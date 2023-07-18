This new lighting trend is my favorite way to make awkward corners seem luxe – no matter your budget

Often when faced with an empty, awkward corner in a home, we wonder what is the best way to fill the mass of space. The good news is that it's a great opportunity to get creative and showcase a unique design piece. I spotted a great lighting trend that you can use to emphasize an empty space or corner which really elevates the look and feel of a room. It is on the more expensive side of decorating, however there are ways to recreate the look with a more limited budget too.

In recent years designers have been using lighting techniques for much more than practical function. The latest lighting trends draw our attention towards sculptural shapes, a wide variety of materials, and the use of color in playful ways. Handmade pendant lights are one of the most popular, and you can use them in smart ways to make a real impact by showcasing them as an element of decor beyond its function.

What is this lighting trend?

(Image credit: Austin Leis. Design: Ome Dezin)

In a recent project by Jesse Rudolph and Joelle Kutner of Ome Dezin I noticed an intriguing way of hanging a light that looks different to what I’d expect. The light occupies its space in such a seamless way, like it's been specifically designed for it. A tall paper lantern hangs from the ceiling, creating a beautifully sculptural effect and filling this corner in an elevated but subtle way. ‘The paper lantern hanging in the primary bedroom is Noguchi,’ the designers tell us.

Designed by the late American artist Isamu Noguchi, the main characteristic of these Akari light sculptures is a weightless luminosity. Made by hand in a workshop in Ozeki, these luminaires are a lesson in true craftsmanship where bamboo rods are stretched across wooden forms, followed by cut and fitted washi paper. Their beauty, versatility, intricate shapes and warm glow are all reasons they are so popular.

I couldn’t help but notice that the light’s length expands from ceiling to floor. That, the designers tell me, had a purpose. ‘The ceiling height in this space is so tall we wanted a light that emphasized the height and drew your eye up as you walked in while also providing soft ambient light.’

What makes it so popular?

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jessica Gersten Interiors)

Of course, this scheme isn't the only space we've seen a resurgence in Noguchi's lighting designs. These soft, sculptural forms feed into some of the biggest interior design trends we're seeing right now, and it's clear that they've become a muse for many modern interior designers.

The luminaires come in a myriad of shapes and sizes and they can be used both as stand alone items in a space of their own, or they can be styled in clusters, to create a more playful look.

There is also a practical advantage to these light sculptures hanging from the ceiling. They do occupy a similar space, and idea, as a floor lamp, so you might wonder why you wouldn’t use a floor lamp instead. ‘What differentiates this light from a floor lamp is the height as well as the lack of wiring. It’s hard-wired into the ceiling, allowing for less of a mess on the ground,’ explains the creative duo.

How much do these sculptures cost?

(Image credit: Wing Ho/Canary Grey. Design: Prospect Refuge Studio)

These hanging lights are still produced by Vitra, but you'll find that a design will set you back somewhere in the range of $1,500 - $2,500. As a statement and iconic design item we can see why.

However, the great news about this look is that you can implement it at home at an affordable cost. ‘Paper lanterns are now sold in many places for lower prices,’ Jesse and Joelle tell us. It’s a great cost-effective way for decorating a room with high ceilings, and what’s to stop you from playing with different shapes, and having fun with choosing one that sparks joy for you?

Nelson Cigar Bubble Pendant View at Lumens Price: from $316.00 The sculptural, light pendant will give a modern and elevated look to a room. Due to its vertical shape it can beautifully emphasize a tall ceiling.

Japanese style paper lantern View at Etsy Price: $144 The playful shape of this light allows for mixing with other shades of different sizes for a more eclectic look.