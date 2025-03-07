How Much Space Do You Need for Walking Between Furniture? I'm a Spatial Designer, and You'll Want at Least This Much

As a child, I loved rearranging my room. I'd do it several times a year. I’d tear a page from a math workbook to sketch a scaled floor plan before dragging the furniture across the room (it’s amazing what an eight-year-old can move with enough determination).

Now, as a professional designer and spatial planner, I still approach room design in the same way: with scaled drawings. Why? Because it’s the only way to ensure that every piece of furniture not only fits but also creates a functional, well-balanced space.

So, wondering how much space to leave between furniture for walking? As a general rule, I like to keep walkways at least 90cm wide, with around 45cm of space around coffee tables. But that's not always possible. So below, I've shared the process I go through when planning the perfect living room layout ideas.

1. Start With Function

This home, designed by Stockholm-based Studio Lawahl features two living spaces, each designed with a different purpose, which is reflected in the layouts. (Image credit: Kristofer Johnsson. Design: Studio Lawahl)

You should always start by asking yourself: How will the room be used? What do you need in the space? A successful layout is one that works for you. Are you wanting to come up with a cozy living room idea for watching TV? A social space for drinks with friends and family? A place for family board games? The room’s function will determine the type of furniture you need, and from there, you can start planning its size and placement.

If you love hosting, consider carving out space for a drinks station or home bar, and think about where guests will place their drinks. If it’s primarily a TV room, a large ottoman or footrest might be more practical than a coffee table. Maybe you need toy storage, or perhaps you spend your evenings reading with a glass of wine.

I can’t emphasize this enough — design the space to fit your lifestyle.

2. Consider Scale and Proportion

If you have the space, creating special 'moments' — like an armchair by the window — helps to give the layout more purpose. (Image credit: Kristofer Johnsson. Design: Studio Lawahl)

Once you have determined how you want to use the space, next, you need to look at the space itself. What shape is it? How large is the area?

Living in London, where space comes at a premium, I’ve learned that compromises are often necessary — whether it’s slightly reducing walkways or opting for more compact furniture instead of deep, lounging sofas. To avoid overcrowding, it’s essential to think strategically, choosing pieces that are well-proportioned for the room.

When coming up with small living room ideas, I always recommend selecting a few substantial pieces — whether in size, style, or both — rather than squeezing in too many compact items, which can actually make the room feel smaller. I also pay close attention to how many furniture “legs” rest on the floor. Too many can make a space feel cluttered, so opting for pieces with central supports or cylindrical side tables can help. Glass coffee tables are also a great trick for opening up a small room, as are wall-mounted shelves when there’s no space for a console table.

If you’re lucky enough to have a large space to work with, strategic planning is still key! I grew up in the French countryside, where I’ve seen too many large farmhouse rooms filled with furniture that felt lost — small, lonely pieces “floating” across the floor, and armchairs placed so far apart that conversations felt impossible.

In spacious rooms, zoning is essential to create inviting, cozy pockets. People feel more comfortable in spaces that provide a sense of enclosure rather than vast openness. Instead of trying to fill a large living room with one oversized sofa arrangement, consider breaking it up into different seating areas. For example, a pair of armchairs with a side table by a window can create an intimate nook, making the space feel more inviting and functional.

3. Think About Pathways and Flow

When considering pathways, remember to consider elements like fireplaces, which require a certain surrounding space to safely pass. (Image credit: Kristofer Johnsson. Design: Studio Lawahl)

Now it’s time to consider how people will actually move through the space. Take into account any restrictions, such as how doors open into the room, access to windows, and the placement of radiators.

To maintain a comfortable flow, ensure there’s enough clearance between furniture. As I said earlier, if possible, I try to keep walkways at least 90cm wide, with around 45cm of space around coffee tables. In smaller rooms, oval and round tables can be especially useful, as they make movement easier.

If your room includes a TV, the sofa depth and position should be based on the screen size — and vice versa. I use a simple formula: TV size x 1.2 = minimum viewing distance. For example, a 65-inch TV would require at least 78 inches (just under 2 meters) of space to the back of the sofa, to your eye position. However, it's always worth checking the manufacturer’s recommendations, as viewing distance can vary depending on screen resolution (4K TVs, for instance, require less distance than HD models).

Make sure to leave enough clearance space around windows too, so you can operate blinds and curtains manually if they aren’t automated. You’ll also need to factor in curtain stacking space and if you're using elaborate window treatments, give them space to ‘breathe’ and be showcased as a design feature.

Also, consider the clearance needed to open cabinets — sliding doors can be a great space-saving alternative in tighter areas. Fireplaces need adequate surrounding space for safety and usability. And don’t forget about cleaning — ensuring there’s enough room for a vacuum cleaner to pass through can make everyday maintenance much easier. These small details can make a big difference in how effortlessly your space functions.

4. Zone and Ground Areas — Make Them Purposeful

Never underestimate the power of zoning when creating layouts — and how much space you should leave between them. (Image credit: Kristofer Johnsson. Design: Studio Lawahl)

Layouts with clear intentions feel more welcoming. People will naturally sit in spots that are inviting — chairs or sofas that are accessible and open, without the risk of bumping into furniture or knocking a vase over on the way. Consider how each seat will be accessed and enhance the coziness by zoning the space.

Effective ways to define a lounging area include large area rugs or strategically placed lighting — floor or table lamps are very useful to achieve this. I also love using textured wallcoverings behind a sofa to create a sense of enclosure — almost like a gentle hug.

In open-plan living, a console table behind a sofa or high wingback chairs can help separate the lounge area from the rest of the room, subtly defining different zones without closing off the space.

Finally, make sure to leave ample negative space — empty space — between zones, not only for traffic flow but also to let the design breathe. As a general rule, I recommend keeping at least 120cm between zones, which typically also serves as your main pathways. However, as mentioned earlier, design is often about compromise, and in the right space, a smaller clearance can still work — especially if there’s a natural divider, such as a stepped level or a recessed nook.

5. Don't Think You Have to Follow Rules

When it comes to how much space to leave between furniture, there are general rules to be guided by, but sometimes you have to compromise. (Image credit: Kristofer Johnsson. Design: Studio Lawahl)

I’m throwing in a bit of a wild card here, and I know that for some, spatial planning can feel daunting, but don’t be afraid to experiment! While there are proven layouts that work well in most rooms, you don’t have to stick to them.

Some spaces naturally lend themselves to a particular arrangement — architectural features like a fireplace can provide an obvious focal point to design around. But for others, the starting point might be a large piece of art, a collection of potted plants, or even a piano — essentially, whatever matters most to you, rather than just trying to achieve the perfect TV viewing angle.

Even a simple 2D sketch, as long as it’s drawn to scale, can help you explore multiple possibilities. It’s a great way to test different layouts until you find one that suits your needs while maintaining visual harmony.

Now you've the specifics down in terms of how much space you need to leave between furniture for walking, it's time to look at the living room as a whole, and for that, I've shared my best living room layout tips, which might be helpful.