Nate Berkus' Favorite Lighting Trick for Creating "Unbelievably Elegant" Bookshelves is So Easy to Copy — Here's How

Wherever Nate Berkus goes, stylish built-in bookshelves follow. The designer has become synonymous with classic wall-to-wall shelving that displays thoughtfully curated objet (just take a peek at any of his designs), and there's one detail he nearly always relies on to complete the look: gallery lights.

As the name suggests, gallery lights (also known as picture lights) imitate those seen in museums and exhibitions where they're used to spotlight artworks. Since our bookshelves are a place of self-expression where we typically display our most prized possessions, it makes sense that these sconces have a rightful place at the top of our shelves, too. After all, the decor they're illuminating are works of art. This living room lighting idea is where form meets function, and it's a trick Nate says is the secret to an "unbelievably elegant" environment.

picture lighting with shelves in living room

(Image credit: Ryan Hainey, Design: Amy Carman)

In a recent Instagram video, Nate explained why this style of sconce has been a repeat feature in his designs, helping to highlight the shelves and tell a story of whoever lives there (just like exhibits in a museum). "I love adding gallery lights — those are the brass lights at the very top of each bookshelf — because at night when you come down the stairs and just have those on, it creates an unbelievably elegant, warm environment," he says.

"Gallery lights not only serve a functional purpose above Nate Berkus’ built-in shelving but they also add an element of elegance and sophistication to the overall aesthetic," explains interior designer, Elana Mendelson. "With their ability to highlight the details and colors of artwork and styled shelves, they create a visually appealing display that captivates viewers."

maximalist living room with red alcove shelving

(Image credit: Read McKendree. Design credit: Joshua Smith)

In our view, no living room shelving idea is complete without a decorative sconce. Besides showcasing your curated decor, they offer relaxing side lighting that softens a room, turning it into a classy library environment. "They're a brilliant way to bring a subtle, curated glow to other parts of your space, too, such as architectural nooks," says Jo Plant, Head of Design, pooky.com. "The focused, ambient light they create adds depth and warmth without overpowering the room."

Gallery lights tend to work best in rows, with one light placed above each section of shelves. This helps to spotlight the decor below and create a balanced feel throughout your entire room.

They're also easier to install than you might think. A stalwart in many IKEA hacks and DIY built-ins, you can purchase wireless gallery lights that are rechargeable, like this brass picture light from Pooky. "When it comes to installation, wireless options let you get creative with placement, no need to commit to one spot forever," explains Jo. "It's an effortless way to elevate your interiors and make any corner feel a little more special."

That's certainly the case for Nate.

