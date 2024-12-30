Can You Wash a Duvet in a Washing Machine? Yes, Say Experts — But This Is What You Need to Know First

Duvets are adored for their cloud-like comfort, but like any bedding, they need cleaning regularly. But do they need professional cleaning or can you do it yourself in your washer?

As a more bulky type of bedding, it's not the simplest of cleaning tasks you'll tackle, but, if size permits, you put yours in the washing machine, so long as you're mindful of the material of your duvet.

Here, bedding experts break down the dos and don'ts of washing your duvet in a washing machine.

Can you wash a duvet in a washing machine?

Many types of standard duvets are machine washable (we'll delve into the exceptions later), so it's more than likely that the one in your home will survive a good run through the washing machine.

Marten Carlson, a mattress expert and certified sleep science coach at Mattress Clarity, says, "Many duvets can be machine washed, whether they are filled with synthetic materials like polyester or natural ones like down. Just make sure your duvet isn’t too bulky for your machine, and check the care tag for specific instructions before starting."

Of course, if your duvet is quite large and won't fit in a washing machine, you're not going to be able to clean it in the washer.

So, if you want to make your duvet look good and smell fresh, Marten's step-by-step instructions will set you up for success in no time. "Using a washing machine is practical because it saves time and effectively removes dust, odors, and light stains when done correctly," says Marten.

How to wash a duvet in a washing machine

1. Read your duvet's care instruction label(s): First, it is always important to read the duvet's label for washing guidelines to confirm if it can be machine washed and note any specific instructions.

2. Separate your bedding components: Remove any duvet covers (which should be washed separately) and check the duvet for any spots. Pre-treat stains with a suitable stain remover. The OxiClean Max Force 5 in 1 Power Laundry Stain Remover Spray from Amazon is a reliable product.

3. Wash the duvet alone to avoid over-stuffing, using a detergent that is relatively mild and a gentle cycle with warm water. Walmart's Woolite Gentle Cycle Liquid Laundry Detergent should do the trick.

4. Try this nifty stuffing fluffing trick: Adding a couple of tennis balls in the drum helps keep the filling even and prevents clumps. The 3pk Franklin Sports Practice Tennis Balls from Target are budget-friendly.

5. If possible, use an extra rinse setting to remove all of the detergent, which can make the fabric rough and clumpy if not fully rinsed.

Carlie Gasia, a certified sleep science coach and certified wellness coach at Sleepopolis, adds: "After washing, dry the duvet immediately to prevent mildew from forming. A machine does a great job of evenly distributing detergent, which helps clean the fabric and filling. This approach is especially useful if you have a large washing machine that can handle the duvet without it getting bunched up."

What duvet materials should you avoid putting in the washer?

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Washing duvets isn't the same as washing bed linen — particular care needs to be taken when it comes to maintaining the quality of the best bedding materials. There are certain kinds of duvets that will get ruined in the washing machine but none of them are too surprising in terms of reasoning.

Think about it: would you run your silks and delicates through a normal washing machine cycle? Generally no. So the same goes for luxurious duvets made from high-quality and delicate materials. They're far better being brought over to the dry cleaners to stay in top form and keep instantly elevating a bedroom through their stunning style.

Carlie says, "Duvets made from delicate fabrics like silk or those filled with natural feathers like a goose down comforter should be either hand washed or professionally cleaned. The agitation in a washing machine can harm these materials, causing the filling to clump or the fabric to lose its shape."

To stay on the safe side and keep your home's bedding sets intact, if your duvet isn't made from synthetic materials, thoroughly check its care instructions and consider whether a trip to the dry cleaners is necessary.

FAQs

Can you put a duvet in the dryer?

The answer to this question is yes, but also no. It depends on the material your duvet's exterior is made from, as well as what its filling is. If both of these components are compatible with a washing machine, then they are likely compatible with your dryer, too.

Carlie Gasia, a certified sleep science coach and certified wellness coach at Sleepopolis, says, "Most duvets can be safely tumble dried, but follow the care instructions on the label. Many duvets can withstand low heat in the dryer, which helps maintain their fluffiness. But if the duvet is filled with down or wool, air drying is a better option. Heat can damage these natural fillings, causing them to lose their loft."

Marten Carlson, a mattress expert and certified sleep science coach at Mattress Clarity, adds, "Duvets often need several drying cycles. Fluff the duvet manually between cycles to break up any damp clumps."