12 Anthropologie Christmas ornaments to shop for Cyber Monday - up to 30% off and stylishly festive

As a style editor, there isn't much I love more than a sale. So believe me when I say this weekend was madness for my wallet and for Livingetc, where I rounded up every deal I could find across all our favorite retailers. But the fun isn't done yet — Cyber Monday is here, meaning there are lots more markdowns to shop if you missed the fun of Black Friday.

Nowhere is this sale more on-trend and festive than Anthropologie, whose products have been flying off the shelves the past few days. To celebrate this shopping achievement, and to bring you in on all the Christmas fun, I've created an edit of the very best Anthropologie ornaments on sale today for Cyber Monday. But trust me, you'll want to act very fast — if this weekend was any indication, these trinkets won't be available for long. 

And of course, be sure to check out our round-up of the best Cyber Monday home deals and best Cyber Monday furniture deals once you're done.

Best luxe Anthropologie ornaments on sale for Cyber Monday

glass ornaments
Venice Tree Glass Bauble

Price: $12.60
Was: $18

Available in three colorways — honey, blue, and pink — these bead-topped glass baubles combine textures for a visually-interesting height/width contrast.

light silver flake ornament
Silver Flake Glass Globe Ornament

Price: $16.80
Was: $24

Designed by garden and home brand Terrain, this glass ornament shimmers as though it were filled with tiny silver flakes. Alexa, play "Silver Bells."

ornate colorful ornament set
Etched Glass Bulb Ornament

Price: $16.80
Was: $24

Reminiscent of the crown molding and ornate gold ceilings of a bygone era, these glass bulb ornaments are so luxurious and opulent. 

Best pre-lit Anthropologie ornament sets on sale for Cyber Monday

hanging starburst ornament lights
Stargazer Northstar Hanging Ornament Set

Price: $19.60
Was: $28

These 3 "north star" lights hang from one base for ultimate ease in hanging on a window, tree, or mantel. Perfect for indoor or outdoor use, and anywhere you'd like to add a little festive glow.

pre-lit botanical ornament
Pre-Lit Flora Glass Disc Ornament

Price: $19.60
Was: $28

It's a hanging terrarium! This large glass bauble is filled with a pre-lit botanical scene comprised of faux flora. 

clip-on candle ornaments
Clip On Candle Lights

Price: $54.60 for ten
Was: $78

All the benefits of a candle-lit room, with none of the mess (or safety hazards!). Clip these plastic pieces, which emanate a warm white light, onto your tree branches and lean into that old-world glow. Each candle can twist for easy adjustment and is remote controlled from the comfort of your couch.

Best Anthropologie ornament sets on sale for Cyber Monday

pink/red mini ornament set
Mini Assorted Ornaments

Price: $19.60 for 12
Was: $28

A combination of different shapes, textures, and colors, this 12-piece set is a great and cost-effective way of ensuring your tree doesn't appear too one-note.

vintage-looking ornament set
Classic Bauble Ornaments, Set of 6

Price: $26.60 for six
Was: $38

Nostalgic for holidays past? Then this set of six classic baubles (I'm sure some of these designs are ringing a bell) is for you. I can imagine these working wonderfully on a silver table top tree.

velvet ornament boxed set
Velvet Baubles Box Set

Price: $26.60 for four
Was: $38

I've had my eye on this ornament set for weeks now and this discount might be just what I need to finally pull the trigger. The jewel tones are unique but nonetheless festive, and the velvet adds a warming effect.

Best novelty Anthropologie ornament sets on sale for Cyber Monday

tomato ornament
Sliced Tomato Glass Ornament

Price: $22.40
Was: $32

The perfect ornament for any chef, casual cook, or plain ol' tomato lover in your life. I love that it's "sliced" at the cross-section so you can see the seeds inside.

garden glove ornament
Garden Gloves Glass Ornament

Price: $30.80
Was: $44

Speaking of tomatoes, perhaps there is a gardener on your list, looking to memorialize their green thumb? Add this cute little piece to your cart.

picnic basket ornament
Picnic Basket Glass Ornament

Price: $40.60
Was: $58

Group dining is a quintessential piece of the holiday season — and while we're not exactly eating together outside during December, a picnic ornament is a fun way of paying tribute to that tradition.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

