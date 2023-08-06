I’ve found the 12 best statement throw pillows to make your home feel effortlessly elegant
If you’re keen to upgrade your sofa or bedding, these eye-catching pieces will transform your space with minimal effort
I’m a firm believer that the smallest things make the biggest difference – and that’s definitely true when it comes to decor. It’s the little luxe touches here and there that really shape the look and feel of a room and make it feel like you’ve put in that bit of extra effort. Adding some carefully-placed throw pillows to your bed or sofa is an easy way to catch the eye by incorporating a splash of color, creating balance through texture, or just adding some dimension through layering multiple styles.
As a contributing shopping editor here at Livingetc, a vast portion of my working day is spent browsing through the best home decor stores to find the most elegant pieces for your home. So obviously I’ve come across a gorgeous throw pillow or two in my time. I’ve whittled down the huge online offering to my top 12 favorites which are sure to make a statement.
OUR TOP 12 STATEMENT THROW PILLOWS
BEST TEXTURED PILLOWS
The intricate tufted pattern on this cream shearling pillow cover makes it perfect if you want to add a bit of interest to your sofa without distracting from a neutral color scheme.
Add a luxe pop of color and texture to your seating area with this LOEWE pillow. The iconic leather logo detail contrasts beautifully with the soft wool and mohair blend base.
BEST PATTERNED PILLOWS
With its deeply detailed embroidery, bold floral prints, and eye-catching colors this pillow will never fail to make a statement. Use it to brighten up a simple sofa setup.
If you prefer darker-toned decor, this jacquard pillow cover is perfect. It emanates an elegant vintage vibe!
BEST ORB PILLOWS
The shape of your pillow can make just as much of a statement as the texture or pattern! This little shearling sphere would make an excellent addition to the pile of pillows on your bed.
With its chic striped pattern, velvet finish and circular design, this pillow ticks all the statement-making boxes in one! It feels effortlessly elegant, and would look just as beautiful on its own as it would layered up with other pillows.
BEST MONOCHROME PILLOWS
Your pillow doesn't have to be bright and colorful to make a statement! This cream and black pillow cover features a super stylish contrasting line pattern.
This dotted design pillow has more of a minimalist-friendly pattern, but nevertheless it still attracts the eye and will make just as much of a statement alone as when stacked with pillows of a similar monochrome color scheme.
WHAT KEY FEATURES SHOULD I LOOK FOR IN A STATEMENT THROW PILLOW?
A good statement throw pillow would usually attract the eye with its color and pattern. Floral, geometric or even simple stripes and lined patterns work particularly well if you’re after a sophisticated finish. In terms of colors you can either choose complementary or clashing brights for a pop of attractive color, but contrasting colors like black and white also work well to create balance without taking away from a minimal aesthetic. Texture is another feature to look out for – shearling, tufting, embroidery, and woven details all add interest and dimension to an otherwise-simple sofa or bedding setup.
Don’t forget – the true power of throw pillows lies in how easy they are to layer. Creating height and dimension through stacking similar styles is an easy way to make your seating area feel more considered and elegant with minimal effort. And you can always make a statement with a single pillow if the design is eye-catching enough. Just look at the shapely orb options above – the perfect finishing touch to any bedding set, if you ask me!
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
