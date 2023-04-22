5 trending living room chair styles and our edit of the ones that will help tie your space together

The perfect living room accent chair can really tie a living room together, creating a focal point in a stylish space. From the more sculptural statement pieces to the cozy-looking designs that beckon you to curl up with a good read, it's all about curating a moment, drawing the eye around a living room, or crafting a comfortable corner.

'Living room furniture and chairs not only need to be comfortable for extended periods of sitting and lounging, but they also serve as beautiful statement pieces,' says Emily Brown of Austin-based Emily Lauren Interiors. 

Here are the 5 different styles of living room chair to know that will make your space really pop. Plus, I've trawled the best home decor stores to find the most covetable examples.

1. Lounge recliner chairs

A recliner chair with ottoman

(Image credit: MENU)

A lounge chair is an all-encompassing term for an armless recliner piece, typically paired with an ottoman and designed for relaxing. Marrying comfort with style, they can turn an unloved corner into a cozy space. 

A recliner lounge chair in cream

1. Lazy lounge chair

Sink into this lazy lounge chair from Overstock, a budget-friendly find and perfect living room addition. Upholstered in a boucle style material, it's perfect for a cozy corner and has the matching ottoman to boot.

The oda lounge chair in white
2. Oda lounge chair

With an integrated headrest and beautifully incorporated armrests in wood, this is a comfortable piece that also adds wow-factor to any living room. Available with legs in natural oak or walnut.

A grey recliner chair with wooden arms

3. Herbin lounge chair

I love the elegant arms of this lounge chair, and its sloping, padded back gives it an inviting silhouette with a rocking horse feel.

2. Barrel chairs

Barrel chairs are a little more upright with a rounded back - the shape is what lends this type of chair its name. Barrel chairs are great for small living rooms in need of a chair in the corner, given they take up so much space. They have quite a simple shape so you can have fun with the upholstery. Here are the the three I currently love most.

A barrel back chair

1. Barrel back chair

The simple and sleek silhouette of this barrel chair is balanced with the playful upholstery, making it a great accent piece. 

A brown barrel chair

2. Coffee brown chair

This barrel chair has a teddy fabric and swivel function. Perfect for a warm minimalist scheme where you want a neutral piece of furniture, with plenty of texture.

A cream colored barrel chair

3. eLuxury channel chair

With a sloping, padded back and extra pillow cushion, the Herbin leather lounge chair makes for a cozy option. Add a small side table and you've got a perfect reading nook.

3. Wooden armchairs

A classic design with a hint of mid-century, these chairs are typically upholstered with elegant wooden legs. Use these armchairs to indicate that the space is intended to serve as a comfortable corner or seating area, while creating visual interest through color and texture. 

A wooden armchair

1. Tyler arm chair

I like the distressed oak wood frame of this chair, and the russet-colored velvet upholstery makes it a beautiful piece inspired by nature.

An accent chair with wooden arms

2. Reni freckle lounge

The Reni lounge set has a solid eucalyptus wooden frame paired with an ottoman to create a mid-century inspired relaxation zone in your living room. 

An accent chair with wooden arms

3. Amber Lewis accent chair

A natural wooden frame with a pleasing swooping arm works with these inviting linen cushions. Buy as a pair with a coffee table in the middle for the perfect coffee table moment.

4. Swivel chairs

A recliner chair in blue

(Image credit: Ercol)

With the perfect swivel chair, you don't want to see too much base and the mechanics of the frame. Ideally, this should be covered by the fabric so you can swivel seamlessly in your seat. They work in a reading corner like with this Ercol design where you might want to take advantage of the movement of the chair to inspect the shelves.

Swivel chair in terracotta

1. Doris swivel chair

The luxe upholstery give this swivel chair a bit of glam but lots of comfort. I love a rust living room and this chair works to bring a pop of color in soft chenille fabric. 

A swivel chair

2. Huggy swivel chair

I like the organic, curved shape of this swivel chair and rounded arm rests. A cozy addition that makes a statement. Pair with a reading lamp and set beside a fireplace for a curated finish.

A yellow swivel chair

3. Makeva yellow chair

Designed with a deep inviting seat and smooth swivel function, the Makeva chair is comfy and packs a punch in bright marigold. 

5. Floor seating

If you follow anything interiors related on Pinterest or Instagram, chances are you've come across the Ligne Roset Togo sofa. This mid-century piece has had a bit of a revival in recent years as people look to bring real comfort to the living rooms. It has also given rise to the living room trend for small spaces with more relaxed seating on the floor. Here are three picks that add that relaxing element to your living room.

A floor chair in light pink

1. The BonBaron chair

Sink into the soft surface of the BonBaron chair with its cloud-like shape. Straps thread through button accents on the back to keep the back support upright so you can stay upright but really relax. 

A leather brown Togo chair

2. Chestnut brown Togo chair

These slouchy chairs have really made waves. Working in a modular way, these chairs work by piecing sections together to create a cozy floor chair set-up. They have a 70s feel but cut it in a contemporary scheme too.

A rust colored chair

3. Soriana chair

The Soriana collection is a beautiful and comfortable tufted work of art. With soft pleats and gathered sides and back, the chair is quite the showstopper and long enough so you can really stretch out.

