IKEA's STOCKHOLM 2025 Armchair Is Scandinavian Design at Its Finest — Perfecting Relaxed Elegance, Its Compact Size Also Makes It Ideal for Small Apartments

Accent chairs are a tricky piece to get right. Sitting somewhere between an armchair and a dining chair, they tend to err on the decorative side rather than the functional — though practicality is never amiss when extra seating is involved. But despite the many accent chairs I see every day, I keep finding myself coming back to IKEA's STOCKHOLM 2025 Armchair. And while called an 'armchair', I would consider this to fall more into the 'accent chair' category than the 'armchair' category — though I'd say this style bridges the gap with comfort.

Having long been a fan of IKEA's STOCKHOLM collections — the long-running premium range that allows its designers to push boundaries with a slightly higher budget — the 2025 collection was one of my favorites, if not my favorite, and this accent chair is a perfect example of its focus on materiality and intentional design. Interiors editor Emma Breislin, who went to Sweden to see the collection last year, explains, "This bouclé accent chair doesn't look like something you'd find at the flat-pack giant, but, believe it or not, its plush curves have been carefully designed to neatly fit in one box.

"Plus, that backrest is like a comforting hug. It sits relatively low to the ground, which feels particularly cool, and makes it feel "more casual," the designer, Ola Wihlborg, told me." Emma confirmed that the chair was really padded and comfortable and that it would be great in the corner of your bedroom for putting shoes on due to its low profile. Not just your bedroom, though; it would work in a living room, hallway, or anywhere you want to add a decorative focal point with the added benefit of an extra seat. Plus, the minimalist design of this chair means it will work in any interior scheme, and its compact size makes it perfect for smaller apartments, too.

IKEA Stockholm 2025 Armchair - Djurmo Grey/white $399 at IKEA £399 at ikea.com Size: H 68cm x W 76cm x D 72cm Crafted from gray-white Djurmo — a soft, textured bouclé fabric made from a cotton and polyester blend — this low furniture piece is a warm hug in chair form. With its enveloping curved backrest, plump, cold-molded foam seat, and solid oak legs, the design boasts comfort, style, and durability; plus it was constructed so no fittings are visible, which truly elevates the piece. Its Scandinavian design at its finest — a timeless piece that will make your space look effortlessly 'put-together'. Rated almost 5 stars, one reviewer notes that "The STOCKHOLM 2025 Djurmo armchair is a very attractive piece that looks considerably more expensive than its price suggests. It's comfortable, well designed, and visually sophisticated. For someone looking for a modern accent chair that doesn't look like typical flat-pack furniture, this is an especially good choice." Style it with the STOCKHOLM 2025 Throw for a pop of color and cozy vibes.

Similar Styles to Shop

Dunelm Cleo Curved Ivory Sherpa Accent Chair £189 at Dunelm Size: H 77cm x W 67cm x D 65cm Slightly more enclosed than the IKEA style, with an extended curved backrest and more visible legs, this plush sherpa accent chair from Dunelm looks far more expensive than its price tag. With a foam-filled seat and wooden frame, this contemporary piece would elevate any modern living room or bedroom. Next Casual Bouclé Light Natural Aire Wooden Accent Chair £399 at Next UK Size: H 70cm x W 83cm x D 70cm Next's Gale accent chair has a super contemporary feel with a tube-like curved backrest and, crafted from bouclé, a warm, textured finish that adds warmth and sophistication to your space — whether in a modern bedroom, living area, or a decorative, practical feature in a hallway. ÉDITÉ Leland Curve Chenille Tub Chair £499.99 at La Redoute UK Size: H 77cm x W 76cm x D 75cm If you prefer an accent chair with a little more back support, this curved chenille tub chair is an elegant option. Sleek lines meet soft curves for a modern design that makes as much of a feature of the frame as it does the seat itself, continuing the curve of the backrest with the curve of the frame's base in refined continuity. John Lewis John Lewis Elephant Armchair, Natural Bouclé £249 at John Lewis Size: H 73cm x W 80.5cm x D 78.5cm John Lewis' 5-star-rated ergonomic Elephant Armchair is a statement piece that adds a playful touch to your scheme in sophisticated style. It's the perfect way to embrace warm minimalism, and one reviewer shares that it "delivers on both style and sturdiness," and that the fabric adds an extra layer of coziness. John Lewis John Lewis Bolo Armchair, Bronze £499 at John Lewis Size: H 73cm x W 85cm x D 80cm Undeniably chic, the grain of the chunky solid oak legs on this Bolo Armchair pairs perfectly with the textured fabric seat, which is also available in a rich green or a light natural hue, depending on your style. I am particularly taken with this bronze tone, though, in my autumnal state of mind. Ferm Living Orbo Lounge Chair - Swivel - Raw Bouclé - Natural £2,355 at ferm LIVING Size: H 74.5cm x W 97.5cm x D 86cm And then there's the Orbo Lounge Chair. This swivel accent chair — with a full 360-degree rotation, no less — is a made-to-order, customizable piece featuring a sculptural, 'cloud-like' design with a tubular backrest and oversized base. Choose from a variety of colors and patterns to make this chair truly your own.

If you're looking for more seating ideas that won't encroach on a small space, an armless accent chair can be a great option — cozy and slim, it can be tucked into an awkward corner without overwhelming a room, which is a win in my book.

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