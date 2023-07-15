Here are the best calming, organic, and minimalist things I’ve found in the home decor sales this week

While we all love to find a bargain homeware buy, shopping the seasonal sales can often be stressful. Not only does the plethora of options we have available make the sale pages difficult to navigate, it’s also a bit too easy to buy a piece of decor just because it’s discounted – ignoring the chance that it might not actually suit your current decor! This means you’ll often end up overspending while convincing yourself that you’re saving loads of money. 

It’s an endless cycle that took me years to get out of, but as a professional shopping writer it’s now literally my job to browse through the best home decor stores to find the best products at the best prices. So lucky for you, not only have I done all the hard work by scouring the sales so you don’t have to, but I’ve chosen the most calming, minimalist products out there to give your home a relaxed-yet-elevated vibe. 

12 calming, minimalist decor pieces I've found this week 

four ceramic display bottles
Reis stack bottle – 48% off

These neutral display bottles look gorgeous alone or grouped together on a shelf or tabletop. I’m obsessed with the matte stoneware which has a brushed look for added dimension.

folded up blanket in a wide pinstripe pattern
Cotton pinstripe blanket – 20% off

The subtly nautical stripes on this blanket are a nod to the coastal decor trend – perfect for summer! It's made from super-soft 100% cotton so feels really luxurious too. 

light brown sculptural vase on a dining table
Monterey vase – 70% off

I can't quite believe the 70%-off price of this vase! The sculptural minimalist silhouette and neutral stoneware design will really elevate the look of any side table or shelf.

gold shiny wall hanging in a geometric shape design hanging over a side table
Reflective wall hanging – 30% off

This wall hanging simply exudes a sense of peace with its balanced arch shapes and light-reflecting polished brass finish. Hang it above your home office desk or bedside table to create a relaxed vibe.

oval mirror with ridged wooden detail hanging on a wall
Woood Hailey oval mirror – 50% off

This surprisingly affordable accent mirror has a similarly balancing feel. It will add a bit of interest to a minimalist space while keeping in with the style of the rest of your decor.

large geometric pattern rug with a desk and chair on top
Zuiver Dream rug – 15% off

I adore the subtle geometric pattern on this large rectangular rug. It will pair beautifully with the oval mirror and wall hanging pieces.

dimpled wood bowl in pale brown
Brentan wood bowl – 30% off

This dimpled wood bowl is exactly what I mean by a calming/ organic/ minimalist vibe. The wavy design gives it an even more relaxed feel – I'm rather shocked it's 30% off ATM!

corner of a linen bedskirt
Linen-blend bedskirt – 30% off

There's also 30% off this linen-blend bedskirt which will add an air of effortless elegance to your bedding setup. It also comes in white and pale gray.

two striped linen dish towels
Lithuanian linen dish towel – 70% off

Speaking of sophisticated linens, this handmade striped dish towel has an organic feel which will really elevate your kitchen decor. The price drop is incredible too!

striped ceramic vase holding a plant
Ziya vase – 20% off

I adore the rustic ridges on this ceramic vase. It can be used for both flowers and plants!

lilac tablecloth with eyelet detail draped over a table
Lavender eyelet tablecloth – 25% off

Lavender is, IMO, the most calming color to ever exist. This broderie tablecloth adds a subtle pop of color to your summer table decor. It feels as relaxing as a stroll through a wildflower field on a warm, hazy day.

square gold-rimmed napkin rings with different pressed flowers inside on a brown linen napkin
Square pressed floral napkin rings – 25% off

Last, but most certainly not least, these napkin rings feature real pressed flowers, adding a natural touch to your table.

