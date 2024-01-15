Our Prediction? Dakota Fanning's Living Room Wallpaper is Going to be One of the Big Trends of 2024

Dakota Fanning has long since been a major source of fashion and style inspo for us, so it's no surprise that her home, which we spotted in her most recent Instagram post, is just as cool as she is.

The Hollywood superstar's open-plan modern home, in LA's Toluca Lake, is bright, breezy, and bold, artfully mixing cool wood tones with plush furnishings and statement wallpaper for a fresh, French farmhouse feel.

It can be difficult to nail the open-plan set up, but, with clever partitioning, Dakota has created a home that feels characterful and cosy, despite the enviably large space.

'A common mistake with open plan living is not creating visual separation, resulting in a space which can end up feeling like a studio apartment, where it just feels like one big room,' says James Mellan-Matulewicz, CEO and creative director at Bobbi Beck. 'However, Dakota’s living/dining room is the perfect example of how to create separate spaces within the one room.'

The main element to this trick here is the gorgeous raspberry velvet sofa. 'The sofa acts as a key separator between the living and dining spaces, aligning with the architectural arch that runs across the centre of the room to create nice clean lines within the composition of the room,' says James. This is a really effective and easy way of dividing open-plan spaces to give them a more homey, lived-in feel.

'Dakota’s pink velveteen sofas are definitely en vogue, and I love that she chose to keep the color concentrated to one object versus drenching it across the entire space,' says Ashley Macuga of Collected Interiors. 'It allows the room to breathe, and gives the eye an opportunity to appreciate all of the other thoughtful details.'

Dakota also uses a stunning Toile de Jouy wallpaper in the dining space, but not in the living space. 'This is another great way of creating separation of space within an open-plan room,' says James. The bucolic print looks charming, offset by the vivid shade of the sofa and perfectly complimented by the dusky egg-shell blue panelling, creating a shabby chic French feel that's effortlessly stylish.

'Wall murals are definitely having a moment right now, and I love the storybook, imaginative, artful quality they add to a room,' says Ashley. 'They conjure up our childhood fascination with far away, out-of-touch places - whisking us away (even if its just over dinner).'

The dining table is varnished for a polished look, and the warm wood of the table contrasts the cooler toned flooring and blush pink dining chairs.

'The style of Dakota's home carefully balances period features, such as the steel beams and open fire place with a modern aesthetic,' says James. 'The vintage look is accentuated by the traditional sofa and Toile de Jouy scenic wallpaper, but pops of modernity are scattered throughout, such as the dining room chairs, pendant lamp and bright colours.'

This mix of old and new brings personality to Dakota's space, infusing it with a cool cottage style warmth that we're absolutely loving!

How can you recreate this eclectic style?

We can't blame you if you're feeling inspired by Dakota's effortless interiors. But where should you begin if you want to recreate it in your own home?

The introduction of idyllic Tiole de Jouy wallpaper is the perfect place to start. It will lift your space and instantly inject a cool, laidback vibe. You could pick out a feature wall to use it on, or go for it and wallpaper your whole room!

Then, it's all about contrast. Balance cooler tones with rich, striking colour, vintage features with modern twists, and don't be afraid to mix metals either.

'This mix of classic and modern styles is something that’s growing in popularity as homeowners look to pay respect to the architectural heritage of the home whilst also making the space feel suitable for modern living,' says James.

Top it off with a modern pendant lampshade, and voila! Your home will feel chic, cozy and effortless, just like Dakota's.