I’ve found the 12 best statement throw pillows to make your home feel effortlessly elegant

I’m a firm believer that the smallest things make the biggest difference – and that’s definitely true when it comes to decor. It’s the little luxe touches here and there that really shape the look and feel of a room and make it feel like you’ve put in that bit of extra effort. Adding some carefully-placed throw pillows to your bed or sofa is an easy way to catch the eye by incorporating a splash of color, creating balance through texture, or just adding some dimension through layering multiple styles.

As a contributing shopping editor here at Livingetc, a vast portion of my working day is spent browsing through the best home decor stores to find the most elegant pieces for your home. So obviously I’ve come across a gorgeous throw pillow or two in my time. I’ve whittled down the huge online offering to my top 12 favorites which are sure to make a statement.

OUR TOP 12 STATEMENT THROW PILLOWS

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

BEST TEXTURED PILLOWS

Cotton pillow cover $36.99 at H&M The intricate tufted pattern on this cream shearling pillow cover makes it perfect if you want to add a bit of interest to your sofa without distracting from a neutral color scheme. LOEWE striped pillow $750 at Net-a-Porter Add a luxe pop of color and texture to your seating area with this LOEWE pillow. The iconic leather logo detail contrasts beautifully with the soft wool and mohair blend base. Hi-Lo checker velvet pillow $138 at Lulu and Georgia Olive green is the decor color of the moment, and this velvet pillow makes a subtle statement with its detailed check print design.

BEST PATTERNED PILLOWS

Embroidered blossoms pillow $110 at Anthropologie With its deeply detailed embroidery, bold floral prints, and eye-catching colors this pillow will never fail to make a statement. Use it to brighten up a simple sofa setup. Jacquard weave pillow cover $36.99 at H&M If you prefer darker-toned decor, this jacquard pillow cover is perfect. It emanates an elegant vintage vibe! Fringed printed pillow $190 at Net-a-Porter Love the '20s-style geometric print but after a little more color? Look no further than this mesmerizing printed pillow from La DoubleJ – it's the perfect piece to purposely clash with other colorful pillows.

BEST ORB PILLOWS

Cream faux fur sphere decorative pillow $182 at Kathy Kuo Home The shape of your pillow can make just as much of a statement as the texture or pattern! This little shearling sphere would make an excellent addition to the pile of pillows on your bed. Striped velvet ball pillow $128 at Lulu and Georgia With its chic striped pattern, velvet finish and circular design, this pillow ticks all the statement-making boxes in one! It feels effortlessly elegant, and would look just as beautiful on its own as it would layered up with other pillows. Large knot organic cotton pillow $79 at Nordstrom This knotted number is THE centrepiece of the pillow world if ever I've seen one. It'll add a cozy-yet-elegant vibe to any seating area or bed.

BEST MONOCHROME PILLOWS

Patterned pillow cover $5.99 at H&M Your pillow doesn't have to be bright and colorful to make a statement! This cream and black pillow cover features a super stylish contrasting line pattern. Course silk pillow $148 at Lulu and Georgia This dotted design pillow has more of a minimalist-friendly pattern, but nevertheless it still attracts the eye and will make just as much of a statement alone as when stacked with pillows of a similar monochrome color scheme. Kobo cotton accent pillow $50 at Nordstrom Finally, I adore the tufted design and contrasting black and white pattern on this throw pillow. It pairs well with other monochrome pieces and bright colors alike.