The 'Decluttering Scavenger Hunt' Turns This Household Chore Into a Game (That You Could Totally Play With the Kids Today)
The 'gamification' of decluttering might just make clearing your clutter more tolerable — this is a solution for all the task-averse
Cutting clutter can be an arduous task to overcome and unfortunately, it's one of those chores that ends up being put off and put off until you wake up in a home that's lost its character to the chaos.
So if you despise the thought of having to sort through your space, a decluttering scavenger hunt might be just what you need to finally declutter your home.
We're all for making tasks like decluttering less tedious and more fun. But how does it work and is it even worth a game? Let's find out.
What Is the Decluttering Scavenger Hunt?
So what is a decluttering scavenger hunt and how does it even work? Professional organizer Di Ter Avest explains that a decluttering scavenger hunt is a fun and interactive way to tackle clutter without feeling overwhelmed.
"Instead of going through an entire room aimlessly, you turn decluttering into a game by searching for specific types of items to get rid of," she notes. "It’s like a treasure hunt, but instead of keeping what you find, you’re letting go of things you no longer need.
"You might challenge yourself to find ten things you never use, five pieces of clothing you don’t love, or a few expired pantry items. By setting a timer and making it a playful challenge, decluttering becomes a lot less stressful and way more engaging. This approach works well for both adults and kids, making it a great family-friendly activity that turns tidying up into a mini-adventure."
Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer and the owner of Di is Organized, in Baltimore, MD (USA). Her accountability program and book Organize Yourself Healthy help women across the globe to get their lives and homes organized, leading to lower levels of stress and overwhelm. Her expertise has been featured in Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Kitchn. She has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.
How to Conduct a Decluttering Scavenger Hunt?
Since most games come with an instruction manual, we thought we'd lay out the rules for the decluttering scavenger hunt in true challenge fashion. So here are the three steps to consider when getting your declutter on.
Step 1 — Setup
Before you start decluttering your home, one of the most important things to do is set up your space. We recommend using the four-box method so your clutter has a clear final destination and won't just end up sitting around in a corner somewhere — rendering the hunt useless.
Additionally, it's important to keep a timer and a notebook handy to make sure the game runs smoothly with timely inventory taken as the decluttering commences.
Step 2 — Points
As with any game, a point system is a must. This will keep things in check while motivating the players to check off items quickly and cleverly. Award points as you see fit but we recommend allocating higher points to sentimental spaces and messy rooms.
Step 3 — Reward
Instead of having the only reward be a cleaner, happier living space, we also suggest including other mini-rewards to encourage consistent decluttering. For instance, you could treat the players to a meal of their choice or provide presents off their wish list — the choice is all yours.
Hunt Checklist
1. Living Room
Since these areas tend to endure high foot traffic, learning how to declutter your living room is an adulting must. So a decluttering scavenger hunt is a brilliant way to clear this space. Here are some ideas to include.
· 5 old wires and chords
· 3 dated magazines or newspapers
· 8 envelopes of mail
2. Kitchen
When decluttering your kitchen, you can get more granular with the things you want to remove from your culinary space. Think of anything you've put off sorting for a while and add it to the list. For example,
· 3 expired spice bottles
· 5 old Tupperware containers
· 2 out-of-use water bottles
3. Dining Room
Dining room decluttering is often overlooked and as another entertainment-prone space, this room is definitely worth considering as part of your decluttering scavenger hunt. Look to get rid of the following items.
· 6 pieces of mismatched cutlery
· 3 tablecloths you never reach for
· 4 chipped or stained dishes
4. Bedroom
When the time comes to tackle decluttering your bedroom, you can keep the category broad or break it down into smaller subcategories like the closet, boudoir, and nightstand. If you choose to take the former route, here are some ideas.
· 2 sets of worn-out sheets
· 4 items that don't belong on the nightstand
· 5 pieces of torn or tired apparel
5. Bathroom
Last but not least, it's time to declutter your bathroom. Take this chance to purge your bathroom of anything that's been sitting here for longer than advisable. You'll be surprised at the amount of items you can trash with one thorough declutter. For example:
· 5 expired makeup or skincare items
· 2 empties
· 3 old medicine bottles
FAQs
What Are the Benefits of a Decluttering Scavenger Hunt?
According to Di, the benefits of a decluttering scavenger hunt go beyond just a cleaner space. "First, it makes the process feel fun rather than like a dreaded chore, which can be a game-changer if you struggle with motivation," she says. "This method is good for reducing that overwhelming feeling that often comes with decluttering because you’re tackling small, manageable tasks instead of an entire room at once.
"Another bonus is that it’s a great way to get the whole family involved. When you turn decluttering into a challenge, kids and even reluctant partners are more likely to join in. Plus, once you start finding things to get rid of, you’ll probably build momentum and feel motivated to keep going. It’s a simple but effective way to refresh your space without the usual stress."
Now that you have everything you need to set out on your decluttering scavenger hunt, you're one game closer to a home that's much more spacious and much less chaotic.
Just remember to act fast once the hunt is over to keep your clutter boxes from sitting stagnant. Pencil in sometime within the week of the hunt to drop off donation boxes at a nearby center. And don't forget to move out your box of clutter recyclables and trash too.
Who knows, perhaps you'll be so pleased with the result that this will become an annual spring cleaning tradition. All we ask is that you give it a go. And may the odds be ever in your favor.
