Ina Garten's Backyard Features Manicured Hedges — And These Gorgeous Blooms Certainly Create an Immaculate Gardenscape

We look to a myriad of seasoned experts for inspiration on our living spaces, and when it comes to outdoorsy landscapes, there's no one that does it quite like Ina Garten. Her backyard is so perfectly put-together, it seems royal and authentic all at the same time.

Ina Garten's layered garden is a beautiful example of the classic garden aesthetic, and it's one that will never go out of style. But we seem to have spotted a stunningly pruned feature that adds a layer of modern cool and it's safe to say we've been revisiting the image in adoration for days.

To put our minds to rest and also gain some insight into this garden trend sparked by Ina, we've gathered information on how to ace the look in your own home. And from what we gather, it's not as tough as it seems yet it adds so much personality with ease.

Ina Garten's Framed Landscaping Design

This time, the element of green design that caught out eye were the beautifully manicured hedges that perfectly frame Ina Garten's flowers. Almost as if creating live aerial-view picture frames from the surrounding flora.

In conversation with gardening expert Tony O'Neill, he tells us that he's also a fan of Ina's garden and finds it be a great source of inspirationfor home gardeners. "I think the idea of using green foliage to cage vivid blooms is a brilliant way to create visual contrast and draw attention to the flowers in a garden," he notes. "This method provides a structured yet natural appearance, allowing the garden to feel both manicured and lush."

Tony points out that this garden design helps guide the eye and creates a dynamic flow, especially where you want to highlight specific plantings. "Plus, it's an approach that can be tailored to different garden styles," he adds. "From formal to more relaxed, and it can also be quite low-maintenance if the right plants are chosen."

The versatility of this trend makes it all the more worthy of its recognition, since you can take your style, no matter how far from Ina's and persoanlize the style to suit your own.

What to Grow to Get the Look

To get the look, we find that it's imperative to first tap into some modern garden border ideas. In doing so, you can gift your home some hedges that are easy to prune for that framed look you're after. Here are a couple of top-tier suggestions from Tony on what to plant for similar hedges.

Boxwood (Buxus): "A classic choice, boxwood is excellent for creating neat, dense hedges that frame flower beds beautifully," he says. "Its slow growth and evergreen nature make it ideal for a year-round structure."

Japanese Holly (Ilex crenata): According to Tony, another fantastic evergreen option is Japanese holly. He points out that it has small leaves and can be pruned into various shapes, providing a soft, fine-textured frame around more colorful plants.

Lavender (Lavandula): "While not traditionally a hedge plant, lavender’s silvery-green foliage and fragrant blooms can make for a delightful, informal border," he notes. "It's particularly good in sunny, well-drained sites."

Hostas: For a more shaded area, Tony tells us that hostas offer large, lush leaves that can serve as a beautiful, natural frame. He explains that they work especially well when planted densely.

Ferns: Finally, for a more informal and woodland look, ferns such as the Lady Fern or Japanese Painted Fern come highly recommended by Tony. He finds that they provide soft, feathery foliage that can contrast beautifully with brighter blooms.

What to Grow as Filler Plants

When it comes to the plants within the framed hedges, the opportunities are endless. You can virtually plant any bloom you like. But if you're looking to adopt this trend now, we find that fall flowers for raised garden beds are a stand-out option.

Hydrangeas: Tony tells us that their large, bold blooms can create a stunning focal point within a green frame, especially when surrounded by neatly clipped boxwood or holly.

Roses: Tony particularly recommends shrub roses or floribundas, which offer a bounty of blooms and can be pruned to fit the size of the frame. Hre explains that the contrast between their bright flowers and the green foliage can be quite striking.

Dahlias: With their wide range of colors and dramatic flower shapes, he tells us that dahlias can provide a spectacular show inside a neat foliage border.

Tulips: "For spring interest, plant bulbs within your green frames to provide early-season color," he says. "These flowers offer vibrant colors that pop against a backdrop of green."

With that, we have everything you really need to know to bring this trend into your own backyard. All you need to do post planting is prune your hedges to form rectangular frames and care for your plants like you would in any other fashion.

Before you know it, you'll have a garden that rivals Ina's and a living museum of flowers that offers a focal feature like no other.