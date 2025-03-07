How Much Space Do You Need for Walking Between Furniture? I'm a Spatial Designer, and You'll Want at Least This Much
There are golden rules to be guided by when spacing out furniture to ensure you room feels inviting and comfortable
As a child, I loved rearranging my room. I'd do it several times a year. I’d tear a page from a math workbook to sketch a scaled floor plan before dragging the furniture across the room (it’s amazing what an eight-year-old can move with enough determination).
Now, as a professional designer and spatial planner, I still approach room design in the same way: with scaled drawings. Why? Because it’s the only way to ensure that every piece of furniture not only fits but also creates a functional, well-balanced space.
So, wondering how much space to leave between furniture for walking? As a general rule, I like to keep walkways at least 90cm wide, with around 45cm of space around coffee tables. But that's not always possible. So below, I've shared the process I go through when planning the perfect living room layout ideas.
1. Start With Function
You should always start by asking yourself: How will the room be used? What do you need in the space? A successful layout is one that works for you. Are you wanting to come up with a cozy living room idea for watching TV? A social space for drinks with friends and family? A place for family board games? The room’s function will determine the type of furniture you need, and from there, you can start planning its size and placement.
If you love hosting, consider carving out space for a drinks station or home bar, and think about where guests will place their drinks. If it’s primarily a TV room, a large ottoman or footrest might be more practical than a coffee table. Maybe you need toy storage, or perhaps you spend your evenings reading with a glass of wine.
I can’t emphasize this enough — design the space to fit your lifestyle.
2. Consider Scale and Proportion
Once you have determined how you want to use the space, next, you need to look at the space itself. What shape is it? How large is the area?
Living in London, where space comes at a premium, I’ve learned that compromises are often necessary — whether it’s slightly reducing walkways or opting for more compact furniture instead of deep, lounging sofas. To avoid overcrowding, it’s essential to think strategically, choosing pieces that are well-proportioned for the room.
When coming up with small living room ideas, I always recommend selecting a few substantial pieces — whether in size, style, or both — rather than squeezing in too many compact items, which can actually make the room feel smaller. I also pay close attention to how many furniture “legs” rest on the floor. Too many can make a space feel cluttered, so opting for pieces with central supports or cylindrical side tables can help. Glass coffee tables are also a great trick for opening up a small room, as are wall-mounted shelves when there’s no space for a console table.
If you’re lucky enough to have a large space to work with, strategic planning is still key! I grew up in the French countryside, where I’ve seen too many large farmhouse rooms filled with furniture that felt lost — small, lonely pieces “floating” across the floor, and armchairs placed so far apart that conversations felt impossible.
In spacious rooms, zoning is essential to create inviting, cozy pockets. People feel more comfortable in spaces that provide a sense of enclosure rather than vast openness. Instead of trying to fill a large living room with one oversized sofa arrangement, consider breaking it up into different seating areas. For example, a pair of armchairs with a side table by a window can create an intimate nook, making the space feel more inviting and functional.
3. Think About Pathways and Flow
Now it’s time to consider how people will actually move through the space. Take into account any restrictions, such as how doors open into the room, access to windows, and the placement of radiators.
To maintain a comfortable flow, ensure there’s enough clearance between furniture. As I said earlier, if possible, I try to keep walkways at least 90cm wide, with around 45cm of space around coffee tables. In smaller rooms, oval and round tables can be especially useful, as they make movement easier.
If your room includes a TV, the sofa depth and position should be based on the screen size — and vice versa. I use a simple formula: TV size x 1.2 = minimum viewing distance. For example, a 65-inch TV would require at least 78 inches (just under 2 meters) of space to the back of the sofa, to your eye position. However, it's always worth checking the manufacturer’s recommendations, as viewing distance can vary depending on screen resolution (4K TVs, for instance, require less distance than HD models).
Make sure to leave enough clearance space around windows too, so you can operate blinds and curtains manually if they aren’t automated. You’ll also need to factor in curtain stacking space and if you're using elaborate window treatments, give them space to ‘breathe’ and be showcased as a design feature.
Also, consider the clearance needed to open cabinets — sliding doors can be a great space-saving alternative in tighter areas. Fireplaces need adequate surrounding space for safety and usability. And don’t forget about cleaning — ensuring there’s enough room for a vacuum cleaner to pass through can make everyday maintenance much easier. These small details can make a big difference in how effortlessly your space functions.
4. Zone and Ground Areas — Make Them Purposeful
Layouts with clear intentions feel more welcoming. People will naturally sit in spots that are inviting — chairs or sofas that are accessible and open, without the risk of bumping into furniture or knocking a vase over on the way. Consider how each seat will be accessed and enhance the coziness by zoning the space.
