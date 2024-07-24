Even if you don't know it by its technical name, dracaena fragrans, also known as corn plant is one houseplant you've definitely crossed paths with. These beautiful leafy plant crops make for one of the more popular houseplants, thanks to their low-maintenance qualities.

These tall plants are a wonderful addition to all your indoor garden ideas and have a way of brightening up any living space. However, when they're not in their prime, just like any other plant, they can take away from the overall ambiance of the space.

So we spoke to a couple of gardening experts to find out the most common problems associated with the crop and how to combat them. This guide will ensure that your corn plants are always looking their best.

Common problems affecting corn plants

These tall indoor plants are rather bright and beautiful, but just like any other shrub, they may face some difficulties along the way.

Here are 5 common problems your corn plant or, Dracaena fragrans, may be facing and some expert tips on how to save it.

1. Water Stress

Despite being one of the more hardy houseplants that even you can't kill, water stress is a prevalent problem across homes with corn plants.

On one hand, gardening expert Tony O'Neill explains that overwatering is a frequent issue, leading to root rot. 'Dracaena fragrans prefers to dry out slightly between waterings,' he notes. 'So your best bet is to ensure the soil is well-draining to avoid waterlogging.'

On the other hand, not feeding your corn plants enough water can also cause your plant to slowly wither away. 'Underwatering can cause the leaves to dry out and turn brown,' he says. 'So It’s essential to maintain a balance and keep the soil slightly moist.'

2. Inadequate Light

While houseplants are able to grow indoors without as much sun as an outdoor garden, that doesn't mean that they don't need their fair share of lighting.

Tony explains that corn plants thrive in bright, indirect light. 'Insufficient light can cause the leaves to lose their vibrant color and become dull,' he explains.



So consider posing them beside nooks and overlooked windows, which also allows you to benefit from an added sense of solitude. Especially since dracaena fragrans plants are commonly used as indoor screening plants for privacy, this set-up makes it a win-win for both you and the plants. Just be sure to avoid constant direct sunlight to prevent scorched leaves.

Grow Light

Includes: Grow Light + Connector Pole

3. Pest Infestation

We find that corn plants are particularly resilient, making them one of the best houseplants for beginners, and Anastasia Borisevich, plant expert at Plantum, agrees. 'Dracaena fragrans aren’t demanding, but they need regular minimal regular care,' she says.



And Tony tells us that these indoor plants are sometimes faced with pest problems. 'Common pests like spider mites, mealybugs, and scale can affect corn plants,' he says. 'I'd recommend regularly inspecting the plant and treating any infestations promptly with appropriate methods.'



Tony swears by insecticidal soap and neem oil to get rid of plant pests, and he also encourages giving the leaves a gentle rub down every now and then to get rid of any dust build up.

Neem Oil Insecticide

Weight: 32 oz

4. Nutrient Deficiencies

Tony tells us that if you spot yellowing leaves on your corn plant, it's likely a sign that your crop is lacking the essential nutrients it needs to survive. However, just like most of the problems listed above, there's a quick fix to combat this problem.

He recommends using a balanced, water-soluble fertilizer to nurse the plant back to its prime. Natural, balanced fertilizers are best suited for these plants and we love this slow-release organic fertilizer from Amazon.

'Feed your corn plant with a balanced, water-soluble fertilizer every 4-6 weeks during the growing season,' says Tony. 'This helps provide the necessary nutrients for healthy growth.'

Dracaena Fertilizer

Weight: 8 oz

5. Nonoptimal Temperatures & Humidity

Anastasia tells us that regulating plant temperature is often overlooked but can do wonders for a corn plant. 'Maintain the temperature above 64–66°F (18–19°C),' she says. 'And protect the plant from drafts and drastic temperature changes, especially right after watering, as the wet growing medium can overcool easily.'



She also tells us that dracaena fragrans plants thrive in locations with high humidity and recommends misting your plant at least 3–4 times a week. 'If the humidity is below 40%, do that several times a day,' she says. 'And make sure the water doesn't accumulate in the leaf rosettes.' We find that this Maison products misting spray bottle set from Target could be a real game-changer for your corn plants.

She encourages indoor gardeners to use soft, filtered or settled for 1–2 days, ambient-temperature water for watering and misting. 'Ideally, the water should be about 77–81°F (25–27°C),' she notes. 'Or you can add a splash of boiled water to reach the desired temperature.'



Plant Thermometer

Measures: Sunlight, Soil Temperature, Moisture, pH

So if your indoor corn plant has been looking a bit sad lately, perhaps a bit of added care is due. After all, according to 2024's plant trends, this crop is a part of the reigning species and deserves royal treatment. Plus, there's nothing like a cheerful houseplant to bring a room to life.

FAQs

How often should you water your corn plant?

When it comes to keeping your corn plant hydrated, it's ideal to treat them to a regular watering every 7 to 10 days. Following a watering schedule is the best way to maintain your plant's health and ensure that it prospers.

What is the lifespan of a corn plant?

When showered with TLC and properly looked after, the average corn plant can live as long as 10 to 15 years. These hardy plants are able to thrive well into the double digits, offering a long-lasting accent of live decor.