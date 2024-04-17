Cattelan Italia's Salone del Mobile Launches Set The Tone For 2024's Most Sophisticated Schemes
The prestigious Italian brand presents a new approach to modern aesthetics dedicated to sophisticated living spaces and bedrooms, with new pieces launched at Milan Design Week
We wouldn’t expect anything less than the best of Italian manufacturing and the most sophisticated aesthetic from such a staple of Italian design like Cattelan. This year at Salone del Mobile, the brand presents its new products that will elevate any modern living space or bedroom. The colors and materials give off an elegance that is full of warmth, while the geometric shapes and precise angles are balanced perfectly by organic forms and curves.
We couldn’t help but notice the array of carefully curated materials like glass, metal, ceramic, and wood that complement each other so harmoniously in every single piece. Present at Milan Design Week in perfect timing with our Italian Issue for Spring 24, there is not one single piece of furniture that we didn’t love, and we’re convinced that the addition of any of the new designs will instantly create a sophisticated look in any modern home. Here’s what to look out for.
The Napoleon Keramik dining table
The 2024 collection showcased at this year's Milan Design Week introduces a new aesthetic for the classic Keramik collection with an elevated proposal. The new Napoleon Keramik is a dining table with a presence. Made entirely of ceramic it has a base and top in the same material, to create a mono-material effect in which the finish is both the protagonist and style statement. The Rado Keramik is the smaller, round, but equally beautiful variation on the design and would be a stand out piece in any dining room.
Papel, a table inspired by the curves of waves
The new Papel family of tables, with a glass, ceramic or wooden top, showcases organic forms that bring to mind the expression of waves. Made from a single sheet of metal shaped with precision and used as a base it creates a visually pleasant but equally striking contrast with the table top material of choice.
The launch of the Papel tables expands the collection of oxidised, hand-brushed finishes. In addition to the Oxybrass shade, the Oxygrey variant is now being introduced, reproducing the effect of oxidised iron with an elegant vertical gradient reminiscent of a discreet ombre effect, and making a tasteful style statement in a modern home setting.
The Senator table and the Greta chair complement each other in quiet sophistication
Cattelan know a thing or two about outstanding furniture with a refined presence. Their new Senator wooden dining table, with its imposing irregular, and natural looking shape is balanced with the comfort and streamlined look of the generously upholstered Greta seat. ‘Together, they create an elevated dining room which is both sophisticated and inviting,’ says Pip Rich, Global Editor in Chief of Livingetc.
The unique look of the Senator table, previously available in moulded glass, is now also available in burnt oak or Canaletto walnut, with its surface divided into irregular sections with contrasting wooden strip inserts giving it a sculptural presence.
The Harbour bookcase sits at the intersection of classic and contemporary styles
If there are some things you can be sure of when it comes to Cattelan furniture is that you are not only in for an absolute visual treat, but all their pieces are made to last too. The longevity spans across an absolute integrity for material quality, and also a style that will stay relevant. The new Harbour bookcase is a perfect example.
Designed by Paolo Cattelan, the Harbour’s shelves can be positioned as desired, and it will add interest to any wall, with an elegant, minimalist shape where objects and books can be displayed in stylish arrangements. Because it has no back, it will also work beautifully as a room divider, zoning a space while allowing the light to flow through uninterrupted. There’s a little surprise too. Harbour is also characterised by its sophisticated containers, whose curved glass sides allow a glimpse of the objects stored within. How lovely is that?
The Ritz lounge table and armchairs create a relaxed living space
We love how the pairing of the Ritz lounge table and armchairs create such an inviting living space, with an immediate sense of comfort. Both elements blur the boundary between dining and living rooms for a more relaxed feel that is perfect for open space living and can transition into multiple uses.
At 64 cm high, the Ritz lounge table is halfway between a generous coffee table and a round dining table, thus combining both functions in a single piece. To pair with the table, Cattelan also introduced four models of swivel or fixed lounge armchairs which are so comfortable that once sat in, you won’t want to get back up from too soon.
‘The Ritz lounge table and lounge armchairs are the perfect solution for open plan living, where the functionality of spaces needs to merge, all while keeping a visually pleasing flow,’ shares Pip.
The Pascal bed transforms a bedroom into a space of total refuge and rest
Just one look at the Pascal bed and you’ll be fighting the urge to jump in, get comfortable and ready for a good long sleep. The first element that will draw your attention will be the deliciously sumptuous headboard in a wide, giant pillow shape that will make you feel instantly cocooned.
The Pascal model, with its generous shapes and softness of the materials used, seems to be aimed at those who are looking for their bedrooms to become a nest that provides real refuge, peace and relaxation. To make this design even better and more personal (we didn’t think it was possible either) you can combine the leather and fabric upholstery together along with a completely new range of fabrics in which yarns of different shades and thicknesses are interwoven to create three-dimensional and soft effects. We know… it’s on our wish list too.
New ceramic surfaces add interest to statement dining tables
The latest additions from Cattelan don’t stop at individual pieces of furniture. Believe it or not, there’s more to feast your eyes on. The 2024 collection launches four new ceramics inspired by natural marbles and the most precious stones in nature, and they all look as beautiful as they sound.
With its sharp veining, reminiscent of the fragments of a shattered mirror, the Invisible ceramic was created to enrich ceramic table bases with a monolithic look. Inspired by travertine marble, the Colosseum ceramic is a warmer option, with shades ranging from milk white to walnut, with subtle speckled nuances and a wonderfully tactile, slightly grainy feel.
The Luxor ceramic stands out within the Keramik collection for its modern, minimalist aesthetic with a graphic character that contrasts with the delicate, neutral shades. Finally, Andromeda ceramics simulate the surfaces of precious stones with a predominantly dark tonality with slight hints of bright purple and warm accents.
Discover more Cattelan Italia collections.
Raluca is Digital News Writer for Livingetc.com and passionate about all things interior and living beautifully. Coming from a background writing and styling shoots for fashion magazines such as Marie Claire Raluca’s love for design started at a very young age when her family’s favourite weekend activity was moving the furniture around the house ‘for fun’. Always happiest in creative environments in her spare time she loves designing mindful spaces and doing colour consultations. She finds the best inspiration in art, nature, and the way we live, and thinks that a home should serve our mental and emotional wellbeing as well as our lifestyle.
