These cozy bedroom buys will make you never want to leave your bed - and why should you?!
We found the best bedroom accessories to make your bed as cozy as possible, if you’re keen to try out the latest self-care trend
For style leaders and design lovers.
If you haven’t heard of it yet, bed rotting isn’t some sort of sleep-induced illness, nor does it signify excessive amounts of mold taking over the corner of your headboard. No – the social media trend of the moment is actually all about self-care! It involves staying in bed for prolonged periods of time to escape productivity for a few hours, partaking in passive activities instead to avoid burnout – the dream, TBH. And what’s even more dreamy? Filling your bed (and the space around it) with cozy and practical pieces to elevate your bed rotting experience even further.
Duvet days, prolonged lie-ins… the trend has adopted many names over the years and it seems to be more popular than ever right now. Whether you’re planning to try out the trend or not, we all want our beds to feel as comfy as possible, so I went through the best home decor stores to find the most cozy and chic pieces to elevate your bedroom. From washed linen duvet sets to stylish breakfast trays, they’ll help you maximize your comfort levels and make bed rotting days feel even more enjoyable.
our top 9 bed rotting buys
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Best bedding sets
This duvet set is made from the most gorgeous washed muslin material which looks both luxe and cozy thanks to the waffle texture. Imagine being wrapped up in a huge, super soft (yet stylish) baby blanket – it's exactly how you imagined you'd be bed rotting, right?
And this duvet cover set is made using the most luxurious flax linen that's been stone washed for extra softness – 'cause your self-care day calls for only the best cozy-yet-chic fabrics! I love it in this crisp, classic white but it comes in tons of other colors to suit your bedroom decor.
Best throws and pillows
Cozy blankets are a bed-rotting must have, and this soft boucle piece would look chic with any of the duvet sets above. The light beige color is an easy goes-with-anything shade, and (unbelievably) it's under $20!
Pillows will add some extra cushioning and much-needed lumbar support while you partake in your epic all-day true crime binge. This soft pink velvet pillow will ensure it's undertaken in the chicest way possible.
And for even more support, this extra large pillow is perfect. It'll prop you up in the comfiest way possible (so is great if you're not suited to all-day horizontal lounging) and I adore the cozy-yet-chic checkerboard shearling detail. It even has a pocket for your phone or snacks!
Best bedding accents
Think of these in-bed accessories as the cherry on top of your bet-rotting experience. First up – this Aromatherapy associates de-stress scented candle. It'll release a woody and soothing scent that'll help you unwind for your relaxing day in bed.
Elevate your in-bed meals (quite literally) with this foldable breakfast tray. It can be used far past the design's allotted time suggests – whether you use it to prop up your takeout or laptop, the soft blue shade and rattan detailing will ensure you do it in style.
How can I make my bedroom both chic and comfy?
When it comes to making your bed as cozy as possible, it’s all about the fabrics – try to choose ones that are both chic and high quality (so they’ll hold up against your all-day lounging!). Boucle and tufted materials are perfect for the ultimate cozy bedding setup, and aesthetically, the raised texture will add balance and dimension. Linen and high-quality cotton are classic choices for your duvet covers and pillow shams – look for ‘washed’ styles for extra added softness! More delicate materials like velvet should be used mainly for accent pieces like the pillow above to add an elegant feel
With bedroom accessories: just because something’s practical, it doesn't mean it can’t be stylish too! The sleek wooden bedside shelf and rattan breakfast tray are perfect examples of this. Try to ensure each piece will add to your bedroom’s decor while also genuinely elevating your bed-rotting (or general laying in bed) experience.
