These 6 Fashion-Inspired Shades Are Like Art for Your Windows — Shop The Shade Store x Mimi Plange

"My style has come to be known as 'Unfashion,' which focuses on individuality and storytelling, as opposed to following trends," says Ghanaian-born fashion designer Mimi Plange, reflecting on the ethos behind her eponymous lifestyle brand. You may know Mimi for her signature cross-cultural approach to design, her celebrity-favorite garments displayed in museums worldwide, or her collaborations with fashion giants like Manolo Blahnik and Nike. Today, however, the designer ventures into a new, and slightly unexpected, territory — partnering with The Shade Store for a first-of-its-kind collection of pattern-forward, premium window treatments.

The collection, a fusion of African traditions and American modernity, is alive with geometrics, abstract florals, and playful animal prints. It's also a first for The Shade Store, which has never before printed on natural materials like Grassweave, adding texture to already intricate designs — a nod to the layered quality quintessential of African design.

The patterns draw inspiration from many locales, most notably the traditional African practice of scarification, where intricate designs are etched into the skin — a ritual Mimi saw firsthand in her own family, now echoed in the "raised" quality of her modern window treatments.

(Image credit: The Shade Store)

While you don’t need to be familiar with Mimi’s ready-to-wear collections to appreciate the lineup of light-filtering and blackout roller shades, it certainly adds depth. Prints like the Victoria — a collage of vintage Victorian botanical and animal drawings inspired by the Herero women of Namibia — are pulled straight from her archives.

Mimi describes the collection as both simplistic and maximal — "abstract, artistic, and unexpected." So if you’re ready to mix, match, and make a statement, explore the standout swatches below.

(Image credit: The Shade Store)