye right away. And if the positive reviews are any indication, the same happened with plenty of other buyers, as well.

mid-century modern style coffee table
Tate Walnut Wood 48" Rectangular Storage Coffee Table

Price: $699

A stunning walnut veneer/finish envelops this considered rectangular piece with tapered legs, struts, and added storage. A 10/10, for sure.

Mopio Brooklyn Mid-Century Modern Lift Top Coffee Table, Waveform Panel With Hidden Storage, Sleek Curved Profile Lift Tabletop Dining Table (golden Oak, Coffee Table)
Mopio Brooklyn Mid-Century Modern Lift Top Coffee Table

Price: $235.99
Was: $299

Aside from price, the benefit of buying from Amazon is the convenience. For example, I could buy this fabulous lift-top coffee table for less than $250 and it would still be delivered in about a week.

Andersen Coffee Table
Andersen Coffee Table

Price: $305.99
Was: $439

This stunning mid-centiry wood coffee table takes cues from Scandinavian design as well, in that it's inspired by clean lines and simplicity. Would make a great starter piece if you can't stomach a larger investment.

mid-century modern style coffee table with glass top
Marcio Display Coffee Table (46")

Price: $479

An asymmetrical piece of glass sits atop striking wooden legs (the cross section of which functions as added book storage) in this excellent West Elm option.

Bamworld Mid-Century Modern Coffee Table With Glass Top Rattan Coffee Table With Storage for Living Room Table Brown
Bamworld Mid-Century Modern Coffee Table With Glass Top

Price: $179.99

The cane paneling and slanted magazine rack are, taken together, MCM at it's finest. I'd bet money you'd be the only one of your friends with this piece.

mid-century modern coffee table in walnut finish
Lenia Walnut Oval Coffee Table

Price: $349

Article is one of my favorite retailers for well-made furniture and decor at a fair price — this luxurious oval table included.

Neostill - Babylon - Wooden Coffee Table
Neostill - Babylon - Wooden Coffee Table

Price: $204.92

Walmart really knows what it's doing these days — I'm tempted to buy this MCM-inspired but contemporary coffee table piece for my home ... and I'd barely spend more than $200!

mid-century modern coffee table in natural finish
Bellwood Coffee Table

Price: $339.99

5 stars across 11 reviews, and a sleek, curved minimalist frame that provides extra storage by design. That's a mic drop.

For more coffee table shopping, be sure to check out our edits of the best round coffee tables, best stone top coffee tables, and best marble coffee tables next.

What are the key design hallmarks of a mid-century modern coffee table?

Richard says mid-century modern coffee tables are designed in accordance with five key tenets:

Versatility: Mid-century modern designs are 'versatile enough to fit into contemporary, traditional, and eclectic spaces.'

Timeless Elegance: MCM furniture emphasizes clean lines and understated elegance, meaning it will never go out of style.

Functionality: 'These tables are designed with the user's needs in mind, offering functionality without sacrificing form.'

Focus on Materials: MCM coffee tables often use 'natural and high-quality materials,' ensuring durability and longevity.

Artistic Statement: 'A mid-century modern coffee table can serve as a statement piece, drawing the eye and adding a touch of sophistication to a room.'

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

Latest