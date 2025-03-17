3 Times You Should Never Paint a Room Blue, According to a Designer — "Sometimes, It's Harder to Work Around"
Though widely beloved, blue is not always best when it comes to your walls. Here's when not to choose it for a room
I have always been under the impression that blue goes with everything — blue jeans, a navy blue blazer, even classic blue-and-white bone china on any table setting. But — and I apologize in advance to all the blue fans reading this — I recently learned that when it comes to our homes, blue isn't always best.
If you're currently scheming blue room ideas or are trying to select the perfect shade for your living space, and you're finding that something just feels off, the struggle might be because it's simply not the right color for the space. Blue is calming, serene, and elegantly timeless, yes, but it's not a neutral. (At least not always.)
So, when should we steer clear of decorating with blue in our interiors?
1. In Rooms You Regularly Redecorate
"Avoid painting a room you will use often and likely want to change throughout the years. Blue is harder to work around," says Georgina Wilson, Australian-based architect and founder of Georgina Wilson Associates.
In community-centered spaces, like living rooms, decor tends to change with the seasons — whether it is as simple as switching out your throw pillows, adding a couple of new picture frames, or even refreshing your rug. "Aim for a more neutral paint color that will pair well with art and different furniture over time," says Georgina.
An off-white or beige backdrop will allow you to bring in pops of blue in things like bookshelf decor and flower arrangements — it's the best of both worlds.
Georgina Wilson is an award-winning, registered, Australian-based architect with over 25 years of experience. Georgina has worked in both residential and commercial design and is now the founder and principal architect of Georgina Wilson Associates.
2. In Larger, More Common Spaces
Blue tends not to work as well as a paint color idea in larger, more common spaces, says Georgina. "While it can be nice for a bedroom color idea, blue can sometimes feel a bit too 'baby'," she adds.
And while today's interior design trends tells us that we're all craving a bit more color and fun in our homes, there are other ways to do it. "If you feel like you need to paint a wall (or walls) a certain color just to jazz it up, you might actually need more significant changes," says Georgina. Perhaps it is really your sofa that is out of place, or the color of your rug is throwing things off.
3. When You Want to Create a Feeling of Warmth
Blue is a cool color, and will never give your room that cozy warmth that browns, reds, or yellows will. If your goal is to create a cozy living room that glows with light and snugness, blue will never be the best way to go.
"Blue grays, while elegant, can feel stark in interiors, sometimes lacking warmth and depth," says Georgina. A soft, light blue or rich navy might bring a level of serenity and peacefulness to the space, but the lack of warmth in the undertones of blue will always cause it to lack that certain enveloping feel that warmer colors bring.
If warmth is what you are seeking, choosing cozy paint colors like mustard, terracotta, and browns are the better way to go.
In saying all that, if you really are set on painting your walls blue, there are, of course, ways to make it work. "I think blue always works if you put the effort in," says Livingetc's color expert Amy Moorea Wong. "There are seemingly endless shades of color out there, which all vary wildly in their personality, undertones, how they react to certain types of light, and which other colors go with blue."
So, while it may not be the easiest color to work with, if you really want to do it, do it. "It’ll probably just take a lot of samples, testing, and letting go of the fixed color you had in your mind of what you wanted to use," recommends Amy.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
7 Home Organization Trends for 2025 That Will Help Keep Your Home Uncluttered This Year
A new year calls for new trends and the world of home organization will not be left behind. Here are seven trends pro organizers are loving for the year ahead.
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Amber Lewis' Latest Collection Will Trick Your Guests Into Thinking Your Rugs Are Vintage Finds
Interior designer Amber Lewis teamed up with Loloi on a rug collection that replicates with timeworn techniques. Each piece is so convincing, you'd never guess
By Julia Demer Published
-
Using the Color Wheel in Interior Design Might Seem Like Extra Fuss, But as a Color Expert, I Promise It’s Foolproof
Understanding how to properly clash, complement, and categorize colors is the secret to unlocking the unexpected in interior design
By Amy Moorea Wong Published
-
Forget Coastal Themes and Feature Walls — This Is How to Decorate With Blue in the Freshest, Most Exciting Ways
We've been underestimating the power of blue when it comes to our interiors. Here, we break down how to do it well
By Amy Moorea Wong Published
-
4 Times Designers Say You Definitely Shouldn't Paint Your Walls and Ceiling in the Same Color
Though spaces washed all in one color are certainly popular right now, it could be throwing off your entire room's aesthetic
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
What Is the Most Expensive-Looking Blue? 7 Specific Shades to Paint Walls That Will Always Elevate Your Home
With historical connotations of royalty, divinity, authority, and melancholy, you'll likely never look at blue the same way after this
By Camille Dubuis-Welch Published
-
I'm a Color Consultant Who Has Had Light Blue Walls in Every Home I've Owned — Here's How to Make Them Feel Modern
Too many people think that light blue reads as 'coastal' when it comes to interiors, but it doesn't have to
By Patrick O'Donnell Published
-
5 'Motivating' Colors That Will Make Your Home Feel Inspiring and Give You a Productivity Boost
When it comes to boosting motivation levels at home, color experts suggest these encouraging shades
By Kate Hollowood Published
-
5 'Angry' Colors That Are Shifting the Mood of Your Home — And How Experts Like to Soften Them
Color has the power to transform our emotional state, and design experts warn these shades could make you more hot tempered
By Kate Hollowood Published
-
What Colors Will Make You Happy? The Joyful Hues to Decorate With, According to an 'Art Therapist'
“There is nothing more powerful than color to boost your mood"
By Camille Dubuis-Welch Published