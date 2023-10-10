I'm an editor and this is the best kitchen sale I've seen in ages - KitchenAid mixers marked $180 down

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Black Friday is on the horizon, and some of the biggest brands are kicking off the holiday season with some impressive sales starting early.

First up, Walmart. And KitchenAid's Professional 600 Stand Mixer is marked $180 down - snap one up here. It's a perennial modern kitchen design favorite, its retro charm looking good enough to keep out on display, its bold red color working in minimalist spaces and colorful schemes alike.

It usually retails at $399.99 but as part of Walmart's pre-holiday sale it's marked at $219.99 - a best ever price that comes around less frequently than the holidays themselves. There has never been a better time to snap one up, and more affordable way to have you baking all your holiday treats in style.

Why is the KitchenAid's Professional 600 Stand Mixer so good?

(Image credit: Walmart)

Firstly, all of KitchenAid's models have design chops. The brand led the way in creating the sort of appliances that people proudly kept on the countertop. A hero piece in a sea of functionality.

Secondly, because it's so sturdy and well-made it has the heft and capacity to make up to 13 dozen cookies in a single batch (which should keep even the most sweet-toothed going for a while). It can mix on 10 speeds, knead, whip and is lightweight enough to move easily from counter to cupboard should you wish to put it away.

This is just the start of all the Black Friday furniture deals and home sales we're going to be seeing, but it's a good one to get on board with - an easy way to make your kitchen life easier between now and when the guests arrive.

And if that's not enough, Walmart also has some offers on Keurig coffee makers, which you can view here. They are now marked nearly $50 down at $90 instead of $138 - another quick and affordable improvement you can make to your home.

See the whole Walmart home sale here.