3 Elegant Front Door Colors That Complement a White House — 'They'll Make Your Home Look so Inviting!'

We love sprucing up our homes with a refreshing change, be it swapping out old furniture for new pieces, embracing the concept of feng shui in the bedroom, or giving our homes a fresh lick of paint. Generally, in tow with the onset of the warmer seasons arrives the itch for a spring spruce, and we've noticed that the front-of-home aesthetic is often overlooked in the process.

We aren't suggesting a total outer facelift - that would be rather tiresome and let's not even think about the pretty penny that'll have to come out of our pockets by the end of it - but a lot can be achieved with a fresh lick of paint on your front door. If your home happens to be blessed with a timeless white exterior, the options for complementary colors are endless, but there are certain hues that designers always turn to for a chic look.

It might not seem like much on paper, but a bright front door makes a fabulous first impression - after all, it's the first thing your guests will notice. If you're looking for some color inspiration, here are three expert-recommended shades to get you started.

1. Classic Neutrals

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

When in doubt, keep it simple. If you're going for an eternally charming exterior trend, you can never go wrong with a front door coated in classic neutral tones like white, gray, or black. For example, a cohesive coat of white will make your home look elegant while a grey hue will stand out a bit against the white-walled backdrop.

Tila Lee, founder of Pretty In Paint, suggests opting for a muted yellow to compliment the rest of your home. She also tells us that a black front door, although a bold colorway, can turn out quite well provided that the finish isn't flat or matte. 'If you have a very modern home that is white on the exterior, you can oftentimes be a bit bolder with your color selection,' she says. 'Usually, a white exterior can be paired with black accents and trim to give it some personality.'

2. Deep Hues

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Compared to the more classic shades of paint, deeper colors can make more of an impact on the overall look of a home. A big believer in the beauty of a bright front door color, Tila recommends swatching a deep blue to give your door a touch of definition against the rest of your home. She especially recommends considering deeper shades if your home is surrounded by nature as these colors can visually connect your home to the surrounding ambience.

Paint expert Chuck Reger of Five Star Painting tells us that dark green tones are a lovely option to consider. 'We see these rich shades of green in period homes that are traditional in style and I think that colonial homes in white look great with a deep green door to match other trim on the home,' he says. Chuck also points out that red tones are mistakenly disregarded and that they can actually introduce a touch of warmth that the other statement shades lack. It's also a great feng shui front door color thought to bring good fortune to your home.

3. Subtle Pastels

(Image credit: Nathan Schroder. Design: Maestri Studio)

There's just something joyful about a tidy front door clad in a whimsical pastel. Perhaps it's the subtle glow it can bring to a home or maybe it's the cozy feeling that is attached to these warm shades. Whatever the reason may be, we find pastel colors to be a delightful colorway that is worth considering if you're repainting your front door.

According to Chuck, picking the right color for the front door especially affects the curb appeal and can dress up a white home nicely. He tells us that shades of pistachio and lavender are beautiful selections for large white homes in need of dimension.

Tila is quick to note, however, that all neighborhoods are different, and homes of certain ages and styles often look better when kept with a nod to their original decade. 'A color pop door can make your home and your porch look amazing, but it can also be executed very poorly if the wrong color is chosen,' she says.

So when you're choosing a color for your front door, take the overall style of the home and the neighborhood into consideration. Once you do, you'll be able to settle on a few color options that pair well. And don't be afraid to go bold with color, it may be just the finishing touch your home needed all along.

