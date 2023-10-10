5 simple ways to increase your curb appeal this fall – with no gardening experience necessary

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Some homes are built with effortless curb appeal, whilst others have to work a bit harder for it. In today's society first impressions are everything, so appealing street-facing spaces are more important than ever, plus the vista to your front door is a reflection of your personal style and what lies beyond the porch. During fall, however, keeping up appearances is more easily said than done.

Fall gardening can be difficult. With most plants going into dormancy and their leaves scattered on the ground, your front yard can end up looking a bit sad. Fortunately though, there are plenty of ways that can upgrade your curb appeal during fall that don't involve your neatly pruned perennials or a manicured modern front yard.

We asked the experts for their top tips on how to create a good first impression during these autumnal months. Their answers offer some simple tweaks that will instantly update your space and make your home appear more seasonal and welcoming in no time.

1. Introduce fall color

(Image credit: Spring Images/Alamy Stock Photo)

Our front yards can look a little lackluster during fall. All the gorgeous flowers that give you an expensive-looking front yard have gone into winter mode, leaving you with a plain, empty-looking space. In order to up your curb appeal this fall, experts suggest injecting some of that variety and color back into your front yard with seasonal plants.

'My favorite way to increase curb appeal during fall is by incorporating seasonal plants and flowers,' says designer, David Mason. 'This not only adds a pop of color to your front yard but also creates a warm and welcoming atmosphere,' he says.

Luckily you are spoilt for choice when it comes to plants for fall color. 'I would suggest fall-blooming flowers such as mums, asters, and pansies in rich, warm tones like deep reds, oranges, and yellows,' says the founder of The Home Guidance blog, Mohammed Ahmed. Other suggestions for fall plants include ornamental grasses and vibrant foliage such as the Japanese Maple.

2. Seasonal decor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why not lean into seasonal décor to increase your curb appeal? Adding subtle touches to your front porch like a stylish wreath or a few pumpkins will add a bit of ambiance and make your home appear more inviting.

Increasing your curb appeal is all about creating something a little different that's welcoming and interesting. What better way to do this other than opting for some cozy fall decor? 'Embrace the spirit of fall by incorporating seasonal decor elements,' suggests professional landscaper and founder of The Plant Bible, Zahid Adnan. 'Displaying pumpkins, hay bales, and cornstalks around your entrance or garden area can instantly evoke the cozy ambiance of fall and grab attention,' he suggests.

If covering your porch in pumpkins isn't your style, there are plenty of other ways to play with seasonal decor without going overboard. 'I've found that subtle touches - maybe some ornamental cabbages and mums - work wonders,' says Adrian Pedraza, real estate expert at The California Home Buyer. 'They celebrate the season without overshadowing your home's natural charm,' he says.

3. Lighting

(Image credit: Joseph Esquivel/Eyeem/Getty Images)

Lighting is everything inside a home, but it can also have a transformative effect on your outdoor spaces, too. Utilizing warm lights in your porch area can give your home a cozy glow once the sun goes down so, in order to create an atmospheric journey to your front door, get inventive with your front yard light ideas.

Opt for warm lights to enhance the cozy fall vibe, and in a style that reflects your home's aesthetic and your tastes. String lights are an easy and pretty way to incorporate light into your porch, but won't be to everyone's style. Alternatively, you could try solar-paneled stakes that border your garden path.

4. Keep it tidy

(Image credit: Getty Images / Pannonia)

The easiest and quickest way to increase your curb appeal through fall is to keep it tidy. During summer your front yard is typically full of blooms, but now these have disappeared, you should focus on maintaining a neat, pared-back outdoor area.

'Regular maintenance is key to maintaining curb appeal,' says Zahid. 'Keep your garden well-maintained by raking leaves, trimming bushes, and cleaning up debris,' he says. 'A tidy front yard landscape not only looks aesthetically pleasing but also signals that your property is well-cared for.'

Fallen leaves look messy, and are probably already strewn across your neighborhood. You will set your home apart from the rest by simply tidying them up. It can be done in a matter of hours with no extra equipment, and there are plenty of genius uses for dead leaves you can apply to the rest of your yard, too.

5. Lawn maintenance

(Image credit: Getty)

Whether it is fall, winter, spring, or summer, a pristine lawn will always increase your curb appeal. Keeping your lawn looking fresh and healthy can be a bit of a minefield, especially as we enter the colder weather, but fall lawn fertilization is the key to keeping your lawn happy throughout the winter months.

Incorporate regular maintenance into your gardening routine and you will hardly notice it, but what you will notice is that your lawn looks far more luscious. 'Keep up with regular lawn care, including mowing and raking leaves, to maintain a tidy appearance,' says Mohammed. 'Your curb appeal will instantly be up.'

It's the small things all together that increase your curb appeal. Having a beautifully decorated porch but a patchy lawn will not slide. Focus on the basics and come to the decoration later. A clean and neat front yard will always look expensive and inviting.