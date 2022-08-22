Why is my wireless doorbell not working? The most common issues explained

Is your wireless doorbell not working and you don't know why? You've come to the right place to change that as we've compiled a guide to help you troubleshoot some of the most common issues so you can get your doorbell up and running again with minimal effort and cost.

If you've just bought the best wireless doorbell and now find that it fails to work, it can feel like a bit of a let down. Hopefully, that need not stay this way for long, as quite often a few well-placed changes can have your video doorbell up and running again quickly.

This is a general guide, which covers the most common issues. So should you still be struggling after reading this guide it's worth heading to the manufacturer's website for model-specific guidance on further steps before contacting them directly to go further.

Why is my wireless doorbell not working?

Two of the most common issues with a wireless doorbell not working are the internet connection and the power supply. So these are the best places to start.

Power applies to wired and battery powered doorbells and in the case of internet connections this could be an issue with your WiFi or that of the doorbell itself. In both cases there are a few steps to take which can help you tick these issues off the list.

(Image credit: Future)

How do I fix a power issue with my video doorbell?

The rest of your automated home may still work but your video doorbell does not. In that case it could be the power supply to the doorbell that's the issue – since the rest of your home is still WiFi connected.

If you can press the doorbell and it lights up or makes a noise then you have power. If not then you may need to charge the battery, check it's properly in and try again. Or for mains powered, remove the doorbell from the mount and check the connection – also checking the wiring safely to ensure power is reaching the doorbell.

If you still can't get your doorbell to power on it's worth checking the manual on how to hard reset the doorbell, which will allow any software glitches to be worked out so it can, potentially, power on again.

Failing all that, contact the manufacturer or your electrician to explore the issue further.

How do I fix my video doorbell WiFi connection?

If your video doorbell has power but simply isn't working then it is likely you are having WiFi connectivity issues. The first step here is to check your WiFi is up and running, perhaps by using your phone or another gadget to see if it gets a connection. If this is running then the doorbell is the issue.

A classic first step is to turn off the doorbell by removing its power supply and then turning it back on again. This will clear any cache issues and re-establish the WiFi connection. Failing that dip into the app and see if you can make changes to reconnect as if setting up the doorbell new, again.

It could be that your WiFi range is poor and your doorbell isn't getting a strong enough signal. In that case it could be worth moving your router, if possible, to see if that fixes it. If you can't move it, or can't permanently move it, then a WiFi extender plug is worth getting to help boost that signal. Here is a guide to some of the best WiFi extenders you can buy right now.

(Image credit: Ring)

My doorbell freezes, audio is poor or video won't work

If you're having issues with your doorbell freezing, your two-way audio being unclear or the video not working properly, these could all be fixed with one tip. Yup, it's the classic turn it off and on again. Power down and restart, then try uninstalling the app and reinstalling.

If the problems persist refer to the WiFi fixes above to make sure you have a stable internet connection. Another option could be to take a few WiFi devices offline or move them away from the doorbell to help lessen the pressure. It's also worth moving any large objects, especially metal ones, away from the doorbell and your router as they can block signal transmission.

You can lower video quality in some apps which may also help give a more smooth feed as it takes pressure off the WiFi bandwidth. Failing all that, consult your manual or contact your manufacturer for help.