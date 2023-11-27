12 Anthropologie Christmas ornaments to shop for Cyber Monday - up to 30% off and stylishly festive
Anthropologie's annual Cyber Monday sale ends in hours, but you can shop these stunning ornament deals, handpicked by a Livingetc style editor, now
As a style editor, there isn't much I love more than a sale. So believe me when I say this weekend was madness for my wallet and for Livingetc, where I rounded up every deal I could find across all our favorite retailers. But the fun isn't done yet — Cyber Monday is here, meaning there are lots more markdowns to shop if you missed the fun of Black Friday.
Nowhere is this sale more on-trend and festive than Anthropologie, whose products have been flying off the shelves the past few days. To celebrate this shopping achievement, and to bring you in on all the Christmas fun, I've created an edit of the very best Anthropologie ornaments on sale today for Cyber Monday. But trust me, you'll want to act very fast — if this weekend was any indication, these trinkets won't be available for long.
And of course, be sure to check out our round-up of the best Cyber Monday home deals and best Cyber Monday furniture deals once you're done.
Best luxe Anthropologie ornaments on sale for Cyber Monday
Price: $12.60
Was: $18
Available in three colorways — honey, blue, and pink — these bead-topped glass baubles combine textures for a visually-interesting height/width contrast.
Price: $16.80
Was: $24
Designed by garden and home brand Terrain, this glass ornament shimmers as though it were filled with tiny silver flakes. Alexa, play "Silver Bells."
Best pre-lit Anthropologie ornament sets on sale for Cyber Monday
Price: $19.60
Was: $28
These 3 "north star" lights hang from one base for ultimate ease in hanging on a window, tree, or mantel. Perfect for indoor or outdoor use, and anywhere you'd like to add a little festive glow.
Price: $19.60
Was: $28
It's a hanging terrarium! This large glass bauble is filled with a pre-lit botanical scene comprised of faux flora.
Price: $54.60 for ten
Was: $78
All the benefits of a candle-lit room, with none of the mess (or safety hazards!). Clip these plastic pieces, which emanate a warm white light, onto your tree branches and lean into that old-world glow. Each candle can twist for easy adjustment and is remote controlled from the comfort of your couch.
Best Anthropologie ornament sets on sale for Cyber Monday
Price: $19.60 for 12
Was: $28
A combination of different shapes, textures, and colors, this 12-piece set is a great and cost-effective way of ensuring your tree doesn't appear too one-note.
Price: $26.60 for six
Was: $38
Nostalgic for holidays past? Then this set of six classic baubles (I'm sure some of these designs are ringing a bell) is for you. I can imagine these working wonderfully on a silver table top tree.
Best novelty Anthropologie ornament sets on sale for Cyber Monday
Price: $22.40
Was: $32
The perfect ornament for any chef, casual cook, or plain ol' tomato lover in your life. I love that it's "sliced" at the cross-section so you can see the seeds inside.
Price: $30.80
Was: $44
Speaking of tomatoes, perhaps there is a gardener on your list, looking to memorialize their green thumb? Add this cute little piece to your cart.
