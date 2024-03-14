This Former Barista's "Favorite Ever Espresso Maker" is on Sale Now — and the Discount Rivals Black Friday
Our coffee machine expert may have high standards, but this 5 star machine more than satisfied them. Here's where to find it with $170 off
I count coffee as an everyday essential — so investing in a really good coffee maker is a form of self-care. Whether you like a flat white or an espresso, there's a lot of choice out there, at all kinds of price points. But which is best? While it's up to a matter of opinion, if I'm going to take anyone's advice, it's going to be someone who has made coffee for a living.
'If you’re serious about coffee and want to invest in the best, there is no doubt in my mind about this machine,' Livingetc's coffee expert Laura Honey, a former barista, said in her Breville The Barista Pro review. 'It’s excellent.'
It's a machine that has garnered plenty of 5 star reviews, and has lots of brilliant features. But what makes it even more of an attractive prospect is that this espresso machine has a huge discount on it right now, rivaling the offers we saw in last year's Black Friday sales. Here's what you need to know about this machine, and where to find it with money off.
Where to find deals on the Breville Barista Pro
While the Breville The Barista Pro usually retails at $849.95, you'll find it for $679.95 right now — a whopping $170 off. It's a discount that matches with last year's Black Friday deals on the best coffee makers.
You'll find this discount across different retailers and different colorways, so pick from your favorite below.
- Buy the Breville Barista Pro in Stainless Steel from Best Buy for $679.95
- Buy the Breville Barista Pro in Truffle Black from Crate & Barrel for $679.95
- Buy the Breville Barista Pro in Damson Blue from Amazon for $679.95
- Buy the Breville Barista Pro in Red Velvet from Williams Sonoma for $679.95
- Buy the Breville Barista Pro in Olive Tapenade from Breville for $679.96
- Buy the Breville Barista Pro in Sea Salt from Breville for $679.96
- Buy the Breville Barista Pro in Royal Champagne from Breville for $679.96
Is the Barista Pro the right espresso maker for me?
Livingetc has rated this coffee machine as our overall top pick for espresso maker, and for good reason. Its Thermo Jet heating system heats up in just 3 seconds, meaning no waiting around for your coffee maker to warm up in the mornings.
It has an integrated bean hopper and grinder (which is a lot quieter than some other machines on the market). Its interface is pretty user-friendly, guiding you through the many various settings you'll want to explore as you find the perfect coffee for you. It also has an integrated steam wand, which tucks neatly away.
If it's our expert's favorite espresso maker, why wouldn't you buy it? Well, like any coffee maker at this level, there's a learning curve to using the Breville The Barista Pro. If you're at the very beginning of exploring making better coffee at home, this one might have enough settings to scare you off, and using a steam wand (as opposed to a milk frother) requires a little more in the way of barista skills. If that sounds like you, Laura Honey suggests opting for the Breville Bambino instead, which you can also find at Best Buy. It's not on sale, but it's a little more pocket-friendly regardless.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Hugh is the Editor of Livingetc.com. From working on a number of home, design and property publications and websites, including Grand Designs, ICON and specialist kitchen and bathroom magazines, Hugh has developed a passion for modern architecture, impactful interiors and green homes. Whether moonlighting as an interior decorator for private clients or renovating the Victorian terrace in Essex where he lives (DIYing as much of the work as possible), you’ll find that Hugh has an overarching fondness for luxurious minimalism, abstract shapes and all things beige. He’s just finished a kitchen and garden renovation, and has eyes set on a bathroom makeover for 2024.
-
-
The 12 Best Modern Coffee Tables Will Make Your Living Room Look Like a Designer Has Curated It
Odds are a modern coffee table is exactly what your home is missing. Shop our editor-approved round-up for the best of the best available now
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
4 Outdated Colors Designers say you Should Steer Clear of When Decorating a Living Room
They might have been popular once, but it’s time to let these outdated living room colors go once and for all and opt for better alternatives
By Raluca Racasan Published