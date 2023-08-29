These cozy bedroom buys will make you never want to leave your bed - and why should you?!

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you haven’t heard of it yet, bed rotting isn’t some sort of sleep-induced illness, nor does it signify excessive amounts of mold taking over the corner of your headboard. No – the social media trend of the moment is actually all about self-care! It involves staying in bed for prolonged periods of time to escape productivity for a few hours, partaking in passive activities instead to avoid burnout – the dream, TBH. And what’s even more dreamy? Filling your bed (and the space around it) with cozy and practical pieces to elevate your bed rotting experience even further.

Duvet days, prolonged lie-ins… the trend has adopted many names over the years and it seems to be more popular than ever right now. Whether you’re planning to try out the trend or not, we all want our beds to feel as comfy as possible, so I went through the best home decor stores to find the most cozy and chic pieces to elevate your bedroom. From washed linen duvet sets to stylish breakfast trays, they’ll help you maximize your comfort levels and make bed rotting days feel even more enjoyable.

our top 9 bed rotting buys

Best bedding sets

King size muslin duvet set $111 for the three-piece set at H&M This duvet set is made from the most gorgeous washed muslin material which looks both luxe and cozy thanks to the waffle texture. Imagine being wrapped up in a huge, super soft (yet stylish) baby blanket – it's exactly how you imagined you'd be bed rotting, right? King size linen duvet set $375 for the three-piece set at Lulu and Georgia And this duvet cover set is made using the most luxurious flax linen that's been stone washed for extra softness – 'cause your self-care day calls for only the best cozy-yet-chic fabrics! I love it in this crisp, classic white but it comes in tons of other colors to suit your bedroom decor. King size jersey duvet set $81.01 for the three piece set at Amazon This duvet set comes in a super soft washed jersey fabric which will stretch and fold with you for ultimate levels of comfort. I love the burnt orange shade that's perfect for end of summer bed rotting.

Best throws and pillows

Boucle throw blanket $19.99 at H&M Cozy blankets are a bed-rotting must have, and this soft boucle piece would look chic with any of the duvet sets above. The light beige color is an easy goes-with-anything shade, and (unbelievably) it's under $20! Charlotte velvet pillow $78 at Lulu and Georgia Pillows will add some extra cushioning and much-needed lumbar support while you partake in your epic all-day true crime binge. This soft pink velvet pillow will ensure it's undertaken in the chicest way possible. Checkerboard plush pillow $99 at Urban Outfitters And for even more support, this extra large pillow is perfect. It'll prop you up in the comfiest way possible (so is great if you're not suited to all-day horizontal lounging) and I adore the cozy-yet-chic checkerboard shearling detail. It even has a pocket for your phone or snacks!

Best bedding accents

De-stress scented candle $60 at Net-a-Porter Think of these in-bed accessories as the cherry on top of your bet-rotting experience. First up – this Aromatherapy associates de-stress scented candle. It'll release a woody and soothing scent that'll help you unwind for your relaxing day in bed. Natasha breakfast tray $98 at Anthropologie Elevate your in-bed meals (quite literally) with this foldable breakfast tray. It can be used far past the design's allotted time suggests – whether you use it to prop up your takeout or laptop, the soft blue shade and rattan detailing will ensure you do it in style. Bamboo bedside shelf $39.99 at Amazon Finally, this sleek wooden tray can be attached to the side of your bed to provide a space to store your book, phone, drinks, and more! It even has docks to keep your charging cables close to hand – making storing your essentials as easy and convenient as possible.