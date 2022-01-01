With the January sales now here, we have collected the top offers from the brands we lust after all year. After all, we want quality, but if we can get it for less then that is a savvy way to start the new year.

Whether it's a new mattress or some striking furniture – perhaps it's some home gym equipment that you are after – we have found plenty of great deals for your home. Maybe you want a helpful (and handsome) new appliance to kick-start your 2022 on a health kick or one of the best soundbars to make entertaining at home a better experience? Whatever is on your list, you should be able to find it all below and discounted. We've listed the sales below in alphabetical order, to make it easier for you to search for whatever you might be looking for.

So, here are the best January sales to start your new year. What are you waiting for? Peruse our favorite sales – and the top offers – out there now, and shop online before everybody else. Shop directly within your region (UK or US) by selecting the sidebar options.

Best UK January sales

Amazon | 40% OFF JANUARY DEALS When it comes to sales shopping, Amazon is a safe bet. There are tonnes of buys in this sale and there's even a deals under £15 section.

AMARA | 50% OFF WINTER SALE

AMARA's winter shopping event is still on, offering half price off everything from drinks trolleys to tablecloths, cushions plus plenty more. Make the most of luxury products being at affordable price tags now.

Anthropologie | SAVE UP TO HALF OFF

During the Anthropologie Winter Sale, tonnes of holiday decore and home furnishings are up to 50 per cent off.

Bombinate | 30% OFF HOMEWARE

Home to a diverse range of independent design brands, Bombinate is offering up to 30% off its furniture and home decor collections.

Brook + Wilde |40 PERCENT OFF WHEN YOU SPEND £500

If you're looking for a boudoir upgrade, then luxury bedding brand Brook + Wilde is offering 40 percent off all mattresses of at least £500 or more through 10 Jan.

Darlings of Chelsea | UP TO 35% OFF

Home to a wide range of sofas, sofa beds, and accent seating, Darlings of Chelsea is offering up to 35% off a wide selection of lines.

Emma | UP TO 50% OFF JANUARY DEAL

This brilliant deal entitles you to up to half off a brand new mattress ahead of 2022. This limited time offer spans all 4 of Emma's mattress offerings, so choose wisely.

Ercol | SALE ENDS SOON

The best place to shop for the timeless Ercol style is currently the Furniture Village, with the retailer offering up to 20% off a wide selection of furniture. Snap up great deals on the Teramo, Romana, and Bosco collections, amongst others.

Heal's | 30% OFF Sale

Save 30 percent off everything from candles to Christmas decor, foodie gifts plus bed linen and more.

House of Fraser | UP T0 HALF OFF

Stock up on everything you didn't find under your tree during this House of Fraser sale. We spotted everything from Bang & Olufsen headphones to Charlotte Tilbury gift sets, Remington hair tools plus Valentino bags.

Jonathan Adler | UP TO 25 PER CENT OFF

Jonathan Adler's inimitable style extends to the designer's showstopping furniture and home decor collections with up to 25 per cent of furniture, lighting and markdowns. Use the code RESET at checkout.

La Redoute | UP TO 50% OFF

On-trend and affordable, La Redoute is a great place to snap up a home decor bargain at the best of times, but right now there's also up to half off during its Winter Sale.

M&S | 50% off homeware

The M&S January sale is live and there's 50% off plenty of buys for your home. Click to shop the deals before they sell out.

Made in Design | UP TO 50% OFF CHRISTMAS SALE

Score big brand buys for less in the Made in Design sale. Save up to 50 percent a number of sale selects including everything from candles to wall mirrors, furniture, wall art and more. All from a range of well-known designers.



Nkuku | 50% OFF CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS

Nkuku works with makers throughout the world, combining timeless design with traditional skills and natural and repurposed materials to create its distinctive furniture and home decor collections. See their Christmas decorations sale on now to score decor deals and prepare for next year. From tree toppers to wreaths, baubles...

Rockett St George | CHRISTMAS SALE

Yes, there's a Christmas sale on at Rockett St George at the moment. Discover festive decorations and year-round home accessories discounted.

Simba |45% OFF £300+

Transform your bedroom – and your sleep routine – ahead of 2022 with help from this new year sale. New customers can score a whopping 45% off a Simba mattress right now.

Soak & Sleep | UP TO 40% OFF

Save up to 40% off during the Soak & Sleep Winter sale, making it the perfect time to refresh your bed linen drawer, invest in some new towels or treat your mattress to a protector.

Soho Home | 20% OFF SELECTED HOME FRAGRANCE

Want to create the distinctive Soho House look (and smell) in your own home? Yep, us too. There's 20% off selected home fragrance buys on site right now, from candles to reed diffusers. Not yet signed up? Join the Soho Home membership programme to get increased discounts, early access to seasonal sales, and a free interior design consultation.

West Elm | UP TO 60% OFF WINTER SALE

The West Elm Christmas sale is a good one, with up to 60% clearance, up to 40% off room décor, up to 30% off in-stock furniture, and 30% off lighting, among other savings.

The White Company |UP TO HALF OFF SALE

The White Company is offering up to half off a selection of home and Christmas décor, bath, and bedding.

Best US January sales

Brooklinen l 15% off

The clock is ticking on shopping Brooklinen's wide assortment of bedding.

Sur la Table l 55% off END OF YEAR SALE

Shop your favorite cookware from top kitchen brands and score up to 55% off variety of housewares.

Stonewall Kitchen l Shop the Barn Sale

Treat yourself to the best candles, kitchenware, and more during the yearly Barn Sale going on now.

Macy's : Savings across the website

Right now get up to 60% off select items across a selection of homewares, kitchen products, and more.

Bloomingdales l Save up to 65% off Sale

Bloomingdales is making it easier than ever to get the best savings of the year with an extra 30% off sale items labeled "EXTRA 30% OFF: DISCOUNT APPLIED IN BAG." through Jan. 2nd.

Nordstrom l Half-Yearly Sale feat. Designer Clearance

Nordstrom has their Half-Yearly Sale ongoing alongside the yearly designer clearance where you can score so many home goods at incredible prices.

Saks Fifth Avenue l up to 79% off in the Designer Home Sale

Save across a selection of Nespresso, Illy, Staub, MacKenzie-Childs, Michael Aram and so many luxury home brands during the designer home sale.

When do the Boxing Day and January sales start?

While Boxing Day sales traditionally begin on Boxing Day, the 26th of December, in recent years many retailers start their sales up to a week earlier, and many of the sales run through to January. Sometimes the sales are renamed at the turn of the new year and new offers released.

The Boxing Day and January sales are the last of the year with the next big sale event being Amazon Prime Day which is traditionally held in the summer. Then comes Black Friday in November.

How to get the best home deals?

Think ahead about what you need, or what you've had your eye on – maybe your perfume is running low, maybe you're in need of a new coat, pair of leggings or jeans, or maybe you'd like to treat yourself to some home gym equipment and activewear to jump start a January detox. Whatever it is that you want, shop around in advance so that you can recognise a good offer when you see one on Boxing Day, as you'll be able to compare the new offer against the original prices.

Our tips for shopping the January sales online

For big sites such as Amazon and John Lewis & Partners, it's recommended to create an account in advance, making buying items a more seamless process as your address and delivery details will already be saved.

We’d also recommend signing up for an Amazon Prime membership which offers same day and next day delivery on selected products. Amazon also offers a free 30 day trial for Prime, so you could sign up before Boxing Day and cancel after making the most of the sale, without being charged.