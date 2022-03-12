This retro flower is staging a comeback to be a garden must-have in 2022

Flower enthusiasts, brace yourself. Chrysanthemums are back – and experts forecast they will be amongst the most popular flowers of the spring. These flowers are instantly associable with their boldly-hued blooms and retro aesthetic that make them loved (and less loved) around the world.

1960s and 70s-inpsired decor has sat (and continues to sit) at the forefront of recent interior design trends , but this flower allows you to bring the retro style into your exteriors.

Flower experts predict big things for the striking perennial – so whatever your opinion on Chrysanthemums, they're not going anywhere fast. Here's what you need to know about 2022's most provocative garden trend (to date).

Why are Chrysanthemums trending this spring?

BBC presenter and plant guru Mark Lane explains that the chrysanthemum stems from the growing sense of nostalgia amongst gardeners and homeowners.

'Whether it's a reaction to the lockdowns and being away from loved ones, or it's just time to look back at some old favorites – I'm delighted to report that vintage flowering plants such as chrysanthemums will be back with pops of vibrant color,' he says.

The expert certainly isn't wrong. These vibrant eras are dominating modern decorating ideas inside and outside the home – and Chrysanthemums are a natural way of celebrating the trend.

'70s throwback is still in full swing, and the lens of history allows us to see what an amazing decade it was – full of exuberant energy and innovation,' says Martin Waller, founder of design house Andrew Martin . 'Pop art is everywhere. It is exhilarating and immediate.'

Matt Siberry, the Head of Home at Pinterest , adds that the platform has seen a soar in searches for retro-style interiors. This comes as people look to 'revamp all things old school with a contemporary finish, for their next interiors project.' And, of course, Chrysanthemums are the perfect place to begin.

The Sarah Raven team similarly suggests that the bloom will surge in popularity into 2022. The experts suggest the movement follows the dahlia trend that sparked chrysanthemum breeders to produce new 'ground-breaking varieties.' 'Just like dahlias, chrysanths are cut-and-come-again with colorful flowers late into autumn,' they explain.

Are you convinced? Maybe the time has come to accept chrysanthemums with open arms.