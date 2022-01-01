The best January sales to shop today –from luxury homeware brands
Treat yourself to these luxury January sales and post-Christmas buys for the most stylish homeware
With the January sales now here, we have collected the top offers from the brands we lust after all year. After all, we want quality, but if we can get it for less then that is a savvy way to start the new year.
Whether it's a new mattress or some striking furniture – perhaps it's some home gym equipment that you are after – we have found plenty of great deals for your home. Maybe you want a helpful (and handsome) new appliance to kick-start your 2022 on a health kick or one of the best soundbars to make entertaining at home a better experience? Whatever is on your list, you should be able to find it all below and discounted. We've listed the sales below in alphabetical order, to make it easier for you to search for whatever you might be looking for.
So, here are the best January sales to start your new year. What are you waiting for? Peruse our favorite sales – and the top offers – out there now, and shop online before everybody else. Shop directly within your region (UK or US) by selecting the sidebar options.
Best UK January sales
Amazon | 40% OFF JANUARY DEALS
When it comes to sales shopping, Amazon is a safe bet. There are tonnes of buys in this sale and there's even a deals under £15 section.
Anthropologie | SAVE UP TO HALF OFF
During the Anthropologie Winter Sale, tonnes of holiday decore and home furnishings are up to 50 per cent off.
Brook + Wilde |40 PERCENT OFF WHEN YOU SPEND £500
If you're looking for a boudoir upgrade, then luxury bedding brand Brook + Wilde is offering 40 percent off all mattresses of at least £500 or more through 10 Jan.
Darlings of Chelsea | UP TO 35% OFF
Home to a wide range of sofas, sofa beds, and accent seating, Darlings of Chelsea is offering up to 35% off a wide selection of lines.
House of Fraser | UP T0 HALF OFF
Stock up on everything you didn't find under your tree during this House of Fraser sale. We spotted everything from Bang & Olufsen headphones to Charlotte Tilbury gift sets, Remington hair tools plus Valentino bags.
Jonathan Adler | UP TO 25 PER CENT OFF
Jonathan Adler's inimitable style extends to the designer's showstopping furniture and home decor collections with up to 25 per cent of furniture, lighting and markdowns. Use the code RESET at checkout.
La Redoute | UP TO 50% OFF
On-trend and affordable, La Redoute is a great place to snap up a home decor bargain at the best of times, but right now there's also up to half off during its Winter Sale.
Made in Design | UP TO 50% OFF CHRISTMAS SALE
Score big brand buys for less in the Made in Design sale. Save up to 50 percent a number of sale selects including everything from candles to wall mirrors, furniture, wall art and more. All from a range of well-known designers.
Nkuku | 50% OFF CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS
Nkuku works with makers throughout the world, combining timeless design with traditional skills and natural and repurposed materials to create its distinctive furniture and home decor collections. See their Christmas decorations sale on now to score decor deals and prepare for next year. From tree toppers to wreaths, baubles...
Rockett St George | CHRISTMAS SALE
Yes, there's a Christmas sale on at Rockett St George at the moment. Discover festive decorations and year-round home accessories discounted.
Soak & Sleep | UP TO 40% OFF
Save up to 40% off during the Soak & Sleep Winter sale, making it the perfect time to refresh your bed linen drawer, invest in some new towels or treat your mattress to a protector.
Soho Home | 20% OFF SELECTED HOME FRAGRANCE
Want to create the distinctive Soho House look (and smell) in your own home? Yep, us too. There's 20% off selected home fragrance buys on site right now, from candles to reed diffusers. Not yet signed up? Join the Soho Home membership programme to get increased discounts, early access to seasonal sales, and a free interior design consultation.
The White Company |UP TO HALF OFF SALE
The White Company is offering up to half off a selection of home and Christmas décor, bath, and bedding.
Best US January sales
Brooklinen l 15% off
The clock is ticking on shopping Brooklinen's wide assortment of bedding.
Sur la Table l 55% off END OF YEAR SALE
Shop your favorite cookware from top kitchen brands and score up to 55% off variety of housewares.
Stonewall Kitchen l Shop the Barn Sale
Treat yourself to the best candles, kitchenware, and more during the yearly Barn Sale going on now.
Bloomingdales l Save up to 65% off Sale
Bloomingdales is making it easier than ever to get the best savings of the year with an extra 30% off sale items labeled "EXTRA 30% OFF: DISCOUNT APPLIED IN BAG." through Jan. 2nd.
Saks Fifth Avenue l up to 79% off in the Designer Home Sale
Save across a selection of Nespresso, Illy, Staub, MacKenzie-Childs, Michael Aram and so many luxury home brands during the designer home sale.
When do the Boxing Day and January sales start?
While Boxing Day sales traditionally begin on Boxing Day, the 26th of December, in recent years many retailers start their sales up to a week earlier, and many of the sales run through to January. Sometimes the sales are renamed at the turn of the new year and new offers released.
The Boxing Day and January sales are the last of the year with the next big sale event being Amazon Prime Day which is traditionally held in the summer. Then comes Black Friday in November.
How to get the best home deals?
Think ahead about what you need, or what you've had your eye on – maybe your perfume is running low, maybe you're in need of a new coat, pair of leggings or jeans, or maybe you'd like to treat yourself to some home gym equipment and activewear to jump start a January detox. Whatever it is that you want, shop around in advance so that you can recognise a good offer when you see one on Boxing Day, as you'll be able to compare the new offer against the original prices.
Our tips for shopping the January sales online
For big sites such as Amazon and John Lewis & Partners, it's recommended to create an account in advance, making buying items a more seamless process as your address and delivery details will already be saved.
We’d also recommend signing up for an Amazon Prime membership which offers same day and next day delivery on selected products. Amazon also offers a free 30 day trial for Prime, so you could sign up before Boxing Day and cancel after making the most of the sale, without being charged.
Annie is the Deputy Ecommerce Editor at Livingetc, with the majority of her time spent advising you on what to buy for your home – whatever the season, or the latest trend. Whether that be a design classic floor lamp for your cinema room, a comfortable new chair for your home office, or a high-quality exercise bike for your home gym. Otherwise, you can find her forever painting the walls and reorganising the furniture inside her modern London flat, or going on long walks with her pug.
