12 Anthropologie Christmas ornaments to shop for Cyber Monday - up to 30% off and stylishly festive

As a style editor, there isn't much I love more than a sale. So believe me when I say this weekend was madness for my wallet and for Livingetc, where I rounded up every deal I could find across all our favorite retailers. But the fun isn't done yet — Cyber Monday is here, meaning there are lots more markdowns to shop if you missed the fun of Black Friday.

Nowhere is this sale more on-trend and festive than Anthropologie, whose products have been flying off the shelves the past few days. To celebrate this shopping achievement, and to bring you in on all the Christmas fun, I've created an edit of the very best Anthropologie ornaments on sale today for Cyber Monday. But trust me, you'll want to act very fast — if this weekend was any indication, these trinkets won't be available for long.

Best luxe Anthropologie ornaments on sale for Cyber Monday

Venice Tree Glass Bauble View at Anthropologie Price: $12.60

Was: $18 Available in three colorways — honey, blue, and pink — these bead-topped glass baubles combine textures for a visually-interesting height/width contrast. Silver Flake Glass Globe Ornament View at Anthropologie Price: $16.80

Was: $24 Designed by garden and home brand Terrain, this glass ornament shimmers as though it were filled with tiny silver flakes. Alexa, play "Silver Bells." Etched Glass Bulb Ornament View at Anthropologie Price: $16.80

Was: $24 Reminiscent of the crown molding and ornate gold ceilings of a bygone era, these glass bulb ornaments are so luxurious and opulent.

Best pre-lit Anthropologie ornament sets on sale for Cyber Monday

Stargazer Northstar Hanging Ornament Set View at Anthropologie Price: $19.60

Was: $28 These 3 "north star" lights hang from one base for ultimate ease in hanging on a window, tree, or mantel. Perfect for indoor or outdoor use, and anywhere you'd like to add a little festive glow. Pre-Lit Flora Glass Disc Ornament View at Anthropologie Price: $19.60

Was: $28 It's a hanging terrarium! This large glass bauble is filled with a pre-lit botanical scene comprised of faux flora. Clip On Candle Lights View at Anthropologie Price: $54.60 for ten

Was: $78 All the benefits of a candle-lit room, with none of the mess (or safety hazards!). Clip these plastic pieces, which emanate a warm white light, onto your tree branches and lean into that old-world glow. Each candle can twist for easy adjustment and is remote controlled from the comfort of your couch.

Best Anthropologie ornament sets on sale for Cyber Monday

Mini Assorted Ornaments View at Anthropologie Price: $19.60 for 12

Was: $28 A combination of different shapes, textures, and colors, this 12-piece set is a great and cost-effective way of ensuring your tree doesn't appear too one-note. Classic Bauble Ornaments, Set of 6 View at Anthropologie Price: $26.60 for six

Was: $38 Nostalgic for holidays past? Then this set of six classic baubles (I'm sure some of these designs are ringing a bell) is for you. I can imagine these working wonderfully on a silver table top tree. Velvet Baubles Box Set View at Anthropologie Price: $26.60 for four

Was: $38 I've had my eye on this ornament set for weeks now and this discount might be just what I need to finally pull the trigger. The jewel tones are unique but nonetheless festive, and the velvet adds a warming effect.

Best novelty Anthropologie ornament sets on sale for Cyber Monday