How to Trim a Bamboo Plant — An Expert's Guide to Keep This Fast Grower Under Control
Cutting back bamboo is a great way to get rid of disease and damage, but what is the best way to do this? Here's what a gardening expert says you need to do
Bamboo plants are quite exceptional, with their tall appearance and bright green exterior — this plant sure knows how to make an impression. This mighty plant is native to Africa, Asia, South America, North America and Australia — and can reach heights of around 15 to 60 feet. But in order for it to grow to such lengths, and live a healthy life, it needs to be maintained and trimmed properly.
Known for its rapid growth and hardiness, gardening expert Tony O'Neill from Simplify Gardening tells us: 'Bamboo plants are incredibly versatile and hardy, making them popular for outdoor landscaping. They can also grow rapidly and provide excellent privacy screens, windbreaks, and aesthetic appeal with their lush, green foliage'. Sounds quite appealing if you ask me!
Now, if your plant has gone through a challenging phase and you want to understand how to revive a bamboo plant, we've spoken to a gardening expert to learn about the ins and outs of trimming a bamboo plant correctly and all that it entails.
How to trim a bamboo plant
Whether you've got your eye on the best plants for privacy or you're looking for the most popular houseplants — bamboo plants can give you the best of both worlds.
But you will need to give it some tender love and care. If your plant is suffering, giving it a trim will allow it to find color and life once more.
Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can trim a bamboo plant — according to a gardening expert.
A step-by-step guide
Bamboo plants are popular plants to cover a fence — but be warned, as some varieties can be invasive. However, if you've already planted these precious shrubs and they're going through a rough patch — here's what gardening expert Tony O'Neill from Simplify Gardening says you need to do:
Step 1: Preparation is key - According to Tony, the first thing you need to do is gather your pruning tools. This includes 'sharp pruning shears, loppers, and a pruning saw for larger canes'.
Step 2: Identify which canes need to be trimmed - 'Focus on removing dead, damaged, or overcrowded canes,' Tony says. You can also 'thin out canes to improve airflow and light penetration'.
Step 3: It's time to trim - Tony recommends cutting unwanted canes at ground level. He tells us to: 'Avoid cutting above ground to prevent unsightly stubs'.
Step 4: Trim the sides - To get the best look out of your bamboo plant and to give it a refresh, Tony advises 'for aesthetic purposes, trim side branches to create a more open and airy look'.
Step 5: Dispose of cuttings - Last, but most definitely not least, you'll want to 'properly dispose of the cut canes and branches. Bamboo cuttings can be composted or used as garden stakes,' Tony adds.
And there you have it, that is how you successfully trim a bamboo plant.
Tools for trimming a bamboo plant
The right pruning tool are essential when it comes to trimming bamboo. As Tony suggested above, you can use a pruning saw, shears and loopers — just like the ones listed below.
Price: $19.80
Best for: Trimming bamboo
This Kakuri Japanese Hand Saw from Amazon is a special pruning saw specifically designed for cutting bamboo. This hand saw is ideal for raw and dry bamboo wood, and can easily cut through canes. It features a fine-toothed blade, giving a sharp and clean cut when used. Made out of high-grade steel, this saw has been handcrafted by Japanese craftsman and manufactured in Japan.
Price: $19.99
Size: 26"
Fiskars 26" Bypass Lopper from Target will give you sharp, clean cuts for protruding branches, stems and twigs. Its stainless steel blades has a 1.5 inch cross-cut capacity — giving you sharp and intricate cuttings. The 26 inch lopper also comes with firm, non-slip grip handles, making it easier to hold and keep in place.
Price: $19.99
Was: $39.95
Size: 8"
The gonicc 8" Professional Premium Titanium Bypass Pruning Shears from Amazon is ideal for pruning different plants. Its blade is made of premium titanium steel with ultra-fine polishing technology. It also has non-slip handles and can cut up to 3/4" diameter sized branches.
Best time to trim a bamboo plant
To get the most of of your bamboo plant, you'll also need to know when to trim it.
The best time to prune bamboo is in late winter or late spring. Pruning in late winter helps prepare the plant for the upcoming growing season, while late spring pruning can rejuvenate the plant after its growth phase.
It is best to avoid pruning young shoots during mid-spring as this can damage the plant and hinder its development. These periods ensure the bamboo remains healthy and promotes robust growth.
What are the benefits of pruning a bamboo plant?
Pruning bamboo offers multiple benefits. It stimulates new growth by encouraging the development of fresh shoots. Improved air circulation and sunlight penetration are achieved by thinning dense areas, which enhances the plant’s overall health.
Regular pruning helps maintains the plant’s aesthetic appeal, which in turn keeps it looking neat and attractive. Pruning prevents overcrowding, ensuring the bamboo remains manageable and promoting its longevity and vitality.
Live bamboo plant to buy
