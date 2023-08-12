My job is to browse decor online – here is the best wall art I’ve found for your home

From statement-making prints to more muted and minimalist styles, here’s the very best in wall art to help spruce up your space

artwork on a colorful background
You’ve found your dream sofa, bed and vanity, but now it’s time to look at the higher focal points of your home. Yes – your walls are just as important as floor space when it comes to filling your space with carefully-chosen decor pieces! I, for one, love a good statement print or piece of artwork to fill up blank spaces in my home, and I’ve seen a ton of great wall art options around ATM.

The best home decor stores are full of brilliant wall art buys. So whether you love a statement-making print or more muted pieces to suit your minimalist decor, I’ve rounded up the very best prints for you below.

OUR TOP 9 WALL ART PICKS

BEST STATEMENT ART

print with a blue checkered print design and quote at the bottom
She is a mess but a masterpiece poster

Size: 20 x 28in – unframed

This print is eye-catching in both its design and message. Use it to brighten up an unloved corner – it'll never fail to give you a little boost when you're feeling least inspired.

vintage floral painting with typography reading

IDK what's going on print

Size: 26 x 31in – unframed

And the beauty of this print lies in its unrestrained honesty. As with all Painting in the Rude pieces, this print strikes a beautiful balance between classic vintage art and modern painted typography – all brought together with a sprinkling of humor. 

collection of black umbrellas with a makeup painted face peeking through
Guy Bourdin framed print

Size: 29 x 40in – framed

IMO, the best pieces of statement wall art are the ones that will never fail to make houseguests do a double take. This surrealist piece is the perfect example.

BEST MINIMALIST ART

three neutral framed prints with a geometric line pattern
Geometric prints framed on canvas

Size: 36 x 72in each – framed 

These framed prints feature a neutral geometric pattern theme in tonal shades that would suit a neutral aesthetic beautifully. Style them together or dotted around a room to keep the theme consistent throughout your space.

cream print with a block rectangle of painted green and Japanese writing
Taguchi Tomoki - Yatsuo No Tsubaki green poster

Size: 20 x 28in – unframed

Minimalism doesn’t have to mean ‘lacking in color’. This green print has an undeniably minimalist feel with its simple-yet-striking color block design. It'll add a stylish pop of color to an otherwise neutral space.

wooden framed print with raised ruffle in a dot pattern
Black dot wall art

Size: 40 x 54in – framed

And if you'd prefer to keep things monochrome, this piece features a raised ruffle design which will add texture and dimension while staying true to the tonal aesthetic. It stands out effortlessly, in the way a neutral flat print would struggle to.

BEST COLORFUL ART

wooden framed print with a colorful painted block pattern
Christie Liberatore Gina art print

Size: 18 x 24in – framed

I love the bright block colors featured in this print. The painted design feels both modern and rustic at the same time, meaning it'll suit basically any style of decor.

matisse coral leaf print with black text on top
Coral leaf Matisse edition mid century series art print

Size: 8 x 10in – framed 

And this Matisse coral leaf print is the perfect mix of classic and modern style. The bright color pop would make a welcome addition to a plain spot on your wall.

painted print on canvas with lashings of colorful paint strokes
Into the wild wall art

Size: 49 x 69in – framed

Finally, this beautifully chaotic painted canvas print will add an explosion of color to your decor. It does all the hard statement-making work so you don't have to!

HOW CAN I MAKE MY WALL ART STAND OUT?

If you prefer to maintain a minimalist vibe throughout the rest of your home, wall art is one of the easiest decor areas in which to get a little creative and really make a statement. We’ve shown above how it’s pretty easy to make your artwork stand out – even if you chose to keep your pieces within the minimal aesthetic – through the introduction of texture and color.

Contrasting style within your art pieces (e.g. vintage and modern) is another great way to make your wall art stand out. Painting in the Rude’s prints are a perfect example of this, where a classic vintage base painting is juxtaposed with the more modern tongue-in-cheek text detail – bold in both color and underlying message. You can also choose prints with a mix of classic and modern styles to achieve the same eye-catching effect.

So when choosing wall art that you want to stand out, try to think outside of the box. Don’t be afraid of a little contrast in color and tone – after all, as well as being pleasing to the eye, the best art pieces are meant to encourage thoughtful conversations! 

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Contributing Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.

