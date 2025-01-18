How to Flip Furniture — And Sell It for Profit, According to a 'Professional Thrifter'

If you've ever been thrifting you'll know the scenario — you come across a piece of furniture with beautiful bones, but you know you won't have space for it, even after you've given it a fresh lease of life through some DIY. Have you ever been tempted to try to flip it for profit?

Just like flipping houses, refinishing and re-selling furniture can be profitable if you take into account your labor and materials, but you need to know how to find a market for it, too.

Whether it's an existing piece of furniture you've fallen out of love with, or you want to explore a business with your creative talents, we asked the experts for their tips on how you can turn a weekend project into some extra money in your pocket.

What to Look for in Furniture to Flip

You can refinish wood furniture or restore your much-loved pieces in many different ways depending on what particular item you’d like to transform, but creating something that's worthy to sell on will require finding the right project to start with.

"Quality craftsmanship, evident in well-made joinery contributes to both longevity and aesthetics. The beauty of craftsmanship in furniture can be brought back to life by repainting and reviving," explains Ayten Nadeau, founder of i-TEN Designs.

So what does that mean? Well, there are certain attributes to look out for in a good candidate for flipping:

• Good quality materials — flipping furniture made from cheap materials such as chipboard might be a harder sell than solid, durable furniture.

• Look for minor defects — small scratches and dents are easy to fix but will put off the casual buyer.

• A good price — without an established market for your flips, you'll want to buy low to make as much margin as possible.

• Potential, and a plan — what is it that has drawn you to this piece of furniture? What material improvements can you make that will increase its value? Are those upgrades durable for use by someone else other than yourself?

It's also worth being mindful of the design heritage of a piece. If it's good quality, and a classic design, it may be that restoration, rather than reinvention is the way forward. Ask yourself if you have the right skillset for bringing out the best in a piece of furniture — not everything benefits from lathering on a coat of paint.

Ayten Nadeau Social Links Navigation Founder of I-TENDESIGNS Ayten Nadeau is the founder and owner of I-TENDESIGNS LLC based in Raleigh, North Carolina.Her design studio provides high end residential, commercial, and staging design services in Raleigh and beyond.

What You'll Need to Flip Furniture

Before you begin, you'll need the right tools to get your furniture looking as soon as new. These are as follows:

• Microfiber cloth

• Warm soapy water

• Protective mask — This Respirator Reusable Half Face Cover from Amazon should do the trick.

• BOSHCRFAT 6 Pack Sanding Sponge. Or you can also opt for an electric sander

• Mister Rui Paint Scraper from Amazon

• Paint primer

• Paint of your choice

• Paintbrush/roller — Master Bestt Liebco Painting Kit from Target will cover all bases.

• Sealant or polish

A Step-by-Step Guide

Similar to reviving outdoor furniture, you'll need to follow these steps properly to get the best out of your pieces and get them looking as good as new. Here's what you need to do:

Step 1 — Clean: Make sure you have a clear space around you before you get to work reviving your piece of furniture. First things first, take a microfibre cloth and warm soapy water to clean down your item thoroughly. Depending on how often it has been used may determine how hard it is to clean!

Step 2 — Sand or Strip: Depending on the current state of your furniture, you may need to either strip or sand it. "Sanding should be the first step to getting your furniture into a much better shape," says Ben Soreff from H2H Organizing. If it has been painted more than once, you’re most likely going to need a scraper to take off the layers of paint before you sand.

However, if it has only had one coat of paint (or none at all) then you’ll be able to use a sanding block or electrical sander to achieve a smooth and clean surface that’s ready to be painted.

Step 3 — Prime: If you want to take an extra layer of precaution, then you may want to prime your piece of furniture before you paint it. This will ensure that the paint glides on nicely and doesn’t dry patchy.

Step 4 — Paint: Use a paintbrush or a roller (whatever your preference is) and proceed to paint your piece of furniture, following the direction of the grain of the wood. "Painting or staining should be the stage when you see a real transformation in your piece of furniture," says Ben. "If you wish to create a painted finish, then choose a color that is universal if you’re hoping to sell it on for profit."

Step 5 — Protect: Whether you’ve decided to leave your wooden furniture unpainted or you’ve committed to painting it, be sure to protect it with a sealant or polish afterward. "Reviving a piece of furniture should be a fun process but it’s important that you don’t forget to seal it properly before you send it on its way, especially if you plan on selling it" explains Ayten.

Step 6 — Finishing touches: Once your piece of furniture is completely dry, it’s time to think about the finishing touches that can elevate it into something special. For example, if it’s a chest of drawers or a bedside table that you’re reviving, changing the handles into something more stylish can make all the difference and can maximize its potential value.

"If you have pieces of furniture that can be revived, you basically need to love DIY projects and enjoy making furniture cool again. It’s important to consider the selling process, as this can sometimes be a challenge. Listing it on digital marketplaces such as Facebook or eBay is a great place to star,t but you’ll need to think about the logistics of moving the piece of furniture once someone has committed to buying it,” explains Ben.

You'll also want to ensure you're listing it for the right price. Do your research beforehand to see what similar pieces are selling for and use this as a benchmark when listing your piece of furniture.

Ben Soreff Social Links Navigation Professional organizer Ben Soreff is a professional organizer. He is originally from Portland, Maine and to work in film & TV Production. Ben Graduated from Skidmore College and has experience with Level 5 Hoarders.

How to Sell Flipped Furniture for a Profit

(Image credit: Life Created. Design credit: Living With Lolo)

Flipping furniture is a process in itself, but in order to sell it for a profit, you’re going to want to consider a few key factors. Virginia Chamlee, author of Big Thrift Energy, says, "I think the most important thing when selling anything is to know your audience. So with furniture, who are you selling to? Locals? Interior designers all over the country? People with a big budget? Or just someone looking for a good deal?"

Virginia goes on to suggest, "narrow down your buyer and go from there. If it’s a high-end client you’re after, you need to position yourself on a high-end marketplace. But if you just want to make a few hundred bucks, Facebook Marketplace is your best bet."

Use the marketplace you choose to help set prices. Price slightly above the market, to leave room for bartering, but too high and your listing won't receive much attention. Too low, and you may be underpricing your hard work.

Pricing should take into account what you paid, your materials cost, but also your time and labor. Work out your markup — and consider whether the project is worth your time. A typical markup on a successful furniture flip should start at around 200%.

Virginia Chamlee Social Links Navigation Author Virginia Chamlee is an artist, writer and the author of the best-selling book, Big Thrift Energy. Her original art and prints are available via Anthropologie, Chairish and Artfully Walls, and have been featured in high-end residential projects as well as commercial projects (including in the green room at Jimmy Kimmel Live!).

FAQs

What Furniture Is the Most Profitable to Flip?

Making a profit from flipping furniture isn’t always easy so you may want to think about what types of furniture are worth your time and effort.

"Anything super rare or luxe will be the most profitable. A matching pair of postmodern chairs with excellent upholstery could get you a few thousand dollars on a high-end marketplace like Chairish or 1st Dibs. I have always had great luck selling chests, too, as people are always in need of inventive storage items," explains Virginia.

Despite the challenges, reviving old furniture and selling it for a profit is undoubtedly a fantastic thing to do. It not only reduces the carbon footprint of your home but it can financially help with any future renovations or decorating projects.

If you're moving home, this is also a great way to get rid of old items you no longer want or need. Not only are you upcycling something, but you're also allowing yourself to start afresh when stepping into a new space.