Effective ways to define a lounging area include large area rugs or strategically placed lighting — floor or table lamps are very useful to achieve this. I also love using textured wallcoverings behind a sofa to create a sense of enclosure — almost like a gentle hug.
In open-plan living, a console table behind a sofa or high wingback chairs can help separate the lounge area from the rest of the room, subtly defining different zones without closing off the space.
Finally, make sure to leave ample negative space — empty space — between zones, not only for traffic flow but also to let the design breathe. As a general rule, I recommend keeping at least 120cm between zones, which typically also serves as your main pathways. However, as mentioned earlier, design is often about compromise, and in the right space, a smaller clearance can still work — especially if there’s a natural divider, such as a stepped level or a recessed nook.
5. Don't Think You Have to Follow Rules
I’m throwing in a bit of a wild card here, and I know that for some, spatial planning can feel daunting, but don’t be afraid to experiment! While there are proven layouts that work well in most rooms, you don’t have to stick to them.
Some spaces naturally lend themselves to a particular arrangement — architectural features like a fireplace can provide an obvious focal point to design around. But for others, the starting point might be a large piece of art, a collection of potted plants, or even a piano — essentially, whatever matters most to you, rather than just trying to achieve the perfect TV viewing angle.
Even a simple 2D sketch, as long as it’s drawn to scale, can help you explore multiple possibilities. It’s a great way to test different layouts until you find one that suits your needs while maintaining visual harmony.
Now you've the specifics down in terms of how much space you need to leave between furniture for walking, it's time to look at the living room as a whole, and for that, I've shared my best living room layout tips, which might be helpful.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Delphine Bouvet is the founder and lead designer at Delphine Bouvet Interiors, a design practice based in South London who undertake a range of commercial and residential projects within the Greater London area. She also specializes in spatial planning, offering bespoke consultations on the layout of your home — whether for one specific room, or your entire floorplan.
-
-
I Spent Way too Long Smelling Glasshouse Candles Last Weekend — But Also Worked Out the Best 6 Scents
From 'Arabian Nights' to 'Midnight in Milan', Glasshouse candles transport you to luxurious destinations around the world with just one whiff
By Devin Toolen Published
-
10 Things to See at MATTER and SHAPE — The Buzzy 'Design Salon' in Paris Propelling Creativity in New Directions
Hosted in the Jardin des Tuileries, the second edition of MATTER and SHAPE gathers 56 exhibitors and 43 partners in a boundary-pushing exploration of craftsmanship. Here's what we don't want you to miss
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
3 Dated Living Room Layouts That Have No Place in 2025 (and How to Fix It If You've Ended Up With One)
Because your living room should work for the way you live now
By Kristen Flanagan Published
-
I'm a Spatial Planner — Here's 5 Big Lessons I Want Everyone to Learn to Get the Right Layout for Your Living Room
Does something about your space not feel right? The solution could be as simple as fixing your living room's setup
By Delphine Bouvet Published
-
Beware the "Three-Sided" Living Room — Interior Designer Christian Bense on This Mistake, and Designing a Versatile Space
Designer Christian Bense knows that a perfect living room should cater to all the sides of your personality, and what pieces allow to be both calm and to have a party
By Christian Bense Published
-
Ignoring These 7 Living Room Lighting Mistakes Could Totally Ruin the Way You Feel in the Space, Warn Design Experts
Even the fanciest furniture can look cheap under bad lighting — here, experts share the most common faux pas when it comes to lighting your living spaces
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
How to Plan Your Living Room Lighting to Take Your Space From Bright and Breezy to Warm and Cozy at the Flick of a Switch
Living room lighting has to work pretty hard, taking your space from energetic and sociable to one that induces a sense of coziness and warmth — here's how
By Natasha Brinsmead Published
-
What is a Davenport Sofa? How This Historic Seating Style Actually Differs From a Typical Sofa
Did your grandma used to refer to her sofa as a "Davenport" and you never knew why? Well, you soon will — here's a short history
By Sarah Warwick Published
-
Curved, L-Shape, Low-Slung — How and Why You Should Match Your Sofa to the Shape of Your Room
Selecting the perfect sofa for your space is about more than getting the right size. Here, experts share how to best match the style and shape to your room
By Sarah Warwick Published
-
Did You Know There is a Difference Between a Sofa and a Couch? Find Out What You're Really Sitting on
Turns out the sofa vs couch debate is more than just the words you use. Here, designers share how to distinguish between the two seating styles
By Sarah Warwick Published