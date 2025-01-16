What Color is Amber? Plus 5 Ways To Introduce This "Honeyed" Hue Into Your Home

Color has the capacity to turn any house into a home. But none more so than warming shades like marigold yellows, soft browns, or any other hue you'd expect to see in a sunset. One of our favorite colors for this is amber — it infuses a space with personality, whether it's part of a pattern or applied in a more monochrome way. And it's beloved by interior designers, too.

But what color is amber? "Amber isn't refined to a specific shade, it encompasses an array of hues, all warming, honeyed, and magnetic," explains Livingetc's color expert Amy Moorea Wong. "It’s a seductive, come-and-touch-me tone that draws you in and makes you want to wrap it around yourself."

Below, we've broken down this popular paint color idea in more detail, and asked interior designer Paris Forino for her best styling advice when using this honey-like hue in your home. So, what color is amber? Here's what you need to know.

Amber: Explained

"To the eye, amber hovers somewhere between gold and yellow, but more officially between orange and yellow on the color spectrum," explains color expert Amy Moorea Wong. "It makes you think of the alluring pieces of golden orange-y brown fossilized tree resin we’ve turned into pieces of jewelry since the stone age — where its name comes from."

The color amber is made using a combination of yellow pigments mixed with brown or orange, Amy continues. "There's no exact recipe, but it should be rich, radiant, and warm — a color that makes the home feel cozy."

Amber 168 View at Benjamin Moore Price: $5.99/paint sample pot; $2.50/color swatch; $5.95/peel and stick sample

How Can I Style Amber?

New York-based interior designer Paris Forino says, "Color unequivocally sparks pure joy," and amber is a sunny shade that makes that abundantly clear. It's a cozy paint color that particularly shines when the weather is gray outside, and even one small amber accent — a sofa, piece of décor, or even artwork — can add ample warmth to any space.

Paris Forino Interior designer Paris Forino is a highly-esteemed interior designer based in New York City, and the founder and principal at eponymous design studio, Paris Forino. With work spanning high-end residential, as well as large-scale commercial developments, Paris has become known for her clever use of color in design, clean lines, and "approachable elegance."

Now you have a better understanding of what color amber is, here are some of Paris' favorite ways to incorporate amber into your home.

1. Add Amber Accents to Keep Things Cozy

(Image credit: Genevieve Garuppo. Design: Paris Forino)

This bedroom by Paris Forino achieves an amazing feat: it looks and feels cozy, without any clutter. This effect is primarily down to the amber accents within the space — the surprising blue and yellow color palette feels balanced yet warm.

“A myriad of colors play together through the upholstery, wallcovering, area rug, and accessories to keep the energetic and joyful throughline going strong,” explains Paris.

It also complements the mixed patterns in this space. Both the stripes and floral prints pop against the amber backdrop. Soft blankets in an amber tone almost make a great accessory, to tie together the space.

2. Be Inspired By Natural Materials

(Image credit: Genevieve Garuppo. Design: Paris Forino)

Paris describes how this bathroom showcases a softer amber color, which shows up in the natural tones of the wood grain. The trim color around the doorway perfectly complements the wood bathroom, while the marble sink creates a cool contrast. Even the subtle pattern in the wallpaper on the walls outside nods to the touches amber with its base color.

3. Tie It Together With a Trim

(Image credit: Genevieve Garuppo. Design: Paris Forino)

The use of the color amber in this entryway by Paris is soft and subtle. The designer explains how the simple patterned wallcovering and painted trim infuse the whole space with the shade, without the need to shout. The warm color scheme also complements the wooden doors, adding further depth and coziness.

To style the space, Paris chose a statement piece of art with mixed metals — some cool, some warm — to create a look that feels both on trend, but timeless. Here, mixing industrial décor with classic designs pays off.

4. Infuse a Space With the Feeling of Sunshine

(Image credit: Genevieve Garuppo. Design: Paris Forino)

Paris explains how she used pops of yellow-ish amber tones in this colorful living room in a Tribeca family home to add "happiness, energy, and warmth" to the space.

"Whether it's in the chair upholstery, or styled in the art or throw blanket, I was drawn to the sunniness it infused into the interiors, contrasting the bold blue sofa and neutral, geometric area rug,” she adds.

This works in playrooms and grown-up living rooms alike. Wall art with touches of amber are a great way to test out the color if you’re skeptical, and it’s an easy way to let the 'sunshine' in to any room.

5. Make a Bright and Bold Color Statement

(Image credit: DePasquale Maffini)

While not one of Paris' designs, the New York designer shared that one other way to use the color amber in your home is by making "a playful and bright" statement with a yellow kitchen.

Opting for a browner amber tone lends itself a more vintage-inspired look, and ensures the bold color statement will sit well with other common kitchen finishes such as warm brass and rich timber tones.

FAQs

What colors go with amber?

Trina Rogers, a color expert and owner of Five Star Painting in Temple, explains that the warm golden and yellow-orange tones of amber means it's a color that pairs beautifully with rich blues and jewel-tones like teals, forest greens, and luxurious deep purple shades.

“The striking contrast between these cool colors and the warmth in amber creates an inviting and sophisticated space within your home," she adds. "If you prefer a softer amber color palette, pair it with warm whites or soft yellows.”

Once you know what color amber is, you'll no doubt start to see it appearing in a number of interior designer's schemes. It's an easy color to approach in interiors — much easier than some other shades of yellow — and has had somewhat of a resurgence lately with both a rise in popularity of colored glassware and warm '70s style.