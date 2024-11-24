How to Make a Succulent Potting Mix — An Easy DIY for Healthy and Bright Plants

All gardening enthusiasts are currently relying on their indoor jungles for that vibrance that is usually sourced from the outdoor environment. But with the shift indoors, it's no surprise that the houseplants get some extra attention and love around this time of year.

But some things remain the same no matter the season and that's the fact that low-maintenance grows are always picked first. Now, if they happen to be strikingly good-looking then there's nothing like it and succulents happen to check all these boxes and more. And aside from learning how to care for succulents, understanding the ins and outs of growing them is just as important.

If there's a touch of added effort we recommend giving your time to, it should definitely go towards the growing medium your succulents sprout in. Regular soil just does not cut it and while you can buy pre-made succulent mixes at your local nursery, there's nothing like making your own.

So we reached out to some gardening experts to get their two cents on what makes the perfect succulent potting mix and everything we need to know about how to DIY it at home. Calling all succulent fans, this recipe is an absolute game-changer.

What You'll Need

(Image credit: Jaclyn Bridges)

Gardening expert Tony O'Neill tells us that DIYing your own potting mix is the best way to give your succulents the special growing medium they need. One of the top succulent mistakes to avoid is planting them in regular soil and luckily, all you need are three readily available gardening ingredients to create this healthy potting mix.

INGREDIENTS

• Potting soil, like this Organic Potting Soil from Walmart

• Coarse sand, like this Succulent Coarse Sand Stone from Amazon

• Pearlite or pumice. We recommend this Miracle-Gro Perlite from Walmart

• Limestone, like this Down to Earth Organic Garden Lime from Amazon.

Succulent Potting Mix Recipe

(Image credit: Dobbies)

Instead of offering your succulent a poor growing medium now and having to learn how to revive dying succulents later, we recommend taking the time to make your own proper potting mix for successful growth.

Tony tells us to start by thoroughly mixing the potting soil with the sand to create a uniform base. "Then, add the perlite or pumice, mixing again to ensure all elements are evenly distributed," he advises. "For every gallon of this mix, consider adding a tablespoon of ground limestone to balance the pH."

According to Nastya Vasylchyshyna, a resident botany expert at Plantum, you can also try creating a more advanced mix by adding in extra components, such as zeolite, broken bricks, vermiculite, and horticultural charcoal.

She encourages gardeners to feel free to experiment with these components. "You can choose the ones you have on hand, but don’t go overboard with the nutrient base," she cautions. "Its volume shouldn’t significantly exceed the amount of fillers."

The Qualities You Need in a Succulent Potting Mix

(Image credit: The Sill)

To foster a healthy living environment for even the best indoor succulents, a growing medium that caters to the plants' needs is imperative. When it comes to DIYing a succulent potting mix, Tony tells us that there are three primary qualities that the mix must embody.

1. Drainage: "The mix should drain quickly to avoid water logging the roots," he notes. "As this can cause potential root rot."

2. Aeration: He also finds that the soil should be porous as it needs to allow air to reach the roots to prevent anaerobic conditions.

3. Low Nutrient Content: "Unlike other plants, succulents thrive in low-nutrient soil which mimics their natural, rocky habitats," he explains.

With this reliable succulent potting mix recipe in hand, you can now go forth and create your own crop concoction. Just remember to follow the 1:1:1 ratio of ingredients in Tony's recipe and pepper in any further additions sparingly.

And if you're interested in giving your succulents a new home along with their new soil mix, then take a peek at our favorite planters that are perfect for your houseplants. This way you can have them feel good and look great in one go.

FAQs

Can You Use a Normal Potting Mix for Succulents?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tony tells us that normal potting soil is generally too dense and retains more moisture than succulents prefer. "It can be modified to increase drainage and aeration," he notes. "But starting with a specific succulent mix recipe or buying a commercial succulent mix might be more straightforward and effective for optimal plant health."

This Miracle-Gro Succulent Potting Mix from Walmart is a brilliant quick fix for gardening enthusiasts who are beginning to build up their houseplant collection.

"You may want to add some fillers like sand, perlite, or zeolite to your regular soil," says Nastya. "Blending equal parts fillers and potting mix will keep the substrate aerated, and well-draining, helping it dry out quickly and evenly to prevent waterlogging."