How to Get Rid of Soil Mites — Tricks to Keep These "Friendly" Bugs Under Control

Gardening can be quite a relaxing and therapeutic process for many, but when little creepy crawlies start invading your space, the peaceful process can turn into a rigorous one.

There are a range of different bugs that love to roam around your backyard, some of which are beneficial garden insects for your beloved plants — soil mites being one of those.

They’re tiny, but somewhat mighty. Soil mites are small arthropods often found in soil, leaf litter and organic matter. Plant expert, Tony O’Neill from Simplify Gardening tells us, these little creatures are actually ‘important contributors to the decomposition process in ecosystems and they belong to various families, with most being harmless to plants’.

Although soil mites are not harmful in smaller groups, if their population becomes excessively high, experts says they might start impacting young plant roots or tender organic matter. So, what would be the best way to prevent this from happening? Here is everything you need to know.

How to get rid of soil mites

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you are fed up of these mites squirming their way into your soil, there is an effective way of getting rid of them. Tony says you should follow these 5 steps to eliminate them from your backyard and plant pots.

1. Identify the affected area - Analyze your soil and see where you notice excessive soil mites.

2. Dry out the soil - A little bit goes a long way. Tony says drying out the soil will help keep these insects away as they thrive in moist conditions. So, reduce watering to manage the moisture level.

3. Apply a neem oil solution - Tony suggests you 'mix 2 teaspoons of neem oil with a quart of water and a squirt of mild soap, which helps emulsify the mixture. Apply this directly to the soil, not the plant foliage'. You can also buy readymade sprays, like this neem oil from Walmart.

4. Repeat the previous step - The plant expert says you should 'apply neem oil once a week for at least three weeks to ensure all mites and their larvae are affected'.

5. Monitor the soil - Be sure to do this 'regularly and maintain lower moisture levels to prevent future infestations'.

Hydrofarm Potting Soil (Set of 2) View at Wayfair Price: $34.71



Was: $63.99

Are there natural methods to get rid of soil mites?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you don't want these mites in your soil, it's best to find natural solutions to prevent them from sneaking into your potted plants. Chemical free tools is the best method of prevention. Gardening expert, Tony O'Neill from Simplify Gardening says, there are several effective natural methods.

Tony advises introducing beneficial nematodes, like these from Amazon, that prey on soil mites. This will attack soil-dwelling insects and keep your loved plants protected. Another method would be using neem oil. Tony says this is 'a natural pesticide, which when diluted with water and sprayed onto the soil, can help reduce mite populations without harming plants'.

Last, but not least, Tony tells us to 'increase soil drainage and reduce watering frequency to make the environment less hospitable for mites'.

Bonide Captain Jack's Neem Oil View at Amazon Price: $10.98

FAQS

How do I stop soil mites from entering my home?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, it's one thing if you've spotted these insects in your backyard, but once they've been spotted in indoor gardens, it can be quite a nuisance.

Soil mites are found in most soils, so you should keep a keen eye on your beloved houseplants. They particularly love hanging around in soil that has not been sterilized, if it has been left outdoors for quite some time or soil that has been transplanted with plants from outside.

So, in order to prevent these insects from entering your home, Tony says you should: 'Inspect plants and soil before bringing them indoors'. Secondly, make sure to 'use well-draining pots and appropriate potting mix to avoid overly moist conditions that attract mites'.

Another method Tony suggests you try out includes placing, 'physical barriers such as screens or meshes over ventilation points to physically block mites from entering'.

Tony O'Neill Gardening expert I'm Tony O'Neill, a gardening expert and best-selling author. I am an educator with a thriving YouTube channel that has 431,000 subscribers and receives over 1.4 million monthly views. Through my award-winning website, simplifygardening.com, I share my passion for gardening and sustainability. I've authored books including "Composting Masterclass," "Your First Vegetable Garden," and "Simplify Vegetable Gardening," empowering individuals to cultivate their own green spaces.

Are soil mites harmful to plants?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They're not all bad, it seems.

'Most soil mites are not harmful to plants; they are decomposers that feed on decaying organic material in the soil. However, if their population becomes excessively high, they might start impacting young plant roots or tender organic matter,' Tony adds.

What causes soil mites?

Soil mites like to live in damp and dark conditions, so you'll find them a lot more in houseplants. According to soil and compost firm Alsoils, 'soil mites are often present in soils or compost before being transferred onto the plant during the potting or repotting process'.

