This Former Barista's "Favorite Ever Espresso Maker" is on Sale Now — and the Discount Rivals Black Friday

I count coffee as an everyday essential — so investing in a really good coffee maker is a form of self-care. Whether you like a flat white or an espresso, there's a lot of choice out there, at all kinds of price points. But which is best? While it's up to a matter of opinion, if I'm going to take anyone's advice, it's going to be someone who has made coffee for a living.

'If you’re serious about coffee and want to invest in the best, there is no doubt in my mind about this machine,' Livingetc's coffee expert Laura Honey, a former barista, said in her Breville The Barista Pro review. 'It’s excellent.'

It's a machine that has garnered plenty of 5 star reviews, and has lots of brilliant features. But what makes it even more of an attractive prospect is that this espresso machine has a huge discount on it right now, rivaling the offers we saw in last year's Black Friday sales. Here's what you need to know about this machine, and where to find it with money off.

Where to find deals on the Breville Barista Pro

While the Breville The Barista Pro usually retails at $849.95, you'll find it for $679.95 right now — a whopping $170 off. It's a discount that matches with last year's Black Friday deals on the best coffee makers.

You'll find this discount across different retailers and different colorways, so pick from your favorite below.



Is the Barista Pro the right espresso maker for me?

Livingetc has rated this coffee machine as our overall top pick for espresso maker, and for good reason. Its Thermo Jet heating system heats up in just 3 seconds, meaning no waiting around for your coffee maker to warm up in the mornings.

It has an integrated bean hopper and grinder (which is a lot quieter than some other machines on the market). Its interface is pretty user-friendly, guiding you through the many various settings you'll want to explore as you find the perfect coffee for you. It also has an integrated steam wand, which tucks neatly away.

If it's our expert's favorite espresso maker, why wouldn't you buy it? Well, like any coffee maker at this level, there's a learning curve to using the Breville The Barista Pro. If you're at the very beginning of exploring making better coffee at home, this one might have enough settings to scare you off, and using a steam wand (as opposed to a milk frother) requires a little more in the way of barista skills. If that sounds like you, Laura Honey suggests opting for the Breville Bambino instead, which you can also find at Best Buy. It's not on sale, but it's a little more pocket-friendly regardless.