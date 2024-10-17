These 6 Fashion-Inspired Shades Are Like Art for Your Windows — Shop The Shade Store x Mimi Plange
The fashion industry veteran brings her East-meets-West storytelling and celebrity-loved designs to the world of window shades
"My style has come to be known as 'Unfashion,' which focuses on individuality and storytelling, as opposed to following trends," says Ghanaian-born fashion designer Mimi Plange, reflecting on the ethos behind her eponymous lifestyle brand. You may know Mimi for her signature cross-cultural approach to design, her celebrity-favorite garments displayed in museums worldwide, or her collaborations with fashion giants like Manolo Blahnik and Nike. Today, however, the designer ventures into a new, and slightly unexpected, territory — partnering with The Shade Store for a first-of-its-kind collection of pattern-forward, premium window treatments.
The collection, a fusion of African traditions and American modernity, is alive with geometrics, abstract florals, and playful animal prints. It's also a first for The Shade Store, which has never before printed on natural materials like Grassweave, adding texture to already intricate designs — a nod to the layered quality quintessential of African design.
The patterns draw inspiration from many locales, most notably the traditional African practice of scarification, where intricate designs are etched into the skin — a ritual Mimi saw firsthand in her own family, now echoed in the "raised" quality of her modern window treatments.
While you don’t need to be familiar with Mimi’s ready-to-wear collections to appreciate the lineup of light-filtering and blackout roller shades, it certainly adds depth. Prints like the Victoria — a collage of vintage Victorian botanical and animal drawings inspired by the Herero women of Namibia — are pulled straight from her archives.
Mimi describes the collection as both simplistic and maximal — "abstract, artistic, and unexpected." So if you’re ready to mix, match, and make a statement, explore the standout swatches below.
Price Group: A
Composition: 71% Jute , 29% Polyester
Repeat: 30"V |30"H
Available For: Roller Shades, Woven Wood Shades
"I really wanted to create an animal print that was playful yet elegant,” says Mimi of her Victoria pattern — an homage to her Spring 2012 fashion collection. We're particularly drawn to it in the muted driftwood shade, which adds a soothing layer to this tastefully whimsical design. It would be a lovely window treatment choice for a bedroom, kitchen, or really anywhere that needs a soft touch of charm.
Price Group: B
Composition: 82% Paper, 18% Polyester
Repeat: 11.25"V |11.25"H
Available For: Roller Shades, Woven Wood Shades
The scarification-style Grassweave, inspired by Benin’s traditional culture, is a stunner. Its intricate, repeating pattern — a nod to Akan Kente cloth — really shines in ebony. You can spot this technique in Mimi’s fashion embroidery, but here it makes for one seriously chic window treatment.
Price Group: B
Composition: 82% Paper, 18% Polyester
Repeat: 24.5"V |23"H
Available For: Roller Shades, Woven Wood Shades
You might notice similarities to the Victoria in the Botanica Grassweave — its more playful, floral sister. This design walks on the sweeter side, drawing from the same well of vintage Victorian references. The linear details, reminiscent of raffia, are actually another form of scarification from the collection. Fashion-forward and highly textured, this option brings a luxe touch to any space.
Price Group: A
Composition: 30% Polyester, 70% PVC
Repeat: 7.8"V |7.8"H
Available For: Roller Shades, Solar Shades
I’ll resist making a The Devil Wears Prada reference, but just say that this 5% Kente Plaid is cerulean. Quite the conversation starter — not just because of the iconic color, but also its even deeper roots in the traditional Kente cloth weaving methods of the Akan, Ewe, and Asante peoples of Ghana. Each Kente cloth tells a story, one Mimi reimagined with single needle stitches to create the abstract plaid you see here.
Price Group: B
Composition: 100% Polyester
Repeat: 30"V |30"H
Available For: Roller Shades
If you’re into the Victoria print but value privacy (or sleeping past noon), the blackout version is a must. It’s available in lighter shades, but I opted for the dark onyx — not only does it keep things sophisticated, but it also creates a gorgeous contrast with lighter decor elements in a room. Plus, the darkness means the animal motifs are slightly obscured, adding an element of mystery.
Price Group: B
Composition: 100% Polyester
Repeat: 3"V |3"H
Available For: Roller Shades
At first glance, you might think the blackout Geometric Grassweave is a twin to its regular counterpart, but look closer — this one’s a touch more intricate. I’m especially drawn to the tonal latte, which feels both timeless and fresh. And when it comes to styling, don’t hesitate to layer with other prints from the collection. It’s the Mimi way, after all.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
Sherwin-Williams May Have Announced a "Color Capsule of the Year" for 2025 — But We've Picked a Clear Favorite
You don't paint your whole home in one color, so why settle for just one Color of the Year when you can have a complete capsule?
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Design a beautiful bathroom that’s life-proof
By Sponsored Published