My job is to browse decor online – here is the best wall art I’ve found for your home

You’ve found your dream sofa, bed and vanity, but now it’s time to look at the higher focal points of your home. Yes – your walls are just as important as floor space when it comes to filling your space with carefully-chosen decor pieces! I, for one, love a good statement print or piece of artwork to fill up blank spaces in my home, and I’ve seen a ton of great wall art options around ATM.

The best home decor stores are full of brilliant wall art buys. So whether you love a statement-making print or more muted pieces to suit your minimalist decor, I’ve rounded up the very best prints for you below.

OUR TOP 9 WALL ART PICKS

BEST STATEMENT ART

She is a mess but a masterpiece poster $22.77 at Desenio Size: 20 x 28in – unframed This print is eye-catching in both its design and message. Use it to brighten up an unloved corner – it'll never fail to give you a little boost when you're feeling least inspired. IDK what's going on print $184.48 at Painting in the Rude Size: 26 x 31in – unframed And the beauty of this print lies in its unrestrained honesty. As with all Painting in the Rude pieces, this print strikes a beautiful balance between classic vintage art and modern painted typography – all brought together with a sprinkling of humor. Guy Bourdin framed print $1,865 at Net-a-Porter Size: 29 x 40in – framed IMO, the best pieces of statement wall art are the ones that will never fail to make houseguests do a double take. This surrealist piece is the perfect example.

BEST MINIMALIST ART

Geometric prints framed on canvas $186.99 for a set of three at Wayfair Size: 36 x 72in each – framed These framed prints feature a neutral geometric pattern theme in tonal shades that would suit a neutral aesthetic beautifully. Style them together or dotted around a room to keep the theme consistent throughout your space. Taguchi Tomoki - Yatsuo No Tsubaki green poster $22.77 at Desenio Size: 20 x 28in – unframed Minimalism doesn’t have to mean ‘lacking in color’. This green print has an undeniably minimalist feel with its simple-yet-striking color block design. It'll add a stylish pop of color to an otherwise neutral space. Black dot wall art $1,198 at Anthropologie Size: 40 x 54in – framed And if you'd prefer to keep things monochrome, this piece features a raised ruffle design which will add texture and dimension while staying true to the tonal aesthetic. It stands out effortlessly, in the way a neutral flat print would struggle to.

BEST COLORFUL ART

Christie Liberatore Gina art print $99 at Urban Outfitters Size: 18 x 24in – framed I love the bright block colors featured in this print. The painted design feels both modern and rustic at the same time, meaning it'll suit basically any style of decor. Coral leaf Matisse edition mid century series art print $129 at Nordstrom Size: 8 x 10in – framed And this Matisse coral leaf print is the perfect mix of classic and modern style. The bright color pop would make a welcome addition to a plain spot on your wall. Into the wild wall art $998 at Anthropologie Size: 49 x 69in – framed Finally, this beautifully chaotic painted canvas print will add an explosion of color to your decor. It does all the hard statement-making work so you don't have to!