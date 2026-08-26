This Genius 'Kinetic Switch' Makes Adding New Light Sources Into Your Home So Much Easier

It may not look like much, but these light switches might just be the year's biggest game-changer for home lighting. Created by the team at Soho Lighting Co., the Kinetic Collection is set to revolutionise how we light our homes. With the simple, chic look we've come to expect from designer hardware, these clever pieces of tech do far more than your average fancy light switch.

With a simple flick, this little switch begins to generate its own energy, which it transmits to a concealed receiver via a wireless signal, triggering the light to turn on. It all sounds rather high-tech, and that's because it is. By using motion energy, these light switches remove the need for wiring, making them easier to install than any other smart switch on the market, while allowing for far greater design freedom.

The product hasn't even launched yet, but it's already making waves. So much so that we awarded it 'Best in Class' in the Livingetc 2026 Style Awards for Tech. It even received praise from global editor-in-chief Sarah Spiteri, who said: "This is truly game-changing — a way to update your lighting plan without having to do a whole refurb." The Kinetic Technology Collection is coming soon at The Soho Lighting Company, and we're already counting down the days.

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How Does It Work?

The Kinetic Collection offers a sleek and discreet design that would complement any home. (Image credit: Soho Lighting Co.)

A genuine feat in engineering, The Soho Lighting Company, together with the team at Enkin, has spent several years developing this innovative solution to the limitations of traditional lighting. By combining energy-harvesting technology and intelligent dimming systems, the Kinetic Collection removes the need for endless wiring and complicated installation processes, simplifying the way we bring light into our homes; this is undoubtedly a smart home gadget worth investing in.

Combining Enkin's award-winning dimming tech with advanced wireless controls, these switches generate their own energy with just a press of a button. That energy is then transferred into a wireless signal, controlling the dimming system without any batteries or wiring, making for a more sustainable and more efficient lighting system.

Explaining it in a little more depth, Lee Lovett, co-founder of The Soho Lighting Company, says, "Kinetic is a wireless, battery-free light switch powered by touch. Pressing the switch drives a permanent magnet through a copper coil, which, through electromagnetic induction, creates a brief electrical pulse. This pulse powers a transmitter inside the switch, which sends a coded wireless command to a receiver positioned on the lighting circuit or within the light fitting, controlling the lighting. No mains electricity is supplied to the switch position, and no battery is needed: every press generates the energy required to communicate.

The system also has a range of up to 100 meters, so you can easily use it for your garden lighting and outhouses too. In fact, this system solves a whole manner of complex lighting problems; "Because there is no mains electricity at the switch, it also creates valuable new possibilities in bathrooms and gardens," explains Lee, adding, "This makes considered lighting control possible in historic properties, completed interiors and other spaces where conventional rewiring would be difficult, damaging or disproportionately expensive."

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With sleek designs and trendy metal finishes, these switches don't just perform well; they look the part too. But beyond aesthetics, these switches also reflect our growing desire to design more sustainable homes. Enkin's dimming system has already been shown to reduce standby energy consumption by more than 90%, and when combined with a self-powered switch system, the effects will only be greater. Not only does the design remove the need for batteries, but thanks to The Soho Lighting Company's commitment to sustainability, you can also expect plastic-free packaging.

Proving that sustainability and style can indeed go hand in hand, Lee says, "The Kinetic Collection is designed to make lighting control simpler, more flexible and more sustainable, without compromising on craftsmanship or the quality of the user experience. It's an example of how thoughtful engineering can quietly transform the way we renovate and live in our homes."

Lights to Pair It With

Luckily for us, the Kinetic Collection is compatible with the lighting brand's whole range of light fittings. These are just a few of our favorites.

Soho Lighting Co The Chiswick Collection Antique Copper LED Stair Light £53 at soholighting.com With a lovely antiqued copper frame, these simple square lights are a beautiful way to bring a little illumination to your staircases. Soho Lighting Co Soho Lighting Glasshouse Lacquered Brass Opal Art Deco Pendant Light £623 at soholighting.com We love an Art Deco-inspired light fitting, and this tiered opal chandelier captures the look perfectly while still feeling modern enough to suit contemporary homes. Soho Lighting Co Organic Fleur Glass Pendant Light £89.50 at soholighting.com Or, for a slightly more whimsical look, this flower-shaped pendant light has a beautiful softness to it, bringing a gentle warmth into your home.

We're always on the lookout for products that bring cutting-edge smart technology into our homes without sacrificing style, and these light switches do just that. For even more chic and smart designs, check out our roundup of the best designer tech collaborations.

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