Athena Calderone’s New Crate & Barrel Line Brings 1930s Glamor — Straight from Her Chic Tribeca Pad to Your Living Room

Inspiration can be found all around you, especially when you're Athena Calderone. The sentiment is certainly true for the interior stylist's second collection with Crate & Barrel, which was designed with her own New York City apartment in mind. Drawing on its Art Deco features, the 40-piece collection seamlessly blends silhouettes of the 1930s with contemporary materials and textures to create an effortlessly timeless interior collection.

“Moving into my historic Tribeca apartment, which has such a majestic Art Deco presence, activated a shift in my personal research, predilections, and obsessions,” Athena told Livingetc. Two years on from her design debut with the brand, this collection offers updated iterations on her previous collaboration, as well as innovative new designs.

Athena cites French designer Jean Michel Frank, often referred to as the “maître of understatement,” as a major source of inspiration. She says, “This collection evokes the same restrained, elegant shapes and palettes, focusing on visually striking materials and finishes. It combines grand yet refined forms, experimenting with proportions, materiality, and contrast to evoke a uniquely soulful glamor.”

(Image credit: Crate & Barrel x Athena Calderone)

Rich, sumptuous fabrics merge with sleek, refined designs to create an elevated yet homely feel to each piece. Velvet and mohair dominate the material palette; their warm tones lending an approachable, cozy feeling. Natural materials, like travertine and wood, offer a softness to the otherwise sharp geometric forms, creating an aesthetic equilibrium.

These linear forms were a key design feature of the Art Deco period, and have been faithfully represented through this collection. One particular motif that stood out to Athena was the distinctive stepped detailing that can be found decorating the facades of several prominent buildings of the period. This architectural feature offers a trompe-l’oeil effect, creating the deception of depth through shadow, and has been reinterpreted in the L’Etape Side Table.

As with all her designs, Athena created this collection with the importance of personal style in mind. “I wholeheartedly encourage you to think eclectically, mix woods, contrast shapes, and use these pieces to evolve your own “collected” aesthetic, which has always been the cornerstone of my approach to interior design,” she says.

Dramatic enough to make a statement, but elegant and refined enough to seamlessly slot into any home, once again, Athena Calderone has successfully designed a collection that is sure to be lusted over by many. Here's what we'd recommend adding to your cart before they inevitably sell out.