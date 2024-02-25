4 Genius Smart Home Security Trends That We're Going to See in More Homes in 2024
New smart home security trends are surfacing in new products that will keep your house more secure and clever than ever
The more smart-home tech you have, the more of a crime risk your house is. Ironically, one answer to this is more smart-home technology: the best video doorbells, smart alarms and smart locks can make your home that bit more secure and put off would-be burglars.
It’s no wonder that smart home security is big business, then, and this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas was full of new innovations to protect you and your house. Here are five of the most interesting products on show.
1. Philips Wi-Fi Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt
There are pros and cons to installing a smart lock, but Philips has neatly sidestepped one of the latter with its Wi-Fi palm recognition smart deadbolt.
That con is whether unlocking a smart lock with a phone app is actually any more convenient than using a key. With this device, you don’t need either: simply flash your palm at the scanner and it will read the vein patterns of you and up to 49 other people giving you quick and easy access to your abode.
Philips says it will work with all ages and even if your hands are dirty, but you can always use the app, a regular key or a PIN as backup should the worst come to the worse. This smart palm lock costs $359.99.
2. Lockly Visage
If you're looking for the best smart lock, specialists at Lockly offer a similar solution. The Lockly Visage also uses biometric security to grant trusted visitors key-free access to your home, only here it scans faces rather than palms.
It’s powered by two 2MP IR sensors that will unlock the door as you approach. The company says it will unlock when you’re within 2.6 feet of the door, and it’ll be ready in less than 1.5 seconds.
Like the Philips solution, it has other options for letting you in (in this case a digital keypad, RFID key cards and a regular key), and it can remember up to 100 different faces — handy if you want to grant cleaners, pet sitters and relatives access when you’re away. It will cost $350 when it goes on sale this summer.
3. Abode Edge camera
Smart wireless security cameras are great, but they’re limited in the range they can cover. In short, there’s only so far you can stray from the router before your signal drops, and if you have a larger property or a huge garden, you may have areas without coverage.
The Abode Edge Camera is the answer for sprawling, rural homes. Thanks to the magic of Wi-Fi HaLow (a low-power version of Wi-Fi with lower bit rates that’s been kicking around since 2016), the camera can reach a range of up to 1.5 miles. Yes, miles.
The Abode Edge Camera packs a 6,000mAh battery which the company says should be good for up to a year before a recharge is required. It has an integrated infrared motion sensor to record unexpected action, but will go to sleep when all is quiet. It features facial recognition to avoid false positives, and you can download up to ten days of video history if you’re willing to pay the $3.99 monthly subscription.
It’s coming in the first quarter of 2024, and will cost you $199.99.
4. Swann ActiveResponse Personal Safety Alarm
Swann Security generally specializes in security cameras, but has now branched out to personal safety with the pocked-sized ActiveResponse Personal Safety Alarm.
It’s small enough to fit on a necklace or be attached to a keyring, but don’t let its size fool you: pulling the pin from the top will emit a 110-decibel siren to alert others in the event of an emergency.
But what about its smart credentials? Well, if you press the device’s button, messages will be sent to up to five contacts and/or emergency services with location details cribbed from your connected smartphone.
It takes a single CR1 lithium battery, which should be good for a year’s use. The Swann ActiveResponse, at just $39.99, it offers invaluable peace of mind at a low price.
Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. He often writes for T3 and Tom's Guide. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.
