You Should Set Your Thermostat at This Specific Temperature in Winter — To Avoid Mold, Damp and Condensation
Setting your thermostat correctly during the cold will bring you a happy and healthy home. Here's what the experts have to say about it
Did you know that keeping your thermostat at a consistent temperature during winter will help protect you and your home? Aesthetics aside, the foundation of your home and all that resides in it is just as important, and temperature plays a big role in keeping things in check.
Setting your thermostat at the right temperature during the cooler seasons will help reduce the risk of mold, condensation, and dampness. Best of all, you could save some money on your energy bills.
Here, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) experts share their knowledge on what the right setting for your thermostat is, what impact temperatures can have, and what it means for you and your home.
Should You Keep a Consistent Temperature?
Should you keep your thermostat at a consistent temperature? According to HVAC experts, the answer is yes! Your living room, how it feels, and the temperature matter more than you realize.
"Keeping your thermostat at a consistent temperature prevents humidity fluctuations, which can lead to condensation and mold growth," explains Colin Matei, HVAC expert and president of Clean Air Heating & Cooling. "Stability is key to avoiding these issues."
As the expert states, a stable room temperature will help keep your space as healthy as possible. Inconsistent temperature can lead to moisture on the walls and even windows, which can be a place where mold and condensation thrive. This is why it's also important to note how to get rid of condensation without a dehumidifier.
What Temperature Should I Set My Thermostat to?
Whether you've invested in a smart thermostat or you've chosen to stick to a manual one, knowing what temperature to set it at is key to your home's environment. So, what is the ideal temperature? 68 to 72 degrees Fahrenheit is the average recommended range, and here's why.
Shu Saito, an HVAC and Filtration Expert at All Filters LLC, tells us: "During winter, I would prefer a setting of your thermostat at approximately 68°F (20°C) during the day because such temperature gives an ideal balance between comfort and prevention of dampness, mold, and condensation."
The expert says, "Maintaining your house within this consistent temperature minimizes the potential for moisture condensing onto a colder surface, which is where mold often develops, especially in areas with poor insulation."
Shu also suggests investing in a high-quality filter in your HVAC system. "From my experience at All Filters LLC, I also recommend having a high-quality filter in your HVAC system because they provide proper ventilation to the air and reduce its moisture content, further eliminating the possibility of dampness and condensation," explains Shu. "The best temperature is of course combined with good ventilation and filtering."
Why This Method is Energy Efficient
Looking for a good way to save energy and bills? Well, keeping your thermostat consistent will do just that, and Shu explains why.
"It saves energy because holding the house at 68°F keeps the load off of your heating system, allowing it to operate more steadily rather than cycling on and off at extremes," says Shu. "More frequent temperature fluctuations demand higher energy use, which increases your utility bills along with increasing wear on your furnace."
He continues: "At All Filters LLC, we consider clean air filters to be the starting point for this process: dirty filters make the heating systems work harder and use more energy. A clean filter with a moderate thermostat setting will keep your home comfortable and prevent energy waste, adding years to your HVAC system."
FAQs
When should you not keep heating at a constant temperature?
"You shouldn’t keep your heating at a constant temperature when your home is unoccupied for extended periods, such as during work hours or vacations," explains Shu. "Lowering the thermostat during these times saves energy without compromising the safety of your home. For example, setting it to around 55°F (13°C) when you’re away prevents frozen pipes while keeping energy consumption minimal."
According to Shu, "programmable or smart thermostats automatically optimize the heating schedule, adjusting temperatures according to your routine. Not only does this cut down on unnecessary energy use, but it also supports sustainability goals by lowering one's carbon footprint."
