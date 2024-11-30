How To Clean Baseboards — Remove Dust and Dirt From This Overlooked Spot in 5 Easy Steps
There's no need to keep putting off cleaning your wall trim. Here's what you need to freshen up those baseboards and make it feel like less of a chore
Deep cleaning can be a chore, but it doesn’t have to be. Cleaning your baseboards is probably one of those tasks that has been on your to-do list for a while, but you just haven’t quite mustered up the energy to tackle it. Well, we're here to give you an easy solution.
Don’t fear—this doesn’t have to be a long and arduous task. If you regularly clean them, it can be a fairly quick and pain-free process. From learning how to paint baseboards to understanding the fundamentals of maintaining their chic look and cleaning your baseboards, we’ve spoken to the experts who have given us a step-by-step guide on what you need to do to get them properly cleaned.
Here's what the professionals had to say about it.
What You'll Need
In order to clean your baseboards successfully, you’re going to need the following items.
TOOLS
- Microfiber cloth or dusting mitt, like this MR.SIGA Microfiber Cleaning Cloth from Amazon.
- Soft Bristle Brush from Amazon or vacuum with a brush attachment
- Warm water and mild dish soap
- White vinegar (for tough stains)
- Magic Eraser or sponge for scuff marks. We like this Mr. Clean Magic Eraser from Target.
- Bucket, old towel, or drop cloth (like this Monarch Brands Drop Cloths from Target) to protect floors
How To Clean Baseboards
Now it's time to tackle your living room and entryway baseboards. Here is a guide from our experts on exactly what you need to do.
Step 1: Remove dust
Dusting is the first step in cleaning baseboards effectively. "Use a microfiber cloth or a vacuum with a soft brush attachment to remove loose dirt and dust. Pay special attention to corners, edges, and intricate designs where dust tends to accumulate," says Muffetta Krueger, founder of Muffetta Housekeeping. For best results, dust your baseboards weekly to prevent heavy buildup.
Step 2: Wipe down
Once you’ve removed all of the dust and dirt, it’s time to grab your chosen cleaning supplies. "If you have kids and pets running around, you can simply use a DIY mixture of water, white vinegar (you can add dish soap if you are feeling bold) and then clean with a soft cloth," explains Ben Soreff from H2H Organizing.
Step 3: Tackle stubborn stains
"Even with regular cleaning, tough stains and scuff marks may appear. Use a magic eraser to gently remove scuff marks. For stains, mix equal parts vinegar and water and apply with a sponge or soft cloth," says Muffetta.
Always test cleaning solutions on a small, hidden area of painted baseboards to avoid damage. A soft toothbrush is perfect for scrubbing tight corners or ornate details.
Step 4: Apply a protective finish
To maintain the appearance of your baseboards, Muffetta says you should "apply a protective wax or polish to wooden baseboards to enhance shine and durability. For painted baseboards, consider touch-ups with matching paint to cover scratches or discoloration."
Step 5: Prevention is key
Try to prevent your baseboards from getting grubby by doing the following things that Muffetta outlined below.
1. Use rugs or mats to minimize dirt transfer near baseboards, especially in high-traffic areas.
2. Install shoe molding to prevent furniture and shoe scuffs.
3. Repaint baseboards with semi-gloss or gloss paint, which is easier to clean and more resistant to stains.
When To Clean Baseboards And Why
Regular maintenance is essential for spotless baseboards. “To keep them looking fresh, ideally clean them weekly. If weekly cleaning is not possible, aim to dust every 2–4 weeks and deep clean seasonally or as needed,” says Ayten Nadeau, founder of i-TEN Designs.
Weekly: Dust baseboards to remove loose dirt and allergens.
Every 1–2 Months: Deep clean to tackle stains, grime, and scuff marks.
Seasonally: Check for any damage or discoloration and address these issues with touch-ups or repairs.
FAQs
WHAT IS THE BEST THING TO USE WHEN CLEANING BASEBOARDS?
A mixture of warm water and soap is more than good enough for cleaning your baseboards. If you need to tackle any stubborn marks, white vinegar is a great eco-friendly stain remover.
Alternatively, for an extra deep clean you may want to look into a more heavy-duty cleaning paste that you can leave on and then wipe off after a period of time.
IS VINEGAR GOOD FOR CLEANING BASEBOARDS?
“Absolutely! Vinegar is a natural, eco-friendly solution that works well for most baseboards. Just dilute it with water to avoid any potential damage to painted surfaces,” claims Muffetta.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Becca Cullum-Green is a freelance interiors content creator and stylist. She fell in love with interiors when she landed her first job as an editorial assistant at a leading UK homes magazine fresh out of university. You can find her renovating her 19th-century cottage in the Suffolk countryside, consciously trying not to paint every wall with Farrow and Ball’s ‘Pitch Black’. Her signature style is a mix of modern design with traditional characteristics. She has previously worked for House Beautiful, Grand Designs, Good Housekeeping, Red, Good Homes and more.
-
-
This Colorful London Home Looks Even More Magical Decorated for Christmas
Designer Cat Dal imbued this Victorian villa in London with a sense of 'solace' — a feeling perfect for Christmas but that doesn’t end there
By Pip Rich Published
-
9 Amazon Home Scents That Smell So Much More Expensive Than They Are
Because who doesn't love a delicious-smelling home on a budget?
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
7 Small Windowsill Plants — That Will Add Charming Color and Foliage to Your Home In Winter
Bold, bright, and beautiful, these are the varieties you should choose to brighten up your window space and make neighbors jealous
By Sarah Wilson Published
-
How to Remove Stains from Upholstery — A Foolproof Method to Ensure Your Furniture Is Refreshed in Time for Hosting Season
Don't let bothersome blemishes take away from the immaculate vibes of your home. Bookmark this guide so it's at your beck and call in a fix
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
From Burning to Fading Your Upholstery — Here Are 4 Ways Your Winter Heating Is Damaging Your Sofa
An expert reveals the impact your home heating could have on your luxurious furniture
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
Boring But Beautiful — 6 Sexy Kitchen Essentials You'll Want to Show Off, Not Hide Away
I've decided to scour the internet and find some of the best deals to make your hosting season stress-free and truly chic
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
7 Items to Never Store in Your Refrigerator, Especially Over the Holidays — And Where You Should Place Them Instead
Expert tips on what you should avoid placing in your refrigerator and shoppable pieces you'll want in your home
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
How to Clean Stainless Steel Pans — Remove Stubborn Stains and Ease Your Chores in 6 Simple Steps
Dealing with the aftermath of a culinary overload will feel far less stressful with this pro guide to cleaning up your cookware
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
I Asked Experts How Many Christmas Lights I Need to Decorate My Tree — And They Revealed the Ultimate Number
Calling all minimalist festive aficionados, it's your time to let your lights shine. But if you're wondering what the golden measure is, here's the big reveal
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Clean Cast Iron After Cooking — 6 Easy Tips for Spotless Pots, Pans, and Trays
Cast iron is often considered difficult to clean, but with the right routine and a few preemptive measures, washing the dishes should be a breeze
By Lilith Hudson Published