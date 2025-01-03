How to Dispose Of Paint — 5 Simple Ways to Get Rid of Unused Paint Safely and Legally

Paint is one of the most common items people dispose of incorrectly. Being a liquid, it isn't something that should go directly in the trash, and oil-based paints are highly flammable, so what to do?

If you have surplus paint to dispose of or you can tell when the paint has gone bad, there are a number of safe methods to remove it from your home without causing potential harm to your health or the environment.

I spoke to paint experts to learn their top five best ways to dispose of paint. Two things are for sure: directly placing it in the bin or pouring it down the toilet and sink definitely don't make the cut. Let's get into it.

1. Brush surplus paint onto cardboard

(Image credit: Craig & Rose)

If you have a bit of paint left over as opposed to a full single can of paint, one of the best ways to dispose of it is to first paint it all onto pieces of cardboard and then place it in the trash once all the paint is used up.

Anthony Kulikowski, owner of Five Star Painting, a Neighborly company, says, "The most cost-effective way to get rid of old paint is to get as many cardboard boxes as possible (the bigger, the better), lay them out in a paint-safe area, and roll multiple coats of paint on each box until all of your paint is used up. This method can save lots of money and is safe; it can be done with oil-based paints and latex paints."

Once your paint has been used up and has dried on the cardboard, the cardboard pieces can be recycled as normal in your paper waste bin. If you're wondering how long paint takes to dry, this will depend on the type of paint finish used.

All you will need for the job is paint roller kit like the pro-grade paint roller set from Amazon or some brushes such as the affordable master bestt liebco painting kit from Target and lots of cardboard boxes. If you don't have any you can always try asking a neighbor or local store who always have spare from the stock room.

2. Leave non oil-based paint out in the sun

(Image credit: A Rum Fellow)

This is another hack that works best for smaller quantities of paint, but fear not, we do have some for larger amounts, too.

Leaving your excess paint to dry out in the sun is a simple, hands-off approach that will cost you nothing. The mixture of the sun's warmth and the lid of your paint can be off, exposing the paint to air, which will cause the paint to solidify.

Mike Mundwiller, an expert at Benjamin Moore, says, "In general, latex paint may be discarded in the trash, but it needs to be dried out first. If you have a small amount of paint residue, you can dry it out by leaving it out in the sun."

It's important not to do this to oil-based paints as they are flammable and won't mix well with heat.

3. Use kitty litter or a commercial paint hardener

(Image credit: IKEA)

For larger quantities of paint and absorbing the particles to dispose of paint water, you can use kitty litter or a commercial paint hardener to dry them out. The absorbent nature of these two products speeds up the drying process of the paint by sucking in the liquid and creating a solid.

"If recycling your paint in some way isn't an option, I recommend letting the paint dry completely by mixing it with cat litter or a paint hardener before throwing it in the trash, preventing spills or contamination," says Anthony.

Kitty litter like the fresh step multi-cat scented clumping cat litter from Walmart, and paint hardener such as the waste away paint hardener 12 pack from Amazon aren't too difficult to find in most stores. As for paint hardener, this Homax Waste Away Paint Hardener from Amazon is a great choice and has been rated 4.6/5 stars.

4. Recycle your paint

(Image credit: Future)

Recycling your paint is the most eco-friendly option of all out there, and will just require you to check if there are any paint drop-off locations in your area to recycle what you have.

"Paint disposal guidelines vary by region," says Mike. "A web search like 'paint disposal near me' or 'paint recycling near me' is likely to provide information on your municipality’s paint disposal policies, which will probably include regular pickup dates or drop-off sites.

"At Benjamin Moore, we partner with PaintCare which operates an industry-wide program to collect leftover paint for reuse, recycling or safe disposal. Visit their website to learn more."

5. Bring your paint to a hazardous waste disposal site

(Image credit: Lick Home @the_new_32)

Oil-based paint cannot be thrown away in the garbage due to being flammable, so the best option to dispose of it from your life that isn't donating it to a store or giving it away to someone else is to drop it off at a hazardous waste disposal site.

"Oil paint cannot be disposed of in the trash, so you’ll need to find a disposal or drop-off site using tools such as those provided above," says Mike.

When should paint be disposed of?

(Image credit: Acquabella)

There are many signs that your paint needs to be disposed of. Mike says, "Some of the main signs that your paint is unusable and in need of disposing include pungent odor, mold growth in the can, and when the product cannot be stirred back into proper consistency."

If you attempt to paint using a can of ruined product, it would be a definite painting mistake that may make a room feel dirtier, as it may end up being patchy, grainy, uneven, and potentially smell — so steer clear.

FAQs

How long does it take for a full can of paint to dry out?

Anthony Kulikowski, owner of Five Star Painting, a Neighborly company, says, "A full can of paint can take weeks to months to (months to years) dry naturally. Speed up the process by spreading it out in a shallow container or mixing it with a drying agent like cat litter."