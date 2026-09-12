IKEA's STOCKHOLM 2025 Armchair Is Scandinavian Design at Its Finest — Perfecting Relaxed Elegance, Its Compact Size Also Makes It Ideal for Small Apartments

This soft, teddy-like upholstered accent chair is a design icon in its own right

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Two curved white boucle armchairs sit either side of a round dark wood coffee table in a living room with a blue sofa just out of view and a wall hung console with pictures above and decor on top
(Image credit: IKEA)

Accent chairs are a tricky piece to get right. Sitting somewhere between an armchair and a dining chair, they tend to err on the decorative side rather than the functional — though practicality is never amiss when extra seating is involved. But despite the many accent chairs I see every day, I keep finding myself coming back to IKEA's STOCKHOLM 2025 Armchair. And while called an 'armchair', I would consider this to fall more into the 'accent chair' category than the 'armchair' category — though I'd say this style bridges the gap with comfort.

Having long been a fan of IKEA's STOCKHOLM collections — the long-running premium range that allows its designers to push boundaries with a slightly higher budget — the 2025 collection was one of my favorites, if not my favorite, and this accent chair is a perfect example of its focus on materiality and intentional design. Interiors editor Emma Breislin, who went to Sweden to see the collection last year, explains, "This bouclé accent chair doesn't look like something you'd find at the flat-pack giant, but, believe it or not, its plush curves have been carefully designed to neatly fit in one box.

"Plus, that backrest is like a comforting hug. It sits relatively low to the ground, which feels particularly cool, and makes it feel "more casual," the designer, Ola Wihlborg, told me." Emma confirmed that the chair was really padded and comfortable and that it would be great in the corner of your bedroom for putting shoes on due to its low profile. Not just your bedroom, though; it would work in a living room, hallway, or anywhere you want to add a decorative focal point with the added benefit of an extra seat. Plus, the minimalist design of this chair means it will work in any interior scheme, and its compact size makes it perfect for smaller apartments, too.

Similar Styles to Shop

If you're looking for more seating ideas that won't encroach on a small space, an armless accent chair can be a great option — cozy and slim, it can be tucked into an awkward corner without overwhelming a room, which is a win in my book.

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Debbie Black
Debbie Black
Deputy Editor (Digital)

Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.

She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!