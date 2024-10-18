Athena Calderone’s New Crate & Barrel Line Brings 1930s Glamor — Straight from Her Chic Tribeca Pad to Your Living Room
The interior designer has combined striking architectural features of the Art Deco era with contemporary materials for an effortlessly elegant second collection
Inspiration can be found all around you, especially when you're Athena Calderone. The sentiment is certainly true for the interior stylist's second collection with Crate & Barrel, which was designed with her own New York City apartment in mind. Drawing on its Art Deco features, the 40-piece collection seamlessly blends silhouettes of the 1930s with contemporary materials and textures to create an effortlessly timeless interior collection.
“Moving into my historic Tribeca apartment, which has such a majestic Art Deco presence, activated a shift in my personal research, predilections, and obsessions,” Athena told Livingetc. Two years on from her design debut with the brand, this collection offers updated iterations on her previous collaboration, as well as innovative new designs.
Athena cites French designer Jean Michel Frank, often referred to as the “maître of understatement,” as a major source of inspiration. She says, “This collection evokes the same restrained, elegant shapes and palettes, focusing on visually striking materials and finishes. It combines grand yet refined forms, experimenting with proportions, materiality, and contrast to evoke a uniquely soulful glamor.”
Rich, sumptuous fabrics merge with sleek, refined designs to create an elevated yet homely feel to each piece. Velvet and mohair dominate the material palette; their warm tones lending an approachable, cozy feeling. Natural materials, like travertine and wood, offer a softness to the otherwise sharp geometric forms, creating an aesthetic equilibrium.
These linear forms were a key design feature of the Art Deco period, and have been faithfully represented through this collection. One particular motif that stood out to Athena was the distinctive stepped detailing that can be found decorating the facades of several prominent buildings of the period. This architectural feature offers a trompe-l’oeil effect, creating the deception of depth through shadow, and has been reinterpreted in the L’Etape Side Table.
As with all her designs, Athena created this collection with the importance of personal style in mind. “I wholeheartedly encourage you to think eclectically, mix woods, contrast shapes, and use these pieces to evolve your own “collected” aesthetic, which has always been the cornerstone of my approach to interior design,” she says.
Dramatic enough to make a statement, but elegant and refined enough to seamlessly slot into any home, once again, Athena Calderone has successfully designed a collection that is sure to be lusted over by many. Here's what we'd recommend adding to your cart before they inevitably sell out.
Price: from $39.95
A cast iron candleholder always adds a touch of elegance to a tabletop or styled vignette, but the sinuous shape of this one, designed by Athena Calderone, also brings a sense of playfulness too. Available in two different sizes, each with their own unique whimsical silhouettes, they look good as is or paired together.
Price: $399
Large urns and ceramic vessels are synonymous with Athena's style and that look has been reinterpreted in this lamp, with its oversized bottle shape. A creamy ivory glaze and linen shade introduce plenty of subtle texture, while ensuring it's a piece that will comfortably sit in any interior.
Price: $399
Art has the ability to completely transform a space, but it can be difficult and costly to source. As part of her new collection, Athena has released a series of wall prints featuring subtly layered color and broad brushstrokes; the perfect touch of texture for any room.
Price: $699
The Memini Mirror utilises iconic Art Deco architectural motifs to create an eye-catching design that adds depth and texture to a room. The terraced build and notched corners offer a vintage feel, while the burled wood material modernizes the design, making it a stunning statement piece.
Price: $499
An update on the best-selling Rodin Bench from the previous collection, this dining chair utilizes the same architectural textured wrought iron for the frame, a feature inspired by the elegant simplicity of French Neoclassical design. The chair is upholstered in a warm ochre velvet, with a stylish dip feature on the back for an added touch of sophistication.
Price: $2,899
The elegant simplicity of the Raffiné sofa makes it the perfect centrepiece for any living room. Upholstered in a richly warm toned cotton-blend velvet, this sofa is the perfect mix of comfort and style. The minimalist, sleek lines of the frame are offset by the soft curvature of the bolsters, making for a sophisticated and timeless design.
Price: $699
Athena’s spin on the classic chandelier, this light fitting offers all the drama with a minimalist, sleek design. The triple-tiered fixture is made with an off-white hemp that offers a subtle illumination, casting any space with a soft, warm glow. This simplistic design proves that elegant subtlety can still make a statement.
Price: $899
Immediately eye-catching, the Coquette Accent Chair delivers a big impact despite its petite size. The soft, swooping curved back feels retro without appearing dated, as the sleek burled wood lends a modern touch to the chair. The seat, upholstered in an ivory linen-blend is as elegant as it is comfortable and the veneered wood shines with naturally-occurring patterns.
Price: $599
Inspired by the shapes often found in Art Deco architecture, the L’etape side table offers a modern interpretation of the motif. With stepped-in corners, this burled wood side table supplies a striking sense of depth and shadow. Perfectly proportioned to fit discreetly beside a sofa or chair, this piece is the perfect addition to any room.
Price: $2,699
One of the stand-out pieces of the collection, the Le Tuco Accent Chair is equal parts quirky, charming and elegant. The luxurious cream shearling makes it a dream chair to snuggle up in and get cozy, while the rounded wooden feet offer a modern, elegant feel.
Price: $1,399
This low-standing centrepiece uses its geometric design to create a stark contrast between the two materials used. A thick slab of ivory-white travertine sits atop block legs of burled wood. The limestone top appears to float weightlessly, and the rich swirling pattern of the stained wood legs complement the natural streaks of pigment in the stone.
Price: $1,999
Utilizing bold proportions and crisp, geometric forms, the Rituelle round dining table is a strikingly stunning centrepiece for a home. The dark brown burled wood finish lends a moody, sophisticated appearance to the table, enhanced by the dramatic natural swirls and patterns of the grain. A wide, circular top rests atop a pedestal formed of four rectangular pillars, reminiscent of Art Deco architecture.
Maya is a freelance writer and Magazine Journalism master's student at City, University of London. Her undergraduate degree in History of Art at the University of Bristol helped form her interest in interior design and architecture. Maya is a lover of curved arches, green kitchens, and all things mid-century modern and can often be found scouring the web for vintage finds.
