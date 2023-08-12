My job is to browse decor online – here is the best wall art I’ve found for your home
From statement-making prints to more muted and minimalist styles, here’s the very best in wall art to help spruce up your space
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
You’ve found your dream sofa, bed and vanity, but now it’s time to look at the higher focal points of your home. Yes – your walls are just as important as floor space when it comes to filling your space with carefully-chosen decor pieces! I, for one, love a good statement print or piece of artwork to fill up blank spaces in my home, and I’ve seen a ton of great wall art options around ATM.
The best home decor stores are full of brilliant wall art buys. So whether you love a statement-making print or more muted pieces to suit your minimalist decor, I’ve rounded up the very best prints for you below.
OUR TOP 9 WALL ART PICKS
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
BEST STATEMENT ART
Size: 20 x 28in – unframed
This print is eye-catching in both its design and message. Use it to brighten up an unloved corner – it'll never fail to give you a little boost when you're feeling least inspired.
Size: 26 x 31in – unframed
And the beauty of this print lies in its unrestrained honesty. As with all Painting in the Rude pieces, this print strikes a beautiful balance between classic vintage art and modern painted typography – all brought together with a sprinkling of humor.
BEST MINIMALIST ART
Size: 36 x 72in each – framed
These framed prints feature a neutral geometric pattern theme in tonal shades that would suit a neutral aesthetic beautifully. Style them together or dotted around a room to keep the theme consistent throughout your space.
Size: 20 x 28in – unframed
Minimalism doesn’t have to mean ‘lacking in color’. This green print has an undeniably minimalist feel with its simple-yet-striking color block design. It'll add a stylish pop of color to an otherwise neutral space.
BEST COLORFUL ART
Size: 18 x 24in – framed
I love the bright block colors featured in this print. The painted design feels both modern and rustic at the same time, meaning it'll suit basically any style of decor.
Size: 8 x 10in – framed
And this Matisse coral leaf print is the perfect mix of classic and modern style. The bright color pop would make a welcome addition to a plain spot on your wall.
HOW CAN I MAKE MY WALL ART STAND OUT?
If you prefer to maintain a minimalist vibe throughout the rest of your home, wall art is one of the easiest decor areas in which to get a little creative and really make a statement. We’ve shown above how it’s pretty easy to make your artwork stand out – even if you chose to keep your pieces within the minimal aesthetic – through the introduction of texture and color.
Contrasting style within your art pieces (e.g. vintage and modern) is another great way to make your wall art stand out. Painting in the Rude’s prints are a perfect example of this, where a classic vintage base painting is juxtaposed with the more modern tongue-in-cheek text detail – bold in both color and underlying message. You can also choose prints with a mix of classic and modern styles to achieve the same eye-catching effect.
So when choosing wall art that you want to stand out, try to think outside of the box. Don’t be afraid of a little contrast in color and tone – after all, as well as being pleasing to the eye, the best art pieces are meant to encourage thoughtful conversations!
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
-
-
How to decorate with pink in a minimalist way - when you love the color, but have had enough of "Barbiecore" decor
Pink can be that subtle, visually-pleasing element that layers and softens a space. Here's how to embrace pink in a quiet, minimalistic manner
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Published
-
12 buys to give your bedroom a refresh for summer - including my favorite table lamp that feels just like a vacation
It's time to give your bedroom a summer refresh with these 12 items our shopping editor has got her eye on
By Oonagh Turner Published