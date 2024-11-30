How To Clean Baseboards — Remove Dust and Dirt From This Overlooked Spot in 5 Easy Steps

Deep cleaning can be a chore, but it doesn’t have to be. Cleaning your baseboards is probably one of those tasks that has been on your to-do list for a while, but you just haven’t quite mustered up the energy to tackle it. Well, we're here to give you an easy solution.

Don’t fear—this doesn’t have to be a long and arduous task. If you regularly clean them, it can be a fairly quick and pain-free process. From learning how to paint baseboards to understanding the fundamentals of maintaining their chic look and cleaning your baseboards, we’ve spoken to the experts who have given us a step-by-step guide on what you need to do to get them properly cleaned.

Here's what the professionals had to say about it.

What You'll Need

In order to clean your baseboards successfully, you’re going to need the following items.

TOOLS

How To Clean Baseboards

(Image credit: deVOL Kitchens)

Now it's time to tackle your living room and entryway baseboards. Here is a guide from our experts on exactly what you need to do.

Step 1: Remove dust

Dusting is the first step in cleaning baseboards effectively. "Use a microfiber cloth or a vacuum with a soft brush attachment to remove loose dirt and dust. Pay special attention to corners, edges, and intricate designs where dust tends to accumulate," says Muffetta Krueger, founder of Muffetta Housekeeping. For best results, dust your baseboards weekly to prevent heavy buildup.

Step 2: Wipe down

Once you’ve removed all of the dust and dirt, it’s time to grab your chosen cleaning supplies. "If you have kids and pets running around, you can simply use a DIY mixture of water, white vinegar (you can add dish soap if you are feeling bold) and then clean with a soft cloth," explains Ben Soreff from H2H Organizing.

Step 3: Tackle stubborn stains

"Even with regular cleaning, tough stains and scuff marks may appear. Use a magic eraser to gently remove scuff marks. For stains, mix equal parts vinegar and water and apply with a sponge or soft cloth," says Muffetta.

Always test cleaning solutions on a small, hidden area of painted baseboards to avoid damage. A soft toothbrush is perfect for scrubbing tight corners or ornate details.

Step 4: Apply a protective finish

To maintain the appearance of your baseboards, Muffetta says you should "apply a protective wax or polish to wooden baseboards to enhance shine and durability. For painted baseboards, consider touch-ups with matching paint to cover scratches or discoloration."

Step 5: Prevention is key

Try to prevent your baseboards from getting grubby by doing the following things that Muffetta outlined below.

1. Use rugs or mats to minimize dirt transfer near baseboards, especially in high-traffic areas.

2. Install shoe molding to prevent furniture and shoe scuffs.

3. Repaint baseboards with semi-gloss or gloss paint, which is easier to clean and more resistant to stains.

When To Clean Baseboards And Why

(Image credit: Hayley English Interiors)

Regular maintenance is essential for spotless baseboards. “To keep them looking fresh, ideally clean them weekly. If weekly cleaning is not possible, aim to dust every 2–4 weeks and deep clean seasonally or as needed,” says Ayten Nadeau, founder of i-TEN Designs.

Weekly: Dust baseboards to remove loose dirt and allergens.

Every 1–2 Months: Deep clean to tackle stains, grime, and scuff marks.

Seasonally: Check for any damage or discoloration and address these issues with touch-ups or repairs.

FAQs

WHAT IS THE BEST THING TO USE WHEN CLEANING BASEBOARDS?

(Image credit: Brad Ramsey Interiors. Photo credit Paige Rumore Photography)

A mixture of warm water and soap is more than good enough for cleaning your baseboards. If you need to tackle any stubborn marks, white vinegar is a great eco-friendly stain remover.

Alternatively, for an extra deep clean you may want to look into a more heavy-duty cleaning paste that you can leave on and then wipe off after a period of time.

IS VINEGAR GOOD FOR CLEANING BASEBOARDS?

“Absolutely! Vinegar is a natural, eco-friendly solution that works well for most baseboards. Just dilute it with water to avoid any potential damage to painted surfaces,” claims Muffetta.