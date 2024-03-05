This Simple Storage Hack is the Best Way to Organize Jeans if You’re Short on Closet Space

Streamlining your closet storage can sometimes feel like an impossible feat. No matter how much we endeavor to avoid it, it’s easy for closets to descend into disorganized chaos, and jeans in particular can prove troublesome.

When it comes to closet organization, many of us are used to the sight of overspilling pairs of bulky jeans that tend to take up a lot of space. Sometimes, rifling through your closet can even feel like you're drowning in a deep sea of denim. If this is a dilemma you’ve faced, then you’re in luck — we’ve come across a seriously simple trick that could be the solution to all of our closet storage woes.

The video, posted on Instagram by professional organizer Meg Golightly, has amassed over 100,000 likes to date - and we’re not surprised. The simple yet effective trick is a surefire way to cultivate some much-needed closet space, but don’t just take our word for it. This particular hack also has the stamp of approval from professional organizers who love how easy it is to incorporate and maintain this effortless organization system. Try it out for yourself to see just how much of a game-changer it could be.

How should I store jeans?

(Image credit: California Closets)

Rather than aimlessly stuffing jeans into your small closet or hanging them from clothing rails, follow Meg’s advice by folding your jeans and keeping them together in small storage boxes on shelves.

As she outlines in her Instagram video, organizing an overflowing closet can really be as simple as using beautiful woven storage baskets to house your overspilling stuff - be that T-shirts, underwear, or your dreaded jeans. You can then put these onto your shelves, on the floor of the closet, or even on the very top if it's not built-in. It's an easy way to instantly gain back space for the rest of your clothes that require hangers.

Professional organizer, Melissa Gugni, is very much on board with this organization hack. Not only is it quick and affordable, she explains, but it also allows you to see which pair of jeans is which.

‘Because they are using a "Kondo" style fold, you can keep things neat and yet can still see all of your jeans and not just the couple on top if you folded and stacked them,’ Melissa says. ‘I find this method especially helpful for folks with a big, diverse denim collection. Different baskets can be labeled for different styles.’

Why jeans in particular, you may be wondering? Well, according to Melissa, the decision to store jeans in this way actually makes a lot of practical sense. ‘I think jeans are an ideal item to store in storage baskets because they're so easy to fold,' she explains. 'You don't need a special lesson in folding them — just a couple of quick folds and you are good to go.'

'Maintaining this system is easy too,' she adds. 'When too many jeans end up on the floor or shoved on shelves, just pull them all out and start again. It should only take a few minutes.’ The best part is that you'll no longer have to sacrifice your standard-sized collection just because you have a smaller closet by decluttering clothes - this trick makes it easy to tailor your clothes storage to your needs.

(Image credit: Kimberly Harrison)

Professional organizer, Di Ter Avest, agrees that this hack is ideal for saving closet space while keeping your jeans accessible, too. ‘You can use baskets like drawers on your shelves,’ she says. ‘ Instead of stacking items on top of each other, risking an avalanche every time you reach for something, baskets neatly contain everything within their space. There's also the benefit of items not getting lost in the back. With baskets, everything has its designated spot, making it easy to locate and access whenever needed.’

According to Di, this system of categorizing your belongings into different baskets doesn’t have to be limited to your jeans, either. ‘You can store all sorts of clothes in baskets, but if you have to choose, baskets are best for items that don't hold shape very well, like gym clothes and pajamas,’ she says. ‘Whether it's separating your favorite sweaters from your everyday tees or keeping your scarves and belts neatly tucked away, baskets allow you to customize your storage space to suit your needs.’

Di adds, however, that it’s important to adapt your folding style depending on which item you are storing and where. ‘It's important to mention that the way you fold the clothes may be different on the basket, shelf, drawer space, and height,’ she explains. For the most aesthetically satisfying jeans storage possible, take a look at Nate Berkus' pant folding trick for some instant organization - trust us, you won't regret it!

