I Keep Seeing TVs *Behind* Sofas in Two Couch Living Rooms — But Does This Emerging Layout Really Make Sense?

When it comes to organizing your living room, a television can be one of the most polarizing additions to the space. Not only is there some serious debate about a television’s place in the living room these days — homeowners are torn over whether that space should be reserved for movie marathons or stream-free conversations — but many people are also grappling with where a television should go in the first place.

Historically, you'd move likely find the TV perched over a fireplace or mounted on a wall that gives an excellent vantage point from your sofa and armchairs. However, some design enthusiasts are currently making a case to place their televisions on the wall behind your sofa — but is that a good idea? Well, it depends.

Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder, and your living room layout ideas should be no exception. You want every part of your home to be functional, fashionable, and comfortable, which is why, in most cases, putting the TV on the wall behind your sofa is not a good idea.

But, it's not an idea to discard completely (especially if it's your only realistic option), and it may just solve one of the biggest layout mistakes we're often see in a living room. Below, we consulted design experts to discover the pros and cons of this unconventional layout.

The Pros and Cons of Placing a TV on the Wall Behind a Sofa

This living room by De Rosee Sa skirts the mistake of having all furniture facing the TV bu placing it behind two armchairs. (Image credit: Simon Brown. Design: De Rosee Sa)

Sure, placing a television in the middle of your living room layout might be great for your next streaming session, but what about the rest of the time? Whether you’re racing to finish that page-turner for book club or catching up with old friends, having a screen over a fireplace or smack dab in the middle of all the action can feel… well, distracting. According to Jessica Cinnamon, an interior designer based in Toronto, shifting your television to a wall behind your sofa can keep your screen time in moderation.

"If the TV is behind the sofa or positioned in a way that it doesn’t draw immediate attention, [you can] make other elements in the room the focal point," she explains. "Create a feature wall with beautiful art or a fireplace, or arrange furniture to emphasize other design elements, drawing attention away from the screen."

Jessica Cinnamon Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Jessica Cinnamon is an interior designer and the founder of Jessica Cinnamon Design, an award-winning firm based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She's takes a holistic approach to design, meaning she heavily considers both the aesthetic and functional side of a space, which means she's an authoritative voice when it comes to the layout of your living spaces.

Marisa Saavedra-Gutierrez of Spatial Harmony Interiors in Albuquerque, New Mexico, agrees, adding that this placement can be a particularly good move for TVs in open-concept rooms. “It allows for a more streamlined look in rooms where the other walls are occupied by windows, fireplaces, or built-in storage,” she says. It's even better, she adds, if your living room has more than one sofa.

While placing your television on the wall behind a sofa might strike that sweet spot between screen time and solitude, it’s not exactly fool-proof. Designers agree that this setup doesn’t create the most comfortable viewing experience once you do want to power up your screen.

"If your sofa faces away from the television, multiple people now sitting in different spots might not have a direct line of sight, leading to uncomfortable viewing positions for some," Jessica explains. "Once the television is mounted on the wall, you can't easily adjust its angle, and you may lose an optimal viewing angle if your seating arrangement or layout changes." Translation? When you commit to an unconventional set-up, you may also wind up with an awkward living room layout and furniture arrangement or odd glare on your screen.

How to Mount a TV Behind the Wall of Your Sofa

While not every seat will have easy access to the TV when you choose to position it behind the sofa, it's worth ensuring some do. (Image credit: Haute Xposure. Design: MALA interior)

If you want to mount a television behind your sofa, placement is everything. Though the center of your television should generally be at eye-level, Jessica says you don’t want to discount your sofa’s silhouette, either. “Consider the height of the sofa backrest,” she explains. "You want the television to be above it without obstructing the view or feeling like it's ‘floating’ too far above." Remember, there's a sweet spot when it comes to how high your TV should sit on the wall.

And while your sofa may not have the best view of your television, it’s important to make sure the other seats in your living room do. For Marisa, that means placing the rest of your furniture far enough away from your television. “Ideally, the television should be positioned at a distance that is approximately one and a half to two and a half the screen size,” she explains. “For example, a 55-inch screen should be around six and a half to 11 feet away.” However, if space is at a premium, Marisa recommends attaching your screen to a swivel or retractable arm mount so your screen can be adjusted for comfortable viewing.

Marisa Saavedra-Gutierrez Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Marisa Saavedra-Gutierrez is the owner and designer behind Spatial Harmony Interiors, an award-winning design studio based in New Mexico. Marisa has won multiple industry awards, and has served as a President board member of ASID (American Society of Interior Designers) for the New Mexico Chapter.

So, Should You Place a TV on the Wall Behind a Sofa?

The best of both worlds? A TV that can be disguised as a work of art won't distract from the rest of the room. (Image credit: Kevin Brost. Design: Homesmith Design)

In terms of layout, what works for you wont' necessarily work for another, but it’s generally best to steer clear of putting your TV on the wall behind your sofa. While it may be the only way for some rooms, designers agree it's not the most intuitive setup.

“Watching television should be a relaxed experience, but placing the screen behind a sofa forces viewers to twist their necks or use secondary seating that isn’t as comfortable,” Marisa says. “Additionally, this arrangement can disrupt natural social interactions — conversations flow best when seating is oriented toward each other rather than a screen behind them.”

According to designer Ghislaine Viñas, this placement runs the risk of throwing off way more than your layout. “There’s something unsettling about having such an ‘active’ focal point positioned behind a place for comfort and relaxation,” she explains. “It disrupts the flow and creates an uncomfortable energy.”

Fortunately, Ghislaine says there is an easy solution. Thanks to the rise of decorative frames and artful backgrounds (like Samsung's 'The Frame' TV), it's easier than ever to deftly weave your screen into your existing decor. “The once unavoidable black rectangle is no longer a component you have to worry about,” she says.

For a cozier alternative, might we recommend placing your television on the wall behind some accent swivel chairs? If you ask us, it’s the best of both worlds: You can take the attention off your screen — but quickly turn the chairs around when it’s showtime.