Farrow & Ball's new colors have just launched – we ask designers how to use this calm, yet colorful palette

There's no month in the interior designer's calendar more exciting than September, especially when it comes to color. As the year draws to a close, paint brands and color forecasters are looking to the year ahead and releasing new shades that speak to the mood of 2023. This year, it's all about tones that transform our homes into restful yet characterful spaces.

This year's also extra exciting for color-lovers, as Farrow & Ball is releasing new colors - something the British paint brand only does every two-three years. We're sure these are set to be the biggest interior design trend of the new year.

'Our relationship with our home has changed so much over the last few years, it felt like the perfect time to introduce these new colors,' says Joa Studholme, Color Curator for Farrow & Ball. 'We all feel ready to show off our spaces and personal style. Our palette is made even more relevant through the introduction of these gentle lights and dramatic and atmospheric darks.'

From neutral taupes and powdery pinks, to rich smoky greys and fresh greens, these new colors form an indulgent palette that we think Farrow & Ball fans will love. But don't just take our word from it - we've asked a few top designers for their opinions, favorite shades, and advice on how to use them to create a color palette.

Lilith Hudson Junior Writer Lilith is an expert at following news and trends across the world of interior design. She regularly shares color stories with readers to help them keep up-to-date with ever-changing trends that promise to add personality into the home. For this article, she spoke with leading designers to gather advice on how to use Farrow & Ball's new color range in our homes.

Eva Sonaike

Bedroom with walls painted in Eddy. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Interior designer Eva Sonaike (opens in new tab) knows a thing or two about using color. Although she's renowned for using bolder colors than those in Farrow & Ball (opens in new tab)'s new palette, she praises the range of shades for their compatibility.

'What I love about the colors in the new Farrow & Ball collection is that they're all really complimentary, you can mix and match almost all of them,' she says. 'They all have Farrow & Ball's unmistakeable powdery softness to them which makes them warm, elegant and very versatile.'

While she's not usually one to be drawn towards calmer colors, she chooses Eddy as her favorite. 'It's so fresh and elegant, I can see it working as a neutral among brighter colors.' Hopper Head however is one color she'd probably avoid due the notorious difficulty of greys. 'To incorporate such a dark color in my designs, I'd use it for proportional work, a feature wall, or shelving to add depth to a space.'

Amy Youngblood

Walls painted in Tailor Tack and All White. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Amy Youngblood (opens in new tab) knows the power a calming neutral color scheme can hold over a room, and she believe these colors lend themselves well to the increasingly popular nature-inspired interior.

'I believe that the organic modern style that is very in will continue to rise in popularity in 2023, which this color palette represents,' she explains. 'These warmer toned cool colors pair well with natural woods and stones which we are seeing more and more of.'

For Amy, the colors strike the perfect balance of playful yet calming. 'The more neutral colors are great for an all-over paint color while the more colorful make for a great accent wall.'

Pip Rich

Walls painted in Templeton Pink and lower third and woodwork in Bamboozle. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Livingetc's Editor, Pip Rich, has seen many a Farrow & Ball color come and go during his time on the magazine and, as such, he has an eye for which colors are likely to stand the test of time.

'It’s always noteworthy when Farrow & Ball release a new set of colors,' he says. 'Happening once in a blue moon (now, there’s a good name for a paint), each collection ends up including at least two shades which set the tone for how we all want to decorate our homes.'

So, being familiar with the best Farrow & Ball paint colors so far, he asks what will be the new Stiffkey Blue, launched in 2014, or Jitney, from 2018? 'Both have ended up in my house, and countless other homes we feature in Livingetc. From this lot, my money is on Templeton Pink, a slightly duskier version of Sulking Room Pink, but it could also be the soft blue grey of Kittiwake (opens in new tab) to the comforting richness of Wine Dark. I'll be using both, immediately, I am sure.'

Anastasia Casey

Walls painted in Whirlybird and cabinet in Beverly. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

As a master of naturally calming designs, Anastasia Casey of Identite Collective (opens in new tab) is more attuned to neutral hues. However, she's keen to experiment with the new colors on offer from Farrow & Ball.

'We're seeing a shift away from light, bright spaces and toward a cozier aesthetic with plenty of European vibes,' she explains. 'Mid- and dark-toned blues and greens continue to be popular because they are extremely livable and pair well with natural materials and neutral shades.'

With that in mind, Anastasia suggests using Selvedge (opens in new tab) or Beverly (opens in new tab) for a painted kitchen cabinets to add color to your home while still retaining a fresh, timeless look. 'When it comes to walls, white isn't going away for good, so to update the look, we're seeing subtle contrast on millwork and trim,' she adds. 'Stirabout (opens in new tab) is the ideal not-beige, not-grey warm neutral for that task.'

Bethany Adams

Panelled walls painted in Kittiwake. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

As a big Farrow & Ball fan, Bethany, of Bethany Adams Interiors (opens in new tab), is itching to decorate with these new shades. She believes the nurturing tones are exactly what we're all looking for now that we're all spending more time in our homes.

'I think after a season of finally being free to leave our homes, people are starting to look inwards again and want spaces that evoke calm, creativity, and comfort which is what every color in this collection provides,' she explains.

'Tailor Tack (opens in new tab) and Templeton Pink (opens in new tab) prove that blush hues aren't strictly millennial, they're here to stay, but I'll never say no to more gorgeous greens and blues so Kittiwake and Eddy (opens in new tab) are particularly inspiring to me.'

Cristina Lehman

Walls painted in Wine Dark and Kittiwake. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Pairing neutrals with smoky hues is a common theme in Cristina's designs at C.Lehman Home (opens in new tab), and so, Farrow & Ball's new palette is giving her lots to work with.

'I like the 'grown-up' and more muted takes on these classic colors,' she says. 'I'm really loving all the neutral colors (Stirabout, Tailor Tack and even Templeton Pink) and the cool and calming colors (Kittiwake, Eddy, Whirlybird and Selvedge) for offices and bedrooms, especially in kid spaces.'

Never one to shy away from a grey paint idea, Cristina loves the darker tones within the palette. 'For moody spaces, I think the Hopper Head (opens in new tab) and Wine Dark (opens in new tab) are great new options. I've always been a fan of Farrow & Ball's Railing and Down Pipe, so the fact that Hopper Head sits between those two shades makes it a great option,' she notes. 'I could see these making a big impact in an entryway, study/office or even small powder rooms.